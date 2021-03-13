 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys state basketball: Check out the Journal Star's all-tournament teams
View Comments

Boys state basketball: Check out the Journal Star's all-tournament teams

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.13

Millard North’s Jadin Johnson (4) makes a three-pointer over Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (24) as the Mustangs' bench and fans look on during the Class A boys state basketball final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

There were plenty of stars in the Capital City this week. Here's who shined the brightest.

All-class

Hunter Sallis, Millard North; 6-5; Sr.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; 6-1; Sr.

Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West; 6-7; Sr.

Jadin Johnson, Millard North; 6-4; Sr.

Evan Meyersick, Millard West; 6-5; Sr.

Class A 

Hunter Sallis, Millard North; 6-5; Sr.

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; 6-1; Sr.

Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West; 6-7; Sr.

Jadin Johnson, Millard North; 6-4; Sr.

Evan Meyersick, Millard West; 6-5; Sr.

Class A boys: 'We’ve had redemption on our minds ever since' — Sallis, Johnson lead Millard North to first state title

Class B

Bennett Crandall, Beatrice; 6-3; Sr.

Dane Petersen, Elkhorn; 6-4; Jr.

Kaden Glynn, Beatrice; 6-1; Sr.

Devin Smith, Beatrice; 6-2; Sr.

Andrew Heffelfinger, Waverly; 6-2; Sr.

Class B boys: Glynn's buzzer-beating three in regulation ignites Beatrice's unique journey to state crown

Class C-1

Cam Binder, Auburn; 6-0; Sr.

Daniel Frary, Auburn; 6-6; Sr.

Tyler Slechta, Adams Central; 6-2; Sr.

Lucas Bohlen, Adams Central; 6-1; Sr.

Ryan Binder, Auburn; 5-11; Jr.

Class C-1 boys: Bulldog teammates come to Cam Binder's aid as Auburn wraps up third straight championship

Class C-2

Gil Jengmer, Grand Island CC; 6-8; Jr.

Dei Jengmer, Grand Island CC, 6-9; Sr.

Brady Timm, Yutan; 5-10; Sr.

Lucas Vogt, BRLD; 6-0; Sr.

Dylan Beutler, BRLD; 6-5; Sr.

Class C-2 boys: Tough schedule made GICC a tough out in Lincoln as Crusaders win first state title since 2000

Class D-1

Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF; 6-5; Jr.

Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF; 6-5; Jr.

Blake Sindelar, Howells-Dodge; 6-2; Jr.

RJ Bayer, Howells-Dodge; 6-1; Jr.

Jack Heiss, North Platte SP; 6-1; Jr.

Class D-1 boys: Frauendorfer's game-tying shot, Sjuts' double-double spark Bulldogs' rally back to the top

Class D-2

Jack Fiegener, Falls City SH; 6-3; Sr.

Jakob Jordan, Falls City SH; 5-11; Jr.

Jaheim Curry, Parkview Christian; 6-2; Jr.

Mark Lual, Parkview Christian; 6-5; Sr.

Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary’s; 6-3; Jr.

Class D-2 boys: The clover leaves turn over just in time for the Irish, who top Parkview for 11th title
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News