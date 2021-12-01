Boys hoops superlatives: The stars of the future, storylines to watch and teams on the rise

Class A competition: With high-level Division I talents Hunter Sallis and Chucky Hepburn leading the way, Millard North and Bellevue West played in each of the last two Class A championship games. Both teams have the talent to make it back this year, but the level of competition within Class A this season won’t make it easy. Even outside the perceived top 10, there are many teams which could make a surprising postseason run akin to Lincoln East last year. The Spartans, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln North Star are in the mix, as are rebuilding teams from Millard West and Millard South, and Papillion-La Vista South behind senior guard Daniel Brocaille.

Three December games worth catching

Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/LHF at No. 3 Howells-Dodge (Dec. 10): The first state title game rematch comes just over a week into this season when last season’s D-1 finalists collide. The Bulldogs and Jaguars have met again during the postseason two years in a row, so this might not be the last they see of each other.

Class A No. 3 Lincoln Pius X at No. 1 Bellevue West (Dec. 11): An early season clash between two of the top three teams in Class A could reveal whether the Thunderbirds are a dominant top-ranked team or whether Pius X will be among the championship contenders.