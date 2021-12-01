Boys hoops superlatives: The stars of the future, storylines to watch and teams on the rise

From all-new schedules to playing in new classes, there are plenty moving parts in the upcoming boys basketball season. We focus in on a few matchups, players and storylines to follow to get you ready for the season.
Three storylines to watch
Same team, new class: Shifting enrollment causes slight changes in classifications every year, and this season’s changes should provide a boost to the competition in Class C-2. While 2019 and 2020 state champion BRLD is up to Class C-1 for this season, D-1 finalists Humphrey/LHF and Howells-Dodge are now playing at the C-2 level. Both teams immediately slot in as state championship favorites, while defending champion Grand Island CC now faces a more difficult path to the finals. A state tournament qualifier in Class D-2 last year, Loomis is now up to D-1, while BDS will swap places down to D-2 in its place.
Auburn’s unbeaten streak: It’ll take a few more seasons to replicate Wahoo’s 114 consecutive wins from 1988-92, but the Auburn Bulldogs are still in the midst of one of the longest winning streaks in state history. With three consecutive state championships from 2019 to 2021 and undefeated seasons each of the last two seasons, Auburn has now won 62 consecutive games since its most recent loss to BRLD on Feb. 9, 2019. That winning streak is currently the third-longest in state history, meaning the Bulldogs need a 17-0 start to pass Filley’s 78-straight wins from 1978-81.
Class A competition: With high-level Division I talents Hunter Sallis and Chucky Hepburn leading the way, Millard North and Bellevue West played in each of the last two Class A championship games. Both teams have the talent to make it back this year, but the level of competition within Class A this season won’t make it easy. Even outside the perceived top 10, there are many teams which could make a surprising postseason run akin to Lincoln East last year. The Spartans, Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln North Star are in the mix, as are rebuilding teams from Millard West and Millard South, and Papillion-La Vista South behind senior guard Daniel Brocaille.
Three December games worth catching
Class C-2 No. 1 Humphrey/LHF at No. 3 Howells-Dodge (Dec. 10): The first state title game rematch comes just over a week into this season when last season’s D-1 finalists collide. The Bulldogs and Jaguars have met again during the postseason two years in a row, so this might not be the last they see of each other.
Class A No. 3 Lincoln Pius X at No. 1 Bellevue West (Dec. 11): An early season clash between two of the top three teams in Class A could reveal whether the Thunderbirds are a dominant top-ranked team or whether Pius X will be among the championship contenders.
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. Class C-1 No. 1 Kearney Catholic (Dec. 18, Hastings): State title contenders in Class B and C-1 will meet in this neutral-site matchup that will provide a great challenge for both teams. Skutt lost to eventual C-2 champion Grand Island CC in a similar matchup last year, while Kearney Catholic went 4-2 against Class B opposition last season.
Honorable mention: Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Concordia (Dec. 11), Lincoln Southwest at Creighton Prep (Dec. 18), Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood (Dec. 21).
Three freshmen/sophomores to watch
Landon Pokorski, Gretna, so.: After leading the Dragons in scoring as a freshman, Pokorski is ready for even bigger things as a sophomore. Pokorski averaged 13 points, three rebounds and three assists per game last year, all marks he could improve on as the Dragons seek a state tournament berth.
Chuck Love, Lincoln Southwest, fr.: Already 6-foot-5 as a freshman, there’s no doubt Love will make an immediate impact for Southwest as a play-making guard. Love impressed during his summer basketball with Nebraska Supreme, and his success running the Southwest offense could make it a state tournament team.
Marcus Glock, Wahoo, so.: Perhaps the next in his family to lead Wahoo to postseason success, Glock averaged 11.2 points per game as a freshman last year. His 40% shooting from three-point range should lead to an increased scoring output this time around.
Honorable mention: Aidan McDowell, so., Crete; Robbie Garcia, fr., Bellevue West; Carter Nelson, so., Ainsworth.
'It’s kind of a unique thing’: Pius X’s senior trio of three-point shooting 6-foot-6 forwards reflects Thunderbolts’ versatile offense
Three teams ready to make a jump
Omaha South: A 4-16 record doesn’t represent the growth that the Packers went through last season and the talent returning to their roster. With zero seniors lost to graduation, improvements from Ricky Loftin II (11.1 points per game) and Jacob Martin (10.5 points per game) should put Omaha South in the Class A conversation.
Elkhorn North: The Wolves compiled an 8-14 record in their first varsity season, and its entire starting five returns for an improved 2021-22 campaign. Seniors Brandon Orgilbold, Jack Lusk and Nathan Cunningham lead the way, while junior forward Paxon Piatkowski is an up-and-coming player to watch.
Doniphan-Trumbull: The Cardinals fell short of a state tournament appearance last season, but their entire starting lineup returns for another try. Seniors Andrew Stock, Ethan Smith and Blake Detamore all averaged 10 or more points per game last season.
Honorable mention: Kenesaw, Lincoln Southwest, Bennington, Nebraska City.
