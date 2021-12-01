Boys hoops: A closer look at the 11 Capital City teams and a key question for each

There's some serious talent spread across Lincoln this season, but that doesn't mean there aren't question marks standing in the way.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Gary Nunnally.

2020 record: 12-10.

Returning starters: Easton Marshbanks, F, sr.; Gage Hohlen, G/F, sr.

Key question: Can Marshbanks dominate the field? Lincoln Christian’s 7-foot senior forward averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last year — and averaging a double-double this season isn’t out of question. The Crusader offense will revolve around his strengths, and they get a boost from Ethan Berrier’s return at guard after missing the 2020 season.

College View

Coach: Ben Origas.

2020 record: 9-10.

Returning starters: Garrett Fortney, F, sr.; Carter Trumble, C, sr.; Adin Ockenga, F, sr.; Ethan Halfhill, G, sr.; Dariel Lopez, G, sr.