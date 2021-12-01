Boys hoops: A closer look at the 11 Capital City teams and a key question for each

There's some serious talent spread across Lincoln this season, but that doesn't mean there aren't question marks standing in the way.
Lincoln Christian
Coach: Gary Nunnally.
2020 record: 12-10.
Returning starters: Easton Marshbanks, F, sr.; Gage Hohlen, G/F, sr.
Key question: Can Marshbanks dominate the field? Lincoln Christian’s 7-foot senior forward averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last year — and averaging a double-double this season isn’t out of question. The Crusader offense will revolve around his strengths, and they get a boost from Ethan Berrier’s return at guard after missing the 2020 season.
College View
Coach: Ben Origas.
2020 record: 9-10.
Returning starters: Garrett Fortney, F, sr.; Carter Trumble, C, sr.; Adin Ockenga, F, sr.; Ethan Halfhill, G, sr.; Dariel Lopez, G, sr.
Key question: Will the bench develop? College View returns its entire starting five from last season, and the all-senior group is poised for one of the best seasons in school history. Fortney is an all-state selection, but he can’t play every minute of every game. If College View can get scoring and solid minutes off the bench, a state tournament appearance is possible.
Lincoln East
Coach: Jeff Campbell.
2020 record: 10-13, Class A state quarterfinals.
Returning starters: Joe Marfisi, G, sr.; Brayden McPhail, G, sr.
Key question: Where does the scoring come from? The Spartans relied on electric guard Carter Glenn throughout the 2020 season, but he’s now lighting it up at Nebraska Wesleyan instead. Marifisi, who averaged seven points per game last season, and McPhail (9.6 ppg) should lead the charge.
Lincoln High
Coach: Dan Noble.
2020 record: 1-18.
Returning starters: Andrew Gaines, G, jr.; Collin Nick, G/F, jr.; Bryson Faines, F/C, jr.
Key question: Can the Links win close games? Despite a difficult one-win season last year, a young Lincoln High team lost several games by 10 points or fewer. A junior- and senior-heavy team returns this season, and starting quarterback Jareese Lott-Buzby is playing basketball this year.
Lincoln Lutheran
Coach: Jesse Bowens.
2020 record: 11-12.
Returning starters: Josh Duitsman, F, sr.; Max Bartels, G, sr.; Gabe Schmidt, PG, jr.; Jonny Puelz, G, jr.
Key question: Can the Warriors’ multi-sport success continue in basketball? Duitsman, Bartels and Puelz helped lead Lincoln Lutheran to a quarterfinal playoff appearance in football, and they’re joined by football teammates Aden Zager, Will Jurgens, Jack L’Hereux and Jameson Pella. The postseason is the goal again in the winter.
Lincoln Northeast
Coach: Monte Ritchie.
2020 record: 14-7.
Returning starters: Zander Beard, G, sr.; Porter Bazil, G, sr.
Key question: Can the Rockets replace Pierce Bazil? Lincoln Northeast’s top three scorers from last season, including the 20-points-per-game-scoring Bazil, are gone to graduation. The good news for Northeast is that younger brother Porter Bazil is up to 6-foot-7, and players such as Beard, Carlos Valdez and Adonis Jones are ready to take on starting roles. Lincoln High transfer Gatran Gatnoor will contribute, too.
Lincoln North Star
Coach: Tony Quattrocchi.
2020 record: 12-10.
Returning starters: Brennon Clemmons Jr., F, jr.; Jake Hilkemann, F, so.
Key question: Can the Navigators gel quickly? With a core of up-and-coming sophomores and juniors combined with several multi-sport seniors, North Star has potential this season despite the losses of guards Josh Brown and Kwat Abdelkarim. Clemmons will be a force in the paint, while sophomores Kajaun Sidney and KG Gatwech could make immediate impacts.
Lincoln Pius X
Coach: Brian Spicka.
2020 record: 18-4, Class A state quarterfinals.
Returning starters: Brady Christiansen, F, sr.; Sam Hastreiter, F, sr.
Key question: Can Pius X’s guards run the show? With a trio of 6-foot-6 or taller forwards capable of scoring in the paint and at the perimeter, it’s up to the Thunderbolt guards to make sure this offense reaches its potential. Lincoln Southwest transfer Jared Bohrer, Jackson Kessler and Tommy Dworak will provide the looks for Christiansen and the Hastreiter twins.
'It’s kind of a unique thing’: Pius X’s senior trio of three-point shooting 6-foot-6 forwards reflects Thunderbolts’ versatile offense
Lincoln Southeast
Coach: Joey Werning.
2020 record: 13-8.
Returning starters: None.
Key question: Who steps up as a consistent scorer? This is a transition year for Southeast with an almost brand-new roster, so it will be key to find a reliable starter early in the season. Senior Jackson Martin and juniors Wade Voss, Daniel Schafer and Bangot Dak should all be in the mix.
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Alex Bahe.
2020 record: 9-12.
Returning starters: Rylan Smith, G, jr.; Ben Hunzeker, G, sr.; Dillon Reidmiller, F, sr.
Key question: Can Chuck Love elevate Southwest? Smith and Hunzeker are stellar passing and scoring guards, and will combine with forwards Reidmiller, Grant Mielak and Jamison Focht for a formidable rotation. The X-factor for Southwest is freshman guard Chuck Love, who has the potential to start and make an impact from day one.
Parkview Christian
Coach: Nate Godwin.
2020 record: 27-2, Class D-2 runner-up.
Returning starters: None.
Key question: Will the Patriots’ transfers hit the ground running? Despite an all-new starting five, Parkview Christian could be a state tournament team for the third year in a row. Isaiah Neal and Jaheim Curry are ready for bigger roles, and the Patriots are also getting several transfers from the Lincoln area and two from overseas.
