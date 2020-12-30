Boys HAC tournament roundup: Clemmons' career-best day sparks North Star past Kearney in quarterfinals

Size and length can do wonders for a basketball team. That rang true Wednesday as Lincoln North Star overcame 13 three-pointers from Kearney to earn an 80-69 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys quarterfinal at North Star.
Fueled by four double-digit scorers, the Gators relied on their presence down low to beat the Bearcats, who struggled to clear defensive boards.
“I was very happy on how we came out and shot the ball,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “I was extremely happy with how Brennon Clemmons asserted himself both on the offensive end and the defensive end with rebounding.”
It was quite a day for Clemmons, who had career highs in both points (23) and rebounds (14) to lead the Navigators in both categories.
“Brennon has a motor that doesn’t stop when he’s playing,” Quattrocchi said. “He had a great game and he controlled the boards and scored around the basket and made free throws.”
Clemmons' big game became evident soon after the opening tip, as he scored 13 points and cleared nine rebounds in the first half alone to help North Star take a 30-23 lead into the intermission.
Each offense seemed to find its groove in the second half, but it was the Gators who took advantage behind a 10-0 run. North Star eventually built an 18-point lead late in the third.
But if there was one thing Kearney did well Wednesday, it was three-point shooting. That came to fruition in the fourth quarter as the Bearcats slowly trimmed the deficit. After installing the full-court press, Kearney forced three consecutive turnovers, converting three-pointers each time. But North Star’s free-throw shooting came up clutch as the Gators made six straight in the final two minutes to clinch the win.
“We were getting stops early on, but there’s no separation score, because we weren’t finishing off possessions,” said Kearney coach Drake Beranek. “So, finding a way to compete for defensive rebounds, I think that was huge.”
Kwat Abdelkarim had 18 points for North Star, Josh Brown added 13 and Jake Seip 12. Will Vanderbeek led Kearney with 19 points and Easton Bruce chipped in 16.
North Star will face Lincoln Pius X on Thursday in the semifinals. The Gators are looking to be the first Lincoln school in three seasons to beat the Thunderbolts.