Boys HAC roundup: Clemmons' career-best day sparks North Star past Kearney in quarterfinals

Size and length can do wonders for a basketball team. That rang true Wednesday as Lincoln North Star overcame 13 three-pointers from Kearney to earn an 80-69 win in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys quarterfinal at North Star.

Fueled by four double-digit scorers, the Gators relied on their presence down low to beat the Bearcats, who struggled to clear defensive boards.

“I was very happy on how we came out and shot the ball,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “I was extremely happy with how Brennon Clemmons asserted himself both on the offensive end and the defensive end with rebounding.”

It was quite a day for Clemmons, who had career highs in both points (23) and rebounds (14) to lead the Navigators in both categories.

“Brennon has a motor that doesn’t stop when he’s playing,” Quattrocchi said. “He had a great game and he controlled the boards and scored around the basket and made free throws.”

Clemmons' big game became evident soon after the opening tip, as he scored 13 points and cleared nine rebounds in the first half alone to help North Star take a 30-23 lead into the intermission.