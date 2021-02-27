Boys district hoops glance: Trio leads Navigators past North Platte; Bolts win, too

Three players scored in double figures to lead the Lincoln North Star boys to a 67-39 win against North Platte in an A-1 district semifinal Saturday at North Star High School.

Josh Brown scored a game-high 16 points, and Kwat Abdelkarim added 15 for North Star (12-9), which plays at top-ranked and defending state champion Bellevue West (21-2) on Monday.

Brennon Clemmons Jr. notched a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds, to aid the Navigators.

A-4: Sam Hoiberg scored 18 points and twin brother Charlie added 12 to help lead No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-2) to a 59-44 win against Omaha South (4-16) at Pius X High School.

Brady Christiansen provided the Thunderbolts a spark in the third quarter, scoring six of his eight points in the period.

Pius X will host Lincoln East at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

A-5: Host Papillion-La Vista South (14-9) used a big third quarter to pull away from Lincoln Southwest 59-46. Graham Cassoutt finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans.

Ben Hunzeker led the Silver Hawks with 12 points. Southwest's season ends at 9-11.