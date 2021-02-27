Boys district hoops glance: Trio leads Navigators past North Platte; Bolts win, too

Three players scored in double figures to lead the Lincoln North Star boys to a 67-39 win against North Platte in an A-1 district semifinal Saturday at North Star High School.
Josh Brown scored a game-high 16 points, and Kwat Abdelkarim added 15 for North Star (12-9), which plays at top-ranked and defending state champion Bellevue West (21-2) on Monday.
Brennon Clemmons Jr. notched a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds, to aid the Navigators.
A-4: Sam Hoiberg scored 18 points and twin brother Charlie added 12 to help lead No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-2) to a 59-44 win against Omaha South (4-16) at Pius X High School.
Brady Christiansen provided the Thunderbolts a spark in the third quarter, scoring six of his eight points in the period.
Pius X will host Lincoln East at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
A-5: Host Papillion-La Vista South (14-9) used a big third quarter to pull away from Lincoln Southwest 59-46. Graham Cassoutt finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans.
Ben Hunzeker led the Silver Hawks with 12 points. Southwest's season ends at 9-11.
C1-6: No. 9 Pierce (21-4) outrebounded No. 5 Wahoo (18-7) 28-18 and scored at an efficient 47% clip in a 53-45 victory to clinch a trip to the state tournament.
Ben Brahmer and Logan Moeller each grabbed eight rebounds for Pierce with Brahmer scoring 13 points and Moeller adding 12.
Owen Hancock scored a game-high 14 points for the Warriors.
C2-7: No. 3 and defending state champion BRLD used a 46-point first half to blow past N. 4 Centennial 67-49 to earn a spot in the state tournament.
The Wolverines (18-4) were led by Toriano Bohannon, who finished with 21 points, while Lucas Vogt had 17. Cooper Gierhan had a game-high 26 points for the Broncos (17-7).
D2-4: No. 1 Parkview Christian is headed to state for the fourth time since 2016, defeating Diller-Odell 63-48 in Lincoln.
Jaheim Curry scored 26 points for the Patriots (25-1), with 16 of those coming in the second half. Jacob Meyer led the Griffins (13-10) with 24 points.