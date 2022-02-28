Boys district hoops glance: Three-time defending champ Auburn headed back to state

Skyler Roybal scored a game-high 16 points for No. 4 Auburn, which punched its ticket to the state tournament behind a 41-37 win against Central City a C1-5 boys district final Monday in Auburn.

The Bison didn't go down without a fight, scrapping hard enough to always be within reach. However, it was the Bulldogs' free-throw shooting that was decisive.

Ayden Zikmund led Central City with 14 points.

Auburn is the three-time defending state champion in Class C-1.

C2-7 at Howells: Howells-Dodge senior Blake Sindelar scored 32 points for the No. 2 Jaguars in a 63-47 victory over No. 8 Cross County. The win marks Howells-Dodge's sixth straight victory. Gavin Nelson added 16 points for the Jaguars. Cory Hollinger scored 21 points for Cross County.

D1-3 at Norfolk: Seniors Zach Tesarek and Blake Miller combined for 46 points to lead No. 9 Lourdes Central Catholic past No. 5 Ainsworth, 67-52. Miller recorded a game-high 25 points, while Tesarek scored 21. Traegan McNally scored 18 points for Ainsworth.

D2-6 at Utica: Isaiah Zelasney, Wyatt Urban and Kale Gustafson were a formidable trio, combining for 49 points to lead Osceola to a 61-38 win against BDS to advance to state for the second straight year. Gustafson scored 21 points, while Zelasney and Urban each added 14.

