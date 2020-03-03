Boys district hoops glance: Smith shines on both ends to spark Parkview Christian past Wallace

Parkview Christian put on a dominant defensive showing against Wallace to secure a 58-33 victory in a Class D2-6 boys basketball district final Tuesday at Shelton.

The Patriots limited Wallace, averaging 55.3 points per game, to two points in the first quarter and five in the third.

Parkview Christian's Jamal Smith had 22 points and helped hold Wallace standout Camden McConnell to 0-for-8 shooting.

Logan Page had 13 points and Jamie Juncal 12 for Parkview Christian.

Wallace sophomore Kolton Hager led all players with 25 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Wildcats.

D1-1 at Wood River: Jack Heiss drained six three-pointers, scoring 26 points and leading North Platte St. Pat's over East Butler, 69-51.

North Platte St. Pat's Corby Condon, added 17 points. Dolan Branch also had 17 points, including eight in the second quarter.

Jaden Rhynalds poured in 30 points for East Butler and shot 8-for-10 from the foul line.