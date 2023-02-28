Lincoln High rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime but couldn't convert its early opportunities in the extra period as Omaha Westside hung on for an 83-76 win Tuesday night in the A-6 district final.

Trailing 61-50, the Links outscored Westside 19-8 to end the game, with Vince Garrett's tough baseline floater tying the score at 69 with 27.4 seconds left and giving Lincoln hope of getting a fourth team into next week's Class A state tournament.

The No. 5-ranked Warriors (16-7) missed a shot at the buzzer to give Lincoln High new life in the extra period.

But the Links (17-8) couldn't take advantage. They missed a shot at the rim to open the period and then misfired on the front end of two one-and-ones with the score still tied.

Malik Crawford's three-pointer with about three minutes left gave Westside a 72-69 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Collin Nick's rebound and lay-in with 1:42 left in OT were the Links first points of overtime after LHS started 0-for-2 from the field and 0-for-4 at the free throw line.

A three-pointer from Kui Diu with 25 seconds to go got the Links within 79-76 before Westside closed it out with free throws.

Garrett scored 28 points to lead Lincoln High. Bryson Faines added 13 while Justin Bolis had 11.

Lincoln High's 17 wins are the program's most since a 19-win campaign in 2014-15. The Links had won nine games over the previous three seasons combined.

Tate Odvody poured in a game-high 31 points to lead Westside.

B-2 at Platteview: With one of Nebraska's and Class B's greatest scorers on lockdown, No. 2 Platteview and Connor Millikan found another way. Platteview defeated Seward 63-37, behind eight points from Ezra Stewart and four assists from Millikan in a 15-2 first-quarter run. Ezra finished with 10 points, while Millikan netted 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

B-7 at York: No. 7 York hit eight of its first nine shots to bolt to a 23-7 lead, eventually downing McCook 66-54 to advance to state for the first time since 2019. Barrett Olson scored 27 points for the Dukes, who saw their early lead trimmed to 48-43 after three quarters. Ryan Huston added 14 for York (16-6) while Garrett Ivey had 12. Evan Humphrey led McCook (14-10) with 21 points.

C1-1 at Wahoo: A trio of 11-point scorers and a stout defense propelled No. 1 Wahoo and a spot in the C-1 state tournament with a 79-15 victory over St. Paul. Marcus Glock, Keegan Brigham and Anthony Simon each had 11 points for the Warriors. Brigham and Simon each had three three-pointers.

C1-8 at Auburn: No. 8 Auburn poured it on early with a 41-10 halftime lead in a 72-29 win over No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran. The Bulldogs (19-6) outscored Lutheran 20-2 in the second quarter, holding the Warriors scoreless for the first six minutes of the period. Carson Leslie led Auburn with 17 points as the Bulldogs denied Lutheran its first trip to state since 2008.

C2-8 at O'Neill: Gordon-Rushville outscored Elmwood-Murdock 14-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 40-26 win. The victory gave the Mustangs their first-ever state tournament berth. The schools consolidated in 2006.

D2-2 at Parkview Christian: The reigning D-2 state champions will have a chance to defend their title after a 76-53 victory over Fullerton on Tuesday. Viktar Kachalouski and Maurice Reide combined for 42 points with 21 apiece, while Terance Pittman added 15 for the Patriots. Parkview Christian has made the state tournament six times in the last eight years and has advanced to the state tournament finals the last two seasons.

