Boys district hoops glance: A day after Waverly girls win out west, Vikings do the same

Waverly sure knows who to make the most of a road trip.

A day after the Vikings' girls basketball upset No. 3 Scottsbluff to clinch a trip to the state tournament, the Viking boys followed by punching their own ticket in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The No. 7 Vikings held on for a 50-44 victory in the B-8 district final at Sidney on Saturday.

Waverly (16-9) led 31-18 at halftime before holding off a late rally from the Red Raiders (17-10).

AJ Heffelfinger led Waverly with 13 points. Landon Tjaden scored 12 and Cole Murray added 11.

Sawyer Dickman had 16 points to lead Sidney.

Waverly was the nine seed in the district field, leaving them to hit the road for a five-hour trip.

B-2 at Roncalli: Austin Schwarz scored a game-high 14 points and No. 2 Omaha Roncalli used a 30-13 first-half run to run past Crete 52-27 to lock up a spot in the state tournament. Jake Orr added 11 points for the Crimson Pride. Jabin Gardiner led the Cardinals with 13 points.

B-3 at Scottsbluff: Tyler Harre, Austin Thyne and Kellon Harris combined for 48 points to help No. 4 Scottsbluff top Seward 61-43 to seal a return trip to state. Harre scored a game-high 21 points, Thyne added 16 and Harris 11. Leading 25-20 at halftime, the Bearcats outscored the Bluejays 17-7 in the third quarter. Drew Covalt and Zach Limback each scored 10 to lead Seward.

C1-2 at Ashland: No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood completed its quest to get back to state with a 71-32 stomping of Minden. The Bluejays shot out to a 34-15 halftime lead. Cougar Konzem led the Bluejays with 18 points. Max Parker and Evan Shepard each added 11 and Cale Jacobsen poured in 10 points.

C1-7 at Lexington: A 23-9 run in the second quarter by No. 8 Ogallala was enough to hold Milford 70-60. Jeron Gager led the Indians with 23 points and Corbin Murphy had eight of his 16 in that second-quarter run. Micah Hartwig had a team-high 20 for the Eagles. Ogallala is headed to state for the fourth time in five years.

