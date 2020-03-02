Boys district glance: Hahn spearheads Johnson-Brock charge for state berth

Ty Hahn scored all 14 of No. 5 Johnson-Brock's first-half points and netted a game-high 25 as the Eagles held off No. 6 Mead 31-30 in the D2-7 district championship in Weeping Water on Monday.

Hahn, a Nebraska football commit, hit four first-half three-pointers to keep the Eagles in close range as Johnson-Brock trailed 18-14 at the half.

Johnson-Brock took the lead in the third quarter behind seven points from Hahn and five from Caleb Fossenbarger.

Mead outscored Hahn in the final quarter 5-4, but the Eagles still ended up with a bid for the state tournament next week in Lincoln.

C1-8 at York: Kearney Catholic pieced together a balanced attack as the No. 5 Stars held off No. 7 Bishop Neumann, 39-28. Logan O'Brien and Kegan Bosshamer both had nine points to lead Kearney Catholic, which took control with a 13-5 run in the third quarter. David Lilly and Joe Fisher paced the Cavaliers offensively with seven points apiece.

C2-3 at Columbus: Jacob Haight gave No. 4 Sutton a 22-point scoring barrage as the Mustangs held off No. 6 Oakland-Craig 59-56 for a state tournament berth. Haight scored nine of his 22 points in the pivotal fourth quarter including one of his three three-pointers.