Boys district glance: Hahn spearheads Johnson-Brock charge for state berth

Ty Hahn scored all 14 of No. 5 Johnson-Brock's first-half points and netted a game-high 25 as the Eagles held off No. 6 Mead 31-30 in the D2-7 district championship in Weeping Water on Monday.
Hahn, a Nebraska football commit, hit four first-half three-pointers to keep the Eagles in close range as Johnson-Brock trailed 18-14 at the half.
Johnson-Brock took the lead in the third quarter behind seven points from Hahn and five from Caleb Fossenbarger.
In a battle largely hinging on defense, the Antlers converted a pivotal offensive play in the final seconds to knock off Lincoln Northeast.
You have free articles remaining.
Mead outscored Hahn in the final quarter 5-4, but the Eagles still ended up with a bid for the state tournament next week in Lincoln.
C1-8 at York: Kearney Catholic pieced together a balanced attack as the No. 5 Stars held off No. 7 Bishop Neumann, 39-28. Logan O'Brien and Kegan Bosshamer both had nine points to lead Kearney Catholic, which took control with a 13-5 run in the third quarter. David Lilly and Joe Fisher paced the Cavaliers offensively with seven points apiece.
C2-3 at Columbus: Jacob Haight gave No. 4 Sutton a 22-point scoring barrage as the Mustangs held off No. 6 Oakland-Craig 59-56 for a state tournament berth. Haight scored nine of his 22 points in the pivotal fourth quarter including one of his three three-pointers.
C2-8 at Holdrege: Cooper Gierhan poured in 17 points and No. 8 Centennial rolled to a 57-42 victory over Dundy County-Stratton. Gierhan hit three three-pointers and went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Jacob Bargen added 15 points and Caleb Horne 11 in the win.
D1-2 at Fremont: Jacob Sjuts erupted for 37 points to help No. 1 Humphrey/LHF to a 78-43 victory over Elmwood-Murdock. Brett Hanis added 18 points and Tyler Suits 11 as the Flyers went on a 27-9 run before halftime to pull away.