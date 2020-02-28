Boys district glance: Bard, Bazil propel Northeast past Fremont

Jake Bard scored 21 points to lead Lincoln Northeast past Fremont, 72-56, at home in an A-5 district game on Friday.

Rockets junior Pierce Bazil contributed 16 points and senior Carson Busch added 10.

Sophomore guard Carter Sintek scored a team-high 19 points for Fremont.

The Rockets advance to face Papillion-La Vista South for the district title on Saturday.

Christensen leads Silver Hawks past Omaha Northwest; Southwest faces Millard North next Brayton Christensen made his final game in his home gym a memorable one, netting 19 points to lead Lincoln Southwest into a district final.

Norfolk 84, Lincoln High 72: Junior Carson Eisenhauer had a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds to power Norfolk (8-16) over Lincoln High (3-19) at home in an A-1 district game.

Norfolk had four double-figure scorers: Kallan Herman scored 21 points, Tyson Stelling added 14 and Isaac Heimes 12.

Senior Jaxson Barber led the Links in scoring with 28, while Davis Buchanan scored 15 and Ja Reese Lott-Buzby 11.