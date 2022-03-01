Boys district finals glance: Reide's record-setting night takes Parkview to state tourney

Class D-2 No. 7 Humphrey St. Francis focused on Parkview Christian's Michael Ault, and Maurice Reide made them pay in historic fashion.

Reide went 9-of-11 from beyond the three-point arc, setting a school record for No. 4 Parkview Christian in a 66-40 victory over the Flyers in the D2-2 district final at York on Tuesday.

The previous school record of seven threes in a game was set by Tucker Pinyan against Riverside in 2016.

After Reide drained two first-quarter threes, Parkview Christian coach Nate Godwin knew it could be a special night.

"Second quarter, (Reide) hit three (three-pointers) in probably three minutes of each other," Godwin said. "We kind of changed our offense because of him because he was on fire."

The Patriots are in the state tournament for the third consecutive season.

"Most likely have an (unofficial) matchup against No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart," Godwin said. "Superexcited to be there and get ready for the next one."

D1-2 at Kearney: Mark Nelms scored nine of his 15 points in the first half to lead No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton to a 38-27 victory over No. 8 Johnson-Brock. Jackson Kerchal added 11 second-half points for the Tigers. Caleb Fossenbarger led Johnson-Brock with 12 points, all in the first half.

D2-2 at Odell: A 14-2 run to start the game allowed No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart to cruise to a 65-41 won over Lawrence-Nelson and a spot at state to defend its title. Brogan Nachtigal scored 20 points to lead their Irish, who never led by less than 10 after the opening run. Joe Simon added 10. Krayton Kucera led the Raiders with 17.

