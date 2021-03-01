Boys district finals glance: Chucky Hepburn shines as Bellevue West knocks off North Star

Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn added eight rebounds and seven assists to his 17 points for No. 1 Bellevue West as the Thunderbirds defeated Lincoln North Star 77-48 Monday in the A-4 district final.
Hepburn went 3-for-5 behind the arc and the defending state champion Thunderbirds went on an extended 47-16 run between the second and third quarters.
It is the fourth consecutive state tournament for Bellevue West and the sixth appearance since 2014. Bellevue West also won the state championship in 2014.
Kwat Abdelkarim finished with 13 points to lead North Star. Frankie Fidler led Bellevue West with 18 points.
C1-3: For the third consecutive time, No. 3 Adams Central will be heading to the state tournament. Paul Fago finished with 18 points for the Patriots, scoring 16 in the second half in a 56-38 victory against Ashland-Greenwood in Utica. Fago went off in the third quarter with nine points to help Adams Central pull away with a 40-27 lead. Evan Shepard led Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points on three three-pointers. Aiden Lindley pitched in eight points for the Bluejays.
C1-4: No. 6 Milford continued its perfect season at the district finals, moving to 26-0 with a 75-46 win over Mitchell. The Eagle's top performer came from junior combo-guard Jaxon Weyand, who dropped 35 points and hit five three-pointers. Fellow junior Seth Stutzman added a 22-point performance.
D1-6: Bouncing back from an overtime loss against Burwell, No. 4 Ansley-Litchfield achieved a comeback victory against Lourdes Central Catholic, 39-30. The Spartans found themselves behind 13-5 after the first quarter but went on a 20-9 run in the next three quarters to regain and hold the lead. Senior shooting guard Jeff Cunningham scored a game-high 12 points while senior Max Baumert led Lourdes Central Catholic with 10.
D1-8: Brody Yant did not lead No. 10 Southern Valley in scoring, but he changed the game at the free-throw line to give the Eagles a 50-44 victory over No. 6 BDS. Yant hit seven free throws in the second half, including four in the fourth quarter to finish with seven points. Carter Bose led Southern Valley with 14 points, while Eric Schroeder and Kyle Ardissono led BDS with 14 points apiece.
D2-7: Senior Jackson Fiegener scored a game-high 17 points for No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart in the Irish's 53-22 win over Medicine Valley. The Irish didn't allow the Raiders to produce on offense, playing stifling defense and not allowing a player to reach double-figure scoring. For Medicine Valley, Hayden Kramer led the team in scoring with 9 points.