Boys district finals glance: Chucky Hepburn shines as Bellevue West knocks off North Star

Wisconsin signee Chucky Hepburn added eight rebounds and seven assists to his 17 points for No. 1 Bellevue West as the Thunderbirds defeated Lincoln North Star 77-48 Monday in the A-4 district final.

Hepburn went 3-for-5 behind the arc and the defending state champion Thunderbirds went on an extended 47-16 run between the second and third quarters.

It is the fourth consecutive state tournament for Bellevue West and the sixth appearance since 2014. Bellevue West also won the state championship in 2014.

Kwat Abdelkarim finished with 13 points to lead North Star. Frankie Fidler led Bellevue West with 18 points.

C1-3: For the third consecutive time, No. 3 Adams Central will be heading to the state tournament. Paul Fago finished with 18 points for the Patriots, scoring 16 in the second half in a 56-38 victory against Ashland-Greenwood in Utica. Fago went off in the third quarter with nine points to help Adams Central pull away with a 40-27 lead. Evan Shepard led Ashland-Greenwood with 14 points on three three-pointers. Aiden Lindley pitched in eight points for the Bluejays.