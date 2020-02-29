Boys district basketball scores, 2/29
Boys district basketball scores, 2/29

Boys basketball

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

A-1

Lincoln Southeast 64, North Platte 42  

Bellevue West at Norfolk

A-2

Lincoln Southwest at Millard North

Columbus at Kearney

A-3

Omaha Central 70, Elkhorn South 57

Gretna at Lincoln North Star

A-4

Omaha North at Omaha Westside

Millard South at Papillion-La Vista

A-5

Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista South

Millard West at Elkhorn

A-6

Lincoln East at Creighton Prep

Bellevue East at Grand Island

A-7

Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Burke 41 

Omaha Benson at Omaha South

CLASS B

All finals

B-1

Omaha Skutt 72, Aurora 58 

B-2

Hastings 38, Crete 26

B-3

Scottsbluff 63, Waverly 61, OT 

B-4

Platteview at Wahoo

B-5

Lexington at Alliance

B-6

Mount Michael 72, Northwest 49  

B-7

Omaha Roncalli 81, Beatrice 62

B-8

Norris 50, Bennington 42

CLASS C-1

C1-3

Lincoln Christian at Fort Calhoun

C1-6

Ogalalla 76, Battle Creek 51 

C1-7

Wayne vs. Mitchell

CLASS C-2

C2-5

Ponca 68, Amherst 49 

C2-6

Palmyra 52, Hartington CC 44  

CLASS D-2

D2-2

Falls City SH 81,  Sioux County 27 

D2-3

Loomis vs. Lawrence-Nelson

D2-4

Mullen vs. Exeter-Milligan

High school boys basketball logo 2014
