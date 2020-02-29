Boys district basketball scores, 2/29

Boys basketball
DISTRICTS
CLASS A
A-1
Lincoln Southeast 64, North Platte 42
Bellevue West at Norfolk
A-2
Lincoln Southwest at Millard North
Columbus at Kearney
A-3
Omaha Central 70, Elkhorn South 57
Gretna at Lincoln North Star
A-4
Omaha North at Omaha Westside
Millard South at Papillion-La Vista
A-5
Lincoln Northeast at Papillion-La Vista South
Millard West at Elkhorn
A-6
Lincoln East at Creighton Prep
Bellevue East at Grand Island
A-7
Lincoln Pius X 71, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha Benson at Omaha South
CLASS B
All finals
B-1
Omaha Skutt 72, Aurora 58
B-2
Hastings 38, Crete 26
You have free articles remaining.
B-3
Scottsbluff 63, Waverly 61, OT
B-4
Platteview at Wahoo
B-5
Lexington at Alliance
B-6
Mount Michael 72, Northwest 49
B-7
Omaha Roncalli 81, Beatrice 62
B-8
Norris 50, Bennington 42
CLASS C-1
C1-3
Lincoln Christian at Fort Calhoun
C1-6
Ogalalla 76, Battle Creek 51
C1-7
Wayne vs. Mitchell
CLASS C-2
C2-5
Ponca 68, Amherst 49
C2-6
Palmyra 52, Hartington CC 44
CLASS D-2
D2-2
Falls City SH 81, Sioux County 27
D2-3
Loomis vs. Lawrence-Nelson
D2-4
Mullen vs. Exeter-Milligan