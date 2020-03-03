Boys district basketball scores, 3/3
Boys district basketball scores, 3/3

Boys basketball

DISTRICT FINALS

CLASS A

A-2

Millard North 85, Kearney 55

A-4

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside

A-7

Omaha South 55, Lincoln Pius X 38  

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Central Valley

Adams Central vs. O'Neill

C1-4 at Cross County

St. Paul 45, North Bend 44

C1-5 at Minden

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Chase County 28  

CLASS C-2

C2-4 at Fremont (Midland)

Yutan vs. Shelby-Rising City

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Wood River

North Platte St. Pat's 69, East Butler 51

D1-3 at Boone Central

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Anselmo-Merna

D1-4 at Columbus (Central CC)

Osmond 63, McCool Junction 33

D1-5 at Gothenburg

Paxton vs. Axtell

D1-6 at Kearney Catholic

Southern Valley vs. Heartland

D1-7 at Ord

Fullerton vs. West Holt

D1-8 at Kearney

Pleasanton vs. Elm Creek

D2-5 at Valentine

St. Mary's vs. Hyannis

D2-6 at Shelton

Parkview Christian 58, Wallace 33

