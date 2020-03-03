Boys district basketball scores, 3/3

Boys basketball
DISTRICT FINALS
CLASS A
A-2
Millard North 85, Kearney 55
A-4
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside
A-7
Omaha South 55, Lincoln Pius X 38
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Central Valley
Adams Central vs. O'Neill
C1-4 at Cross County
St. Paul 45, North Bend 44
C1-5 at Minden
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Chase County 28
CLASS C-2
C2-4 at Fremont (Midland)
Yutan vs. Shelby-Rising City
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Wood River
North Platte St. Pat's 69, East Butler 51
D1-3 at Boone Central
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Anselmo-Merna
D1-4 at Columbus (Central CC)
Osmond 63, McCool Junction 33
D1-5 at Gothenburg
Paxton vs. Axtell
D1-6 at Kearney Catholic
Southern Valley vs. Heartland
D1-7 at Ord
Fullerton vs. West Holt
D1-8 at Kearney
Pleasanton vs. Elm Creek
D2-5 at Valentine
St. Mary's vs. Hyannis
D2-6 at Shelton
Parkview Christian 58, Wallace 33