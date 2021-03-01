 Skip to main content
Boys district basketball scores
Boys basketball

DISTRICTS

All finals

CLASS A

A-1

Lincoln North star at Bellevue West, 7.

Friday's result

Fremont 74, Columbus 64

Saturday's results

Bellevue West 89, Fremont 49 

Lincoln North Star 67, North Platte 39

A-2

Millard North vs. Gretna, 7.

Friday's result

Norfolk 71, Lincoln High 57

Saturday's results

Millard North 113, Norfolk 77

Gretna 57, Grand Island 56, OT

A-3

Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep, 7.

Friday's result

Omaha Bryan 81, Omaha Northwest 58

Saturday's results

Creighton Prep 63, Omaha Northwest 50  

A-4

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 6:30.

Saturday's results

Lincoln East 55, Lincoln Southeast 38

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 44  

A-5

Papillion-LV South 64, Omaha Central 59  

Saturday's results

Omaha Central 90, Omaha Burke 54  

Papillion-La Vista South 59, Lincoln Southwest 46

A-6

Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard South, 7.

Saturday's results

Papillion-La Vista 61, Bellevue East 33

Millard South 52, Lincoln Northeast 43 

A-7

Omaha Westside vs. Millard West, 7.

Saturday's results

Omaha Westside 70, Omaha Benson 48

Millard West 52, Omaha North 34

CLASS B

Saturday's results

B-1

Blair 51, Alliance 43

B-2

Norris 62, Elkhorn North 41  

B-3

Omaha Skutt 55, Bennington 42

B-4

Mount Michael 82, Sidney 42

B-5

Platteview 54, Omaha Roncalli 42

B-6

Beatrice 39, Aurora 36

B-7

Elkhorn 56, Northwest 33

B-8

Waverly 57, Scottsbluff 30  

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Crete

Auburn vs. Boone Central, 7.

C1-2 at Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic vs. Central City, 7.

C1-3 at Centennial

Adams Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:30.

C1-4 at North Platte

Milford vs. Mitchell, Monday, 7.

C1-5 at Boone Central

St. Paul vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 7.

C1-6 at Wahoo

Sat.: Pierce 53, Wahoo 45

C1-7 at Omaha Concordia

Omaha Concordia vs. North Bend Central, 7.

C1-8 at Minden

Sat.: Wayne 47, Ogallala 39

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Norfolk Catholic

Yutan 62, West Holt 38

C2-2 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC vs. Twin River, 7.

C2-3 at Kearney

Sat.: Bridgeport 56, Oakland-Craig 46, OT

C2-4 at Freeman

Freeman vs. Sutton, Monday, 7.

C2-5 at Kearney

Tri County 72, Hershey 53

C2-6 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC vs. Wakefield, 7.

C2-7 Bancroft-Rosalie

Sat.: BRLD 67, Centennial 49

C2-8 at McCook

Sat.: Chase County 69, Amherst 55, OT

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Burwell

Burwell vs. Kenesaw, 7.

D1-2 at Hampton

Sat.: Humphrey/LHF 71, Perkins County 29

D1-3 at Wood River

North Platte St. Pat's vs. Creighton, 6:30.

D1-4 at Howells-Dodge

Howells-Dodge vs. Mead, 7.

D1-5 at Cross County

Sat.: Walthill 64, Elm Creek 54

D1-6 at Aurora

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Lourdes CC, 7.

D1-7 at Osmond

Osmond vs. Central Valley, 6:30.

D1-8 at Minden

Southern Valley 50, BDS 44  

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Valentine

Sat.: Mullen 67 Hay Springs 29

D2-2 at Ord

Sat.: St. Mary's 54, Silver Lake 41

D2-3 at Humphrey SF

Sat.: Humphrey SF 81, Elgin/PJ 42

D2-4 at Parkview Christian

Sat.: Parkview Christian 63, Diller-Odell 48

D2-5 at Brady

Sat.: Loomis 82, Potter-Dix 45

D2-6 at Northwest

Wynot 55, Wallace 40

D2-7 at Hampton

Falls City SH vs. Medicine Valley, 6.

D2-8 at Kearney Catholic

Sat.: Osceola 52, Paxton 42

High school basketball logo 2014
