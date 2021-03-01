Boys district basketball scores

Boys basketball
DISTRICTS
All finals
CLASS A
A-1
Lincoln North star at Bellevue West, 7.
Friday's result
Fremont 74, Columbus 64
Saturday's results
Bellevue West 89, Fremont 49
Lincoln North Star 67, North Platte 39
A-2
Millard North vs. Gretna, 7.
Friday's result
Norfolk 71, Lincoln High 57
Saturday's results
Millard North 113, Norfolk 77
Gretna 57, Grand Island 56, OT
A-3
Elkhorn South at Creighton Prep, 7.
Friday's result
Omaha Bryan 81, Omaha Northwest 58
Saturday's results
Creighton Prep 63, Omaha Northwest 50
A-4
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 6:30.
Saturday's results
Lincoln East 55, Lincoln Southeast 38
Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha South 44
A-5
Papillion-LV South 64, Omaha Central 59
Saturday's results
Omaha Central 90, Omaha Burke 54
Papillion-La Vista South 59, Lincoln Southwest 46
A-6
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard South, 7.
Saturday's results
Papillion-La Vista 61, Bellevue East 33
Millard South 52, Lincoln Northeast 43
A-7
Omaha Westside vs. Millard West, 7.
Saturday's results
Omaha Westside 70, Omaha Benson 48
Millard West 52, Omaha North 34
CLASS B
Saturday's results
B-1
Blair 51, Alliance 43
B-2
Norris 62, Elkhorn North 41
B-3
Omaha Skutt 55, Bennington 42
B-4
Mount Michael 82, Sidney 42
B-5
Platteview 54, Omaha Roncalli 42
B-6
Beatrice 39, Aurora 36
B-7
Elkhorn 56, Northwest 33
B-8
Waverly 57, Scottsbluff 30
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Crete
Auburn vs. Boone Central, 7.
C1-2 at Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic vs. Central City, 7.
C1-3 at Centennial
Adams Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:30.
C1-4 at North Platte
Milford vs. Mitchell, Monday, 7.
C1-5 at Boone Central
St. Paul vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 7.
C1-6 at Wahoo
Sat.: Pierce 53, Wahoo 45
C1-7 at Omaha Concordia
Omaha Concordia vs. North Bend Central, 7.
C1-8 at Minden
Sat.: Wayne 47, Ogallala 39
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Norfolk Catholic
Yutan 62, West Holt 38
C2-2 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC vs. Twin River, 7.
C2-3 at Kearney
Sat.: Bridgeport 56, Oakland-Craig 46, OT
C2-4 at Freeman
Freeman vs. Sutton, Monday, 7.
C2-5 at Kearney
Tri County 72, Hershey 53
C2-6 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC vs. Wakefield, 7.
C2-7 Bancroft-Rosalie
Sat.: BRLD 67, Centennial 49
C2-8 at McCook
Sat.: Chase County 69, Amherst 55, OT
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Burwell
Burwell vs. Kenesaw, 7.
D1-2 at Hampton
Sat.: Humphrey/LHF 71, Perkins County 29
D1-3 at Wood River
North Platte St. Pat's vs. Creighton, 6:30.
D1-4 at Howells-Dodge
Howells-Dodge vs. Mead, 7.
D1-5 at Cross County
Sat.: Walthill 64, Elm Creek 54
D1-6 at Aurora
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Lourdes CC, 7.
D1-7 at Osmond
Osmond vs. Central Valley, 6:30.
D1-8 at Minden
Southern Valley 50, BDS 44
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Valentine
Sat.: Mullen 67 Hay Springs 29
D2-2 at Ord
Sat.: St. Mary's 54, Silver Lake 41
D2-3 at Humphrey SF
Sat.: Humphrey SF 81, Elgin/PJ 42
D2-4 at Parkview Christian
Sat.: Parkview Christian 63, Diller-Odell 48
D2-5 at Brady
Sat.: Loomis 82, Potter-Dix 45
D2-6 at Northwest
Wynot 55, Wallace 40
D2-7 at Hampton
Falls City SH vs. Medicine Valley, 6.