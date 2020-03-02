Boys district basketball scores, 3/2

Boys basketball
DISTRICT FINALS
CLASS A
A-1
Bellevue West 68, Southeast 58
A-2
Kearney at Millard North, 7 Tue.
A-3
Omaha Central 55, Gretna 36
A-4
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside, 7 Wed.
A-5
Elkhorn 37, Lincoln Northeast 35
A-6
Creighton Prep 64, Grand Island 60, OT
A-7
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South, 6 Tue.
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Central Valley
Adams Central vs. O'Neill, 7 Tue.
C1-2 at Waverly
Auburn 58, Aquinas 35
C1-3 at Elkhorn South
Lincoln Christian 57, Fort Calhoun 45
C1-4 at Cross County
North Bend Central vs. St. Paul, 7 Tue.
C1-5 at Minden
Chase County vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:30 Tue.
C1-6 at Grand Island
Ogallala 76, Battle Creek 51, Sat.
C1-7 at Lexington
Wayne 55, Mitchell 41, Sat.
C1-8 at York
Kearney Catholic 39, Bishop Neumann 28
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at O'Neill
Grand Island CC 64, Ainsworth 34
C2-2 at Norfolk Catholic
BRLD 82, Twin River 52
C2-3 at Columbus
Sutton 59, Oakland-Craig 56
C2-4 at Fremont (Midland)
Yutan vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7 Tue.
C2-5 at Boone Central
Ponca 68, Amhersty 49, Sat.
C2-6 at Oakland-Craig
Palmyra 52, Hartington CC 44, Sat.
C2-7 at Maxwell
Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Bridgeport 36
C2-8 at Holdrege
Centennial 57, Dundy Co.-Stratton 42
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Wood River
North Platte St. Pat's vs. East Butler, 6:30 Tue.
D1-2 at Fremont (Midland)
Humphrey/LHF 78, Elmwood-Murdock 43
D1-3 at Boone Central
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7 Tue.
D1-4 at Columbus (Central CC)
Osmond vs. McCool Junction, 6:30 Tue.
D1-5 at Gothenburg
Paxton vs. Axtell, 7 Tue.
D1-6 at Kearney Catholic
Southern Valley vs. Heartland, 6 Tue.
D1-7 at Ord
Fullerton vs. West Holt, 6:30 Tue.
D1-8 at Kearney
Pleasanton vs. Elm Creek, 7:30 Tue.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Cross County
Humphrey SF 64, Giltner 18
D2-2 at Cozad
Falls City SH 81, Sioux County 27, Sat.
D2-3 at Minden
Loomis 59, Lawrence-Nelson 27, Sat.
D2-4 at Lexington
Mullen 68, Exeter-Milligan 39, Sat.
D2-5 at Valentine
St. Mary's vs. Hyannis, 7 Tue.
D2-6 at Shelton
Parkview Christian vs. Wallace, 6 Tue.
D2-7 at Weeping Water
Johnson-Brock 31, Mead 30
D2-8 at Shelby-Rising City
Randolph 47, Deshler 39