Boys district basketball scores, 3/2
  • Updated
Boys basketball

DISTRICT FINALS

CLASS A

A-1

Bellevue West 68, Southeast 58

A-2

Kearney at Millard North, 7 Tue.

A-3

Omaha Central 55, Gretna 36

A-4

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside, 7 Wed.

A-5

Elkhorn 37, Lincoln Northeast 35

A-6

Creighton Prep 64, Grand Island 60, OT 

A-7

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha South, 6 Tue.

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Central Valley

Adams Central vs. O'Neill, 7 Tue.

C1-2 at Waverly

Auburn 58, Aquinas 35

C1-3 at Elkhorn South

Lincoln Christian 57, Fort Calhoun 45

C1-4 at Cross County

North Bend Central vs. St. Paul, 7 Tue.

C1-5 at Minden

Chase County vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:30 Tue.

C1-6 at Grand Island

Ogallala 76, Battle Creek 51, Sat.

C1-7 at Lexington

Wayne 55, Mitchell 41, Sat.

C1-8 at York

Kearney Catholic 39, Bishop Neumann 28

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at O'Neill

Grand Island CC 64, Ainsworth 34

C2-2 at Norfolk Catholic

BRLD 82, Twin River 52

C2-3 at Columbus

Sutton 59, Oakland-Craig 56 

C2-4 at Fremont (Midland)

Yutan vs. Shelby-Rising City, 7 Tue.

C2-5 at Boone Central

Ponca 68, Amhersty 49, Sat.

C2-6 at Oakland-Craig

Palmyra 52, Hartington CC 44, Sat.

C2-7 at Maxwell

Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Bridgeport 36

C2-8 at Holdrege

Centennial 57, Dundy Co.-Stratton 42

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Wood River

North Platte St. Pat's vs. East Butler, 6:30 Tue.

D1-2 at Fremont (Midland)

Humphrey/LHF 78, Elmwood-Murdock 43

D1-3 at Boone Central

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Anselmo-Merna, 7 Tue.

D1-4 at Columbus (Central CC)

Osmond vs. McCool Junction, 6:30 Tue.

D1-5 at Gothenburg

Paxton vs. Axtell, 7 Tue.

D1-6 at Kearney Catholic

Southern Valley vs. Heartland, 6 Tue.

D1-7 at Ord

Fullerton vs. West Holt, 6:30 Tue.

D1-8 at Kearney

Pleasanton vs. Elm Creek, 7:30 Tue.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Cross County

Humphrey SF 64, Giltner 18 

D2-2 at Cozad

Falls City SH 81, Sioux County 27, Sat.

D2-3 at Minden

Loomis 59, Lawrence-Nelson 27, Sat.

D2-4 at Lexington

Mullen 68, Exeter-Milligan 39, Sat.

D2-5 at Valentine

St. Mary's vs. Hyannis, 7 Tue.

D2-6 at Shelton

Parkview Christian vs. Wallace, 6 Tue.

D2-7 at Weeping Water

Johnson-Brock 31, Mead 30

D2-8 at Shelby-Rising City

Randolph 47, Deshler 39

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

