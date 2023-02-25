Boys basketball

DISTRICTS

CLASS A

A-1

Grand Island at Bellevue West

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Central

Monday--final, 6.

A-2

Millard North 86, Omaha Northwest 55

Lincoln Pius X at Kearney

Monday--final, 6.

A-3

Gretna 75, Fremont 38

Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Bryan 48

Monday--final, 7.

A-4

Creighton Prep 70, Bellevue East 34

North Platte at Lincoln Southeast

Monday-final, TBD.

A-5

Omaha Westview at Lincoln East

Millard West at Lincoln Southwest

Monday--final, 7.

A-6

Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside

Millard South at Lincoln High

Tuesday--final, 7.

A-7

Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South

Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista South

Monday--final, 6.

DISTRICT FINALS

CLASS B

B-1: No. 16 seed Blair (10-12) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (21-3), Monday, 6

B-2: No. 15 Seward (14-11) at No. 2 Platteview (21-4), Tuesday, 7

B-3: No. 14 South Sioux City (12-11) at No. 3 Scottsbluff (16-8), Tuesday, 6

B-4: No. 13 Gering (13-12) at No. 4 Elkhorn (17-7), Tuesday, 6

B-5: No. 12 Waverly (12-10) at No. 5 Crete (17-6), Monday, 6:30

B-6: No. 11 Beatrice (11-9) at No. 6 Bennington (16-8), Monday, 6

B-7: No. 10 McCook (14-9) at No. 7 York (15-6), Tuesday, 6

B-8: No. 9 Norris (16-9) at No. 8 Omaha Roncalli (15-8), Monday, 7

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 16 St. Paul (10-11) at No. 1 Wahoo (23-1), Monday, 6

C1-2: No. 15 Adams Central (12-11) vs. No. 2 Ogallala (25-0), Monday, 6:30, Gothenburg

C1-3: No. 14 Winnebago (15-10) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-2), Monday, 7

C1-4: No. 13 Scotus CC (17-7) at No. 4 Pierce (22-3), Tuesday, 6:30

C1-5: No. 12 Holdrege (16-9) vs. No. 5 Omaha Concordia (22-3), Tuesday, 6, Central City

C1-6: No. 11 Aurora (16-9) vs. No. 6 Sidney (19-6), Monday, 6

C1-7: No. 10 Wayne (18-8) at No. 7 Central City (23-3), Tuesday, 6

C1-8: No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (18-7) at No. 8 Auburn (18-6), Tuesday, 7

CLASS C-2

C2-1: No. 16 Oakland-Craig (10-12) at No. 1 Freeman (25-1), Monday, 7

C2-2: No. 15 Hershey (11-13) at No. 2 Amherst (23-1), Monday, 6:30

C2-3: No. 14 Hastings SC (15-10) vs. No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull (23-2), Monday, 7, Hastings College

C2-4: No. 13 Yutan (14-10) at No. 4 Cedar Catholic (21-4), Tuesday, 6

C2-5: No. 12 Summerland (18-5) at No. 5 Elkhorn Valley (22-2), Monday, 7

C2-6: No. 11 Wakefield (21-4) at No. 6 Tri County (22-4), Tuesday, 6

C2-7: No. 10 Cross County (21-4) at No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (17-7), Monday, 6:30

C2-8: No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (16-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (17-8), Tuesday, 7, O'Neill

CLASS D-1

D1-1: No. 16 Boyd County (10-10) vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Pat's (22-2), Monday, 7, GI Northwest

D1-2: No. 15 Loomis (15-8) at No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), Tuesday, 7, Maywood

D1-3: No. 14 Sandy Creek (13-12) at No. 3 Johnson-Brock (21-4), Monday, 7

D1-4: No. 13 McCool Junction (18-6) at No. 4 Elm Creek (18-5), Monday, 7

D1-5: No. 12 Humphrey/LHF (16-9) vs. No. 5 Dundy County Stratton (21-4), Monday, 7, Kearney

D1-6: No. 11 Bridgeport (16-9) vs. No. 6 Howells-Dodge (19-6), Monday, 6, Lexington

D1-7: No. 10 Mead (17-8) vs. No. 7 Leyton (21-3), Tuesday, 5:30, Lexington

D1-8: No. 9 Ansley-Litchfield (18-5) vs. No. 8 Bancroft-Rosalie (19-6), Tuesday, 6:30, Boone Central

CLASS D-2

D2-1: No. 16 Medicine Valley (6-16) at No. 1 Shelton (21-1), Monday, 6:30

D2-2: No. 15 Fullerton (10-15) at No. 2 Parkview Christian (22-3), Tuesday, 6

D2-3: No. 14 Hay Springs (15-9) vs. No. 3 Wynot (21-4), Monday, 6, Ainsworth

D2-4: No. 13 Friend (17-8) at No. 4 Osceola (22-3), Monday, TBD

D2-5: No. 12 Creighton (13-11) vs. No. 5 S-E-M (19-5), Monday, 6:30, Burwell

D2-6: No. 11 Stuart (17-7) vs. No. 6 Paxton (16-5), Tuesday, 7:30, Broken Bow

D2-7: No. 10 Potter-Dix (19-4) vs. No. 7 Falls City SH (17-8), Tuesday, 6, Kearney Catholic

D2-8: No. 9 Mullen (17-5) vs. No. 8 Santee (14-5), Tuesday, 6, Ord