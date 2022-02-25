Boys district basketball scores and schedules, 2/25

Boys basketball
DISTRICTS
A-1
Bellevue East 70, Omaha Burke 55
Monday--Bellevue East at Millard North, 7; Kearney at Omaha North, 6; Wednesday--final.
A-2
Norfolk 34, Lincoln High 33
Monday--Norfolk at Bellevue West, 7; Millard South at North Platte, 6; Wednesday--final.
A-3
Omaha Northwest at Columbus
Monday--Omaha Northwest/Columbus winner at Omaha Westside, TBA; Millard West at Lincoln East, 7; Wednesday--final.
A-4: Monday--Omaha Benson at Omaha Central, 6:30; Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, 6; Wednesday--final.
A-5: Monday--Fremont at Gretna, 7; Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest, 6; Wednesday--final.
A-6: Monday--Omaha Bryan at Creighton Prep, 6; Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast, TBA; Wednesday--final.
A-7: Monday--Lincoln North Star at Papillion-La Vista South, 7; Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, 7; Wednesday--final.