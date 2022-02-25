 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys district basketball scores and schedules, 2/25

Boys basketball

DISTRICTS

A-1

Bellevue East 70, Omaha Burke 55

Monday--Bellevue East at Millard North, 7; Kearney at Omaha North, 6; Wednesday--final. 

A-2

Norfolk 34, Lincoln High 33

Monday--Norfolk at Bellevue West, 7; Millard South at North Platte, 6; Wednesday--final.

A-3

Omaha Northwest at Columbus

Monday--Omaha Northwest/Columbus winner at Omaha Westside, TBA; Millard West at Lincoln East, 7; Wednesday--final.

A-4: Monday--Omaha Benson at Omaha Central, 6:30; Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, 6; Wednesday--final.

A-5: Monday--Fremont at Gretna, 7; Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest, 6; Wednesday--final.

A-6: Monday--Omaha Bryan at Creighton Prep, 6; Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast, TBA; Wednesday--final.

A-7: Monday--Lincoln North Star at Papillion-La Vista South, 7; Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X, 7; Wednesday--final.

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

