DISTRICTS
CLASS A
Grand Island 68, Omaha Benson 51
Saturday--Grand Island at Bellevue West, 6; Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Central, 4:30; Monday--final, 6.
Omaha Northwest at Columbus, 6
Saturday--Omaha Northwest/Columbus winner at Millard North, 3:30; Lincoln Pius X at Kearney, 7; Monday--final, 6.
Saturday--Fremont at Gretna, 4; Omaha Bryan at Lincoln North Star, 3; Monday--final, 7.
Friday--Omaha South at Bellevue East, 5; Saturday--Omaha South/Bellevue East winner at Creighton Prep, 4; North Platte at Lincoln Southeast, 6; Monday-final, TBD.
Omaha Westview 72, Omaha Buena Vista 15
Saturday--Omaha Westview at Lincoln East, 5; Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, 5; Monday--final, 7.
Saturday--Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside, 5; Millard South at Lincoln High, 5; Tuesday--final, 7.
Saturday--Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South, 6; Omaha North at Papillion-La Vista South, 5; Monday--final, 6.
