Boys district basketball glance: No. 4 Lincoln Christian uses fast start to clinch district finals berth

Lincoln Christian smothered Malcolm during a 20-5 first-quarter run and the No. 4 Crusaders never looked back in a 65-41 victory in the C1-2 subdistrict final at Lincoln Southeast.

Six different scorers paced Lincoln Christian in the first quarter, led by six points from Easton Marshbanks. Justin Bubak added five in the quarter and led the Crusaders with 17. Marshbanks added 10.

Bubak put the game away with six consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter.

C1-1 at Beatrice: John Lambert scored 18 points to push Auburn past Fairbury 46-18. Daniel Frary and CJ Hughes both added eight points for the top-ranked Bulldogs. Bret Cole was the highest scorer for Fairbury with eight points.

C1-5 at Columbus: Brandon Smith and Ryan Chromy combined for 16 of their team's 17 points in the second half to lead Aquinas to a 53-52 upset over No. 2 North Bend Central. The Monarchs set the tone with an 18-8 run to open the game.