Boys district basketball glance: No. 4 Lincoln Christian uses fast start to clinch district finals berth

Lincoln Christian smothered Malcolm during a 20-5 first-quarter run and the No. 4 Crusaders never looked back in a 65-41 victory in the C1-2 subdistrict final at Lincoln Southeast.
Six different scorers paced Lincoln Christian in the first quarter, led by six points from Easton Marshbanks. Justin Bubak added five in the quarter and led the Crusaders with 17. Marshbanks added 10.
Bubak put the game away with six consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter.
C1-1 at Beatrice: John Lambert scored 18 points to push Auburn past Fairbury 46-18. Daniel Frary and CJ Hughes both added eight points for the top-ranked Bulldogs. Bret Cole was the highest scorer for Fairbury with eight points.
C1-5 at Columbus: Brandon Smith and Ryan Chromy combined for 16 of their team's 17 points in the second half to lead Aquinas to a 53-52 upset over No. 2 North Bend Central. The Monarchs set the tone with an 18-8 run to open the game.
C2-1 at Auburn: Trenton Hammond hit four three-pointers and Palmyra ran away from Johnson County Central 64-52 in the second half. Palmyra had four players finish in double-figure scoring. Dominic Darrah add 11 points, while Jackson Junker poured in 13 and Kaleb Kempkes 10.
C2-2 at Wilber-Clatonia: Jace Bargen and Cooper Gierhan each scored 15 points for Centennial in a 55-39 win against Tri County. The Trojans kept the game close, but Centennial pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Tri County 27-14. Cole Siems had 16 points to lead the Trojans.
C2-9 at Adams Central: Behind 22 points from Cade Wiseman, Sutton beat Doniphan-Trumbull 73-49. Sutton had three players reach double figures, including Colton and Jacob Haight, who each scored 10. Doniphan-Trumbull's Griffin Hendricks scored 17.
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Reid Fletcher and Noah Willey each scored 12 points to lift Elmwood-Murdock past Southern 49-46. Drake Spohr added 10 points for the Knights. Junior Carson Borzekofski led the Raiders with 17 points.
D1-2 at Raymond Central: Jaden Rynalds netted 29 points and East Butler ran away with a 64-41 victory over Omaha Christian. The Tigers opened with a 14-2 run and cruised the rest of the way.
D1-7 at Fillmore Central: Owen McDonald scored 19 and Tyler Neville added 13 as McCool Junction beat BDS 43-27. Eric Schroeder and Easton Weber each scored eight points to lead the Eagles.
D2-1 at Pawnee City: Jamie Stice scored 14 points and top-ranked Sacred Heart used a 24-point scoring burst in the second quarter to roll to a 55-23 win against Diller-Odell. Jake Hoy added 10 points, six coming in the pivotal second quarter, for Sacred Heart.
D2-2 at Weeping Water: Kade Davis hit six of Johnson-Brock's 12 three-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the No. 4 Eagles to a 61-37 victory over No. 4 Parkview Christian. Ty Hahn added 21 points and the Eagles stopped the Patriots on the offensive glass, allowing one offensive rebound.
D2-3 at Centennial: Exeter-Milligan got a boost from Marcus Krupicka (18 points) and Jackson Beethe (17) in a 56-39 win against Osceola. The Timberwolves also saw double-figure production from Ryan Sharp, who scored 10.
D2-8 at Sandy Creek: Deshler held Silver Lake to two points in a pivotal second quarter as the Dragons took a 14-7 halftime lead and went on to finish off the Mustangs 31-20. Trenton Buescher led the Dragons with 12 points and Adam Roth added nine.