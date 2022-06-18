Boys coach of the year: At every stop of his coaching journey, Tim Cannon’s impact went deeper than wins and losses

No matter how many basketball games he won, Tim Cannon never stopped hearing it from his grandmother.
He should have been a lawyer.
It was one of the two career options that Cannon considered after graduating from college. If Cannon had followed his grandmother’s advice, one of the greatest coaching careers in state history might have never happened.
But, Cannon felt a connection to teaching and coaching that he couldn’t ignore. As they say, the rest is history.
Cannon announced his retirement in March after 43 years coaching high school basketball in Omaha. The last two years of his career both ended in Class A state titles, and it’s Cannon's final triumph that makes him the Journal Star’s 2022 state boys coach of the year.
Cannon’s Millard North teams reached the Class A title game each of the last three seasons, suffering a heartbreaking loss in 2020 before winning back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022. The Division I talents on those teams were many — Max Murrell and Jadin Johnson were the first — before the likes of Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas helped capture Cannon’s first-ever state title.
“Some people said, ‘Well, why didn’t you retire after the first one?’ I didn’t have any thoughts about that because (seniors) Jasen Green, David Harmon and Nick Dolezal are such great young men,” Cannon said. “They rarely got to play together last year, but they maintained this great friendship and I just thought it was going to be so much fun.”
Privately, Cannon always knew that 2022 would be his final season in coaching. Conversations with his wife, Shirley, had made that apparent for Cannon, a family man.
But, it wasn’t until just before the state tournament that Cannon told his group of assistant coaches. The intent was to make sure his players stayed focused, and that they did. With Super-State captain Green leading the way, Millard North won the final 12 games of the season, including a Class A title game that the Mustangs controlled throughout.
“I’ve never seen a group hold each other accountable as much as these guys did, and especially without any negativity,” Cannon said. “I’ve always said this about the guys this year — they celebrated each other’s success more than their own; they were the epitome of a team.”
It was a long road for Cannon to capture a pair of state titles in the final two years of his career, especially considering how close he’d come in every attempt before. His coaching career started at Omaha Cathedral (ironically, the school was one block away from his grandmother’s house).
He might not have been a lawyer, but Cannon started to become the coach he’d always wanted to be. He spent six years at Omaha Cathedral, finishing as Class C runner-up in 1983 before moving on to Omaha Bryan in 1985.
At Omaha Bryan, Cannon established himself as one of the premier high school basketball coaches in the entire state. In his 28 years leading the Bryan program, the Bears won 20 games or more over an eight-year period and finished as Class A runner-up in 2011. Cannon’s final victory with Omaha Bryan was also his 400th all-time win.
“Bryan had a lot of different eras of basketball success, and I enjoyed every year of it,” Cannon said. “I met a lot of great people and it couldn’t have been any better basketball, except to win a state championship.”
After retiring from Omaha Public Schools, Cannon knew he still had the desire to coach. And when an old friend called him up with a coaching opportunity in the Omaha metro, Cannon didn’t have to think long about it.
That friend was Millard North principal Brian Begley, who actually played under Cannon at Omaha Cathedral from 1982-85.
“His reputation as a caring, competent, and committed educator and coach preceded him at Millard North due to his excellent success at Cathedral and Bryan,” Begley said. “There is no doubt that his character and stature were a huge draw for student-athletes and their families after he accepted the Millard North position.”
Even with his coaching pedigree, the success at Millard North wasn’t instant. The Mustangs had a postseason record of 1-8 in eight previous state tournament appearances before Cannon’s arrival, and they didn’t even make the state tournament in his first seven years with the program.
“We got a little better each year and just started building it up,” Cannon said.
A big reason for Millard North’s three-year run of success was Cannon’s ability to evolve as a coach. He gives much of the credit to assistant coaches Mike Etzelmiller, Andy Hahn and Nick Moyer for developing the motion offense that made the Mustangs different from any other Cannon-coached team.
“At Cathedral, I just ran stuff offensively and defensively that I knew from my high school or college days,” Cannon said. “At Bryan, we evolved more offensively and the full-court press continued from Cathedral, then at Millard North, we evolved with the motion offense. When you’ve got guys like Hunter and Saint, your motion looks pretty good.”
While he delivered the wins on the court, Cannon also succeeded in the other key aspect of coaching — forming lifelong relationships with players. He thinks of players like Matt Culliver, who infamously shot and made many 32-foot three-pointers at Omaha Bryan. There was Mark Gilbert, a talented Mustang whose career was limited by a number of injuries, and there were players like Nick Ferrarini who helped Millard North become a Class A power.
Cannon’s long-lasting impact was also shown when two players from his first team at Bryan traveled from the west coast to support him at the state tournament last season. With every year, every roster and every game on the road, Cannon was there as a teacher and coach.
“That really means more than anything, just to look back and be grateful for the good times we had together,” Cannon said. “They certainly influenced me and my family, and I hope that we were good for their lives too. When you know that you’ve impacted someone’s life and their future life, and when you see them with their families it’s really, really cool.”
As someone who experienced those lessons firsthand, Begley knows how Cannon has made an impact on hundreds of lives. He recalls the lessons of accountability that Cannon instilled in him at early-morning workouts, and how he’d still draw on those moments years later.
And in the hallways at Millard North, Cannon kept that impact going.
“Tim is a living example of kindness in everything that he does and how he treats everyone,” Begley said. “Coach Cannon is all about family, and he and his wonderful wife Shirley have truly left an indelible mark on our Mustang family.”
While he’s definitely done with coaching, there’s no escaping the sport of basketball for Cannon. He already has trips, games and events on his calendar for this winter as he plans to keep supporting his family members and former players alike.
It’s telling of Cannon’s humble personality that as he reflects on all the great memories of his coaching career, he always comes back to the people around him.
The wins and losses come and go, but those key relationships that Cannon formed will never be forgotten.
“I am so thankful for my wife, Shirley, my three daughters, their husbands and my grandchildren for coming to our games all the time,” Cannon said. “I’m thankful for our great coaching staff, because I couldn’t have asked for better friends and coaches than we’ve had here. The players have been awesome, and I can’t thank all of them enough.”
Meet the boys first-team Super-Staters from the 2021-22 season
𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦
Every time these Super-State players hit the court this season, it was a treat for fans to watch them go to work.
A few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha was just the cherry on top of the fantastic season performances from each of these players.
Here are the five best.
𝙅𝘼𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉
𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟢.𝟣
College: Creighton
Season flavor: Neapolitan champion.
Just like the three-flavored Neapolitan ice cream, every bit of Green’s game works together to create an all-around standout. Not only did he average a double-double per game on the offensive end of the court, but Green also led the state with 118 blocks (4.2 per game). The sight of Green getting ready to block a shot or provide defensive help terrorize every opponent the Mustangs faced this season. The Super-State captain can dribble, post up and shoot three-pointers in addition to his defensive prowess, and his consistency as Millard North's go-to player was downright incredible. It's only fitting that Green, this year's Super-State captain, ends his career as a two-time state champion.
Coach speak: “What stands out to me about Jasen is his absolute courtesy to others and respect for others. Jasen has meant so much to me and to our school’s program because I knew he was going to give his best effort and represent us in the best way possible. He is an all-state basketball player but more importantly an all-state person.” — Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Three scoops with Jasen
Favorite ice cream flavor: Rocky road.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese’s peanut butter cups.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Winning a state title."
𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏
𝖦𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖨𝗌𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽 | 𝟨-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟥.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟧
College: Virginia.
Season flavor: Monster cookie.
Any opponent who had the misfortune of trying to guard Traudt this season realized the same thing — the Grand Island senior is a monster on the court. With a quiet confidence that lends itself to his focus throughout the game, Traudt is an all-around scorer who filled every role for his team this season. His 23.6 points per game were the most of any Class A player, and Traudt ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in Grand Island history. He’s just as good with midrange and three-point shots as he is around the basket, and those skills will certainly serve Traudt well at the next level at Virginia.
Coach speak: “For everything that Isaac is on the floor, he's a better person off the floor. Isaac carries himself with such humility and sincerely cares about everyone around him. He was never too busy to sign an autograph or take a picture with a kid in our community. On the floor, Isaac is the best player to ever put on an Islander uniform.” — Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.
Three scoops with Isaac
Favorite ice cream flavor: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Snickers.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Playing on ESPN."
𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝘿𝘼𝙒𝙎𝙊𝙉
𝖮𝗆𝖺𝗁𝖺 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟧 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟪
College: Loyola-Chicago.
Season flavor: Passion shoot.
One of the first things that stands out about Dawson’s ability is the pure passion he has for the game and the sweet touch he puts on passes and shots. In addition to being one of the best guards in the state at finishing around the rim, Dawson is also at his best when he picks out teammates with perfect passes. He averaged 3.2 assists per game this season in addition to his 17-plus points and 4.8 rebounds per game, statistics that show Dawson's impact on all facets of the game. You’d be hard-pressed to find many players better at having the ball in their hands at all times, a role that Dawson always thrives in.
Coach speak: “Jayden is a fabulous basketball player and an even better person. He has represented Omaha Central with character, dignity and class throughout his career. Loyola-Chicago is getting a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is a versatile scorer, an excellent shooter, a playmaker and a fabulous defender. I think the sky is the limit for Jayden.” — Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens.
Three scoops with Jayden
Favorite ice cream flavor: Vanilla.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Scoring my 1,000th career point."
𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙃 𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙕𝙇𝙀𝙍
𝖡𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗏𝗎𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍 | 𝟨-𝟥 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟧.𝟥 | 𝖠𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟩
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Prime Lemon-Lime.
Just like his season flavor, Dotzler’s skills are the perfect combination to make everything around him better. Bellevue West’s fast-paced offense (the lemon) wouldn’t run anywhere near as smoothly as it does without the ball in Dotzler’s hands (the lime). His Thunderbird teammates know that when Dotzler brings the ball up the court, he can immediately drive into the lane or look for a quick pass within seconds. His 4.7 assists per game were the second most in Class A this season, and Dotzler's scoring average would likely be even higher than if he wasn't so unselfish in setting up teammates with the ball. With a tremendous feel for the game and elite ball-handling skills, Dotzler is already one of the state’s best players as a junior. He'll be a high-level Division I recruit next season.
Coach speak: “Josiah is a tremendous competitor with a motor that is nonstop. He approaches practice in the same manner and sets a tone for the rest of the team that playing hard is an expectation. Off the court he is a tremendous example in the halls at Bellevue West and is one of the leaders in creating school spirit at other events.” — Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.
Three scoops with Josiah
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cookies and cream.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "At the Holiday Tournament, me and Will (Kyle) got hyped after his dunk."
𝙇𝙐𝙆𝙀 𝙅𝙐𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙎
𝖢𝗋𝖾𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗈𝗇 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗉 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟪.𝟢 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟫
College: Omaha.
Season flavor: Peanut better and better.
After averaging 6.3 points per game as a role player as a sophomore, Jungers was a long way from being a Super-State selection. Since then, the Creighton Prep senior has only gotten better and better with each successive game he played. His most dangerous shot is a midrange pull-up that would make any elite scorer jealous of his success rate, in addition to post and three-point shooting skills as well. That signature offensive move helped him average 18 points per game while leading the Junior Jays back to the state tournament. An Omaha commit, Jungers’ hard-working nature and athletic ability should get him on the court almost immediately.
Coach speak: “Luke is a gym rat who we would have to chase out of the gym because he is always looking to improve his game from all three levels. He gave us a ton of flexibility within our offense because he could stretch the floor but also post up when needed. Luke will have a great college career because he is willing to put the time and work in to always improve.” — Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke.
Three scoops with Luke
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Beating Westside at state."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7