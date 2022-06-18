Boys coach of the year: At every stop of his coaching journey, Tim Cannon’s impact went deeper than wins and losses

No matter how many basketball games he won, Tim Cannon never stopped hearing it from his grandmother.

He should have been a lawyer.

It was one of the two career options that Cannon considered after graduating from college. If Cannon had followed his grandmother’s advice, one of the greatest coaching careers in state history might have never happened.

But, Cannon felt a connection to teaching and coaching that he couldn’t ignore. As they say, the rest is history.

Cannon announced his retirement in March after 43 years coaching high school basketball in Omaha. The last two years of his career both ended in Class A state titles, and it’s Cannon's final triumph that makes him the Journal Star’s 2022 state boys coach of the year.

Cannon’s Millard North teams reached the Class A title game each of the last three seasons, suffering a heartbreaking loss in 2020 before winning back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022. The Division I talents on those teams were many — Max Murrell and Jadin Johnson were the first — before the likes of Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas helped capture Cannon’s first-ever state title.

“Some people said, ‘Well, why didn’t you retire after the first one?’ I didn’t have any thoughts about that because (seniors) Jasen Green, David Harmon and Nick Dolezal are such great young men,” Cannon said. “They rarely got to play together last year, but they maintained this great friendship and I just thought it was going to be so much fun.”

Privately, Cannon always knew that 2022 would be his final season in coaching. Conversations with his wife, Shirley, had made that apparent for Cannon, a family man.

But, it wasn’t until just before the state tournament that Cannon told his group of assistant coaches. The intent was to make sure his players stayed focused, and that they did. With Super-State captain Green leading the way, Millard North won the final 12 games of the season, including a Class A title game that the Mustangs controlled throughout.

“I’ve never seen a group hold each other accountable as much as these guys did, and especially without any negativity,” Cannon said. “I’ve always said this about the guys this year — they celebrated each other’s success more than their own; they were the epitome of a team.”

It was a long road for Cannon to capture a pair of state titles in the final two years of his career, especially considering how close he’d come in every attempt before. His coaching career started at Omaha Cathedral (ironically, the school was one block away from his grandmother’s house).

He might not have been a lawyer, but Cannon started to become the coach he’d always wanted to be. He spent six years at Omaha Cathedral, finishing as Class C runner-up in 1983 before moving on to Omaha Bryan in 1985.

At Omaha Bryan, Cannon established himself as one of the premier high school basketball coaches in the entire state. In his 28 years leading the Bryan program, the Bears won 20 games or more over an eight-year period and finished as Class A runner-up in 2011. Cannon’s final victory with Omaha Bryan was also his 400th all-time win.

“Bryan had a lot of different eras of basketball success, and I enjoyed every year of it,” Cannon said. “I met a lot of great people and it couldn’t have been any better basketball, except to win a state championship.”

After retiring from Omaha Public Schools, Cannon knew he still had the desire to coach. And when an old friend called him up with a coaching opportunity in the Omaha metro, Cannon didn’t have to think long about it.

That friend was Millard North principal Brian Begley, who actually played under Cannon at Omaha Cathedral from 1982-85.

“His reputation as a caring, competent, and committed educator and coach preceded him at Millard North due to his excellent success at Cathedral and Bryan,” Begley said. “There is no doubt that his character and stature were a huge draw for student-athletes and their families after he accepted the Millard North position.”

Even with his coaching pedigree, the success at Millard North wasn’t instant. The Mustangs had a postseason record of 1-8 in eight previous state tournament appearances before Cannon’s arrival, and they didn’t even make the state tournament in his first seven years with the program.

“We got a little better each year and just started building it up,” Cannon said.

A big reason for Millard North’s three-year run of success was Cannon’s ability to evolve as a coach. He gives much of the credit to assistant coaches Mike Etzelmiller, Andy Hahn and Nick Moyer for developing the motion offense that made the Mustangs different from any other Cannon-coached team.

“At Cathedral, I just ran stuff offensively and defensively that I knew from my high school or college days,” Cannon said. “At Bryan, we evolved more offensively and the full-court press continued from Cathedral, then at Millard North, we evolved with the motion offense. When you’ve got guys like Hunter and Saint, your motion looks pretty good.”

While he delivered the wins on the court, Cannon also succeeded in the other key aspect of coaching — forming lifelong relationships with players. He thinks of players like Matt Culliver, who infamously shot and made many 32-foot three-pointers at Omaha Bryan. There was Mark Gilbert, a talented Mustang whose career was limited by a number of injuries, and there were players like Nick Ferrarini who helped Millard North become a Class A power.

Cannon’s long-lasting impact was also shown when two players from his first team at Bryan traveled from the west coast to support him at the state tournament last season. With every year, every roster and every game on the road, Cannon was there as a teacher and coach.

“That really means more than anything, just to look back and be grateful for the good times we had together,” Cannon said. “They certainly influenced me and my family, and I hope that we were good for their lives too. When you know that you’ve impacted someone’s life and their future life, and when you see them with their families it’s really, really cool.”

As someone who experienced those lessons firsthand, Begley knows how Cannon has made an impact on hundreds of lives. He recalls the lessons of accountability that Cannon instilled in him at early-morning workouts, and how he’d still draw on those moments years later.

And in the hallways at Millard North, Cannon kept that impact going.

“Tim is a living example of kindness in everything that he does and how he treats everyone,” Begley said. “Coach Cannon is all about family, and he and his wonderful wife Shirley have truly left an indelible mark on our Mustang family.”

While he’s definitely done with coaching, there’s no escaping the sport of basketball for Cannon. He already has trips, games and events on his calendar for this winter as he plans to keep supporting his family members and former players alike.

It’s telling of Cannon’s humble personality that as he reflects on all the great memories of his coaching career, he always comes back to the people around him.

The wins and losses come and go, but those key relationships that Cannon formed will never be forgotten.

“I am so thankful for my wife, Shirley, my three daughters, their husbands and my grandchildren for coming to our games all the time,” Cannon said. “I’m thankful for our great coaching staff, because I couldn’t have asked for better friends and coaches than we’ve had here. The players have been awesome, and I can’t thank all of them enough.”

