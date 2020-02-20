Boys basketball summaries, 2/20

AQUINAS 50, COLUMBUS SCOTUS 35
|Aquinas
|20
|12
|7
|11
|--
|50
|Columbus Scotus
|12
|8
|3
|12
|--
|35
Aquinas--Kozisek 4, Smith 19, Lavicky 3, Davis 13, Jakub 5, Chromy 4, Napier 2.
Columbus Scotus--Thorson 3, Palmer 6, Faust 8, Young 5, Barchers 2, Beaver 5, Oakley 6.
OMAHA GROSS 50, NEBRASKA CITY 43
|Nebraska City
|6
|11
|10
|16
|--
|43
|Omaha Gross
|14
|20
|11
|5
|--
|50
Nebraska City--Thompson 17, Southard 9, Thuokok 9, Holman 5, Stovall 3.
Omaha Gross--Anderson 17, Mandolfo 11, McMullin 11, Magnussen 6, Schrage 4, Correa 1.
WAHOO 81, BLAIR 46
|Blair
|11
|11
|9
|15
|--
|46
|Wahoo
|25
|27
|19
|10
|--
|81
Blair--Nickerson 13, Tupa 5, Hadwig 2, Saw. Lawton 5, Schrick 2, Rasmussen 3, Sam Lawton 2, Mathiesen 1, Stewart 5, Ulrich 2, Ogle 6.
Wahoo--Madrid 9, Keeney 13, Hollowell 2, Harris 6, Scheef 16, Sears 2, Kaischke 9, Waido 16, Grandgenett 4, Lausterer 4.
WAVERLY 61, BEATRICE 52
|Beatrice
|5
|13
|19
|15
|--
|52
|Waverly
|8
|23
|17
|13
|--
|61
Beatrice--Crandall 4-8 3-3 11, Jurgens 6-8 3-5 19, Smith 3-8 0-0 8, Pethoud 3-5 1-1 7, Glynn 2-11 1-2 5, Murphy 0-3 0-0 0, Timmerman 0-0 2-2 2, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 10-13 52.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 85, FREMONT 67
|Fremont
|12
|19
|17
|19
|--
|67
|Lincoln Northeast
|26
|22
|22
|15
|--
|85
Fremont--Moore 19, Curty 15, Lojing 14, Sintek 14, Johnson 5.
Lincoln Northeast--Bard 13, Bazil 13, Moerer 13, Renard 13, Busch 11, Fuchs 9, Valdez 8, Jones 3, Long 2.