Boys basketball summaries, 2/20
AQUINAS 50, COLUMBUS SCOTUS 35

Aquinas 20 12 11 --50 
Columbus Scotus 12 12 --35 

Aquinas--Kozisek 4, Smith 19, Lavicky 3, Davis 13, Jakub 5, Chromy 4, Napier 2.

Columbus Scotus--Thorson 3, Palmer 6, Faust 8, Young 5, Barchers 2, Beaver 5, Oakley 6.

OMAHA GROSS 50, NEBRASKA CITY 43 

Nebraska City  11 10 16 --43 
Omaha Gross14 20 11 --50 

Nebraska City--Thompson 17, Southard 9, Thuokok 9, Holman 5, Stovall 3.

Omaha Gross--Anderson 17, Mandolfo 11, McMullin 11, Magnussen 6, Schrage 4, Correa 1.

WAHOO 81, BLAIR 46

Blair111115 --46 
Wahoo 25 27 19 10 --81 

Blair--Nickerson 13, Tupa 5, Hadwig 2, Saw. Lawton 5, Schrick 2, Rasmussen 3, Sam Lawton 2, Mathiesen 1, Stewart 5, Ulrich 2, Ogle 6.

Wahoo--Madrid 9, Keeney 13, Hollowell 2, Harris 6, Scheef 16, Sears 2, Kaischke 9, Waido 16, Grandgenett 4, Lausterer 4.

WAVERLY 61, BEATRICE 52

Beatrice 13 19 15 --52 
Waverly 23 17 13 --61 

Beatrice--Crandall 4-8 3-3 11, Jurgens 6-8 3-5 19, Smith 3-8 0-0 8, Pethoud 3-5 1-1 7, Glynn 2-11 1-2 5, Murphy 0-3 0-0 0, Timmerman 0-0 2-2 2, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 10-13 52.

Waverly--Crandall 4-8 3-3 11, Jurgens 6-8 3-5 19, Smith 3-8 0-0 8, Pethoud 3-5 1-1 7, Glynn 2-11 1-2 5, Murphy 0-3 0-0 0, Timmerman 0-0 2-2 2, Bayless 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 10-13 52.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 85, FREMONT 67

Fremont 12 19 17 19 --67 
Lincoln Northeast 26 22 22 15 --85 

Fremont--Moore 19, Curty 15, Lojing 14, Sintek 14, Johnson 5.

Lincoln Northeast--Bard 13, Bazil 13, Moerer 13, Renard 13, Busch 11, Fuchs 9, Valdez 8, Jones 3, Long 2.

 

