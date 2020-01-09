Boys basketball summaries, 1/9
PALMYRA 55, MALCOLM 44

Palmyra  2113714--55 
Malcolm  620108--44 

Palmyra--Darrah 8, Hammond 3, Waltke 5, Hall 3, David 11, Junker 4, Kempkes 21.

Malcolm--Little 16, Saltzman 10, Beach 7, Frank 5, Johnson 4, Nickel 2.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 59, CRETE 42

Crete  1941110--42 
Lincoln Christian  11191514--59 

Crete--Fye 2, Weyand 15, Kuntz 1, Rasgorshek 7, Gardiner 19.

Lincoln Christian--Schluckebier 3, Beukelman 10, Hohlen 2, Dworak 3, Carlson 13, Bubak 18, McGerr 2, Marshbanks 8.

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 52, WILBER-CLATONIA 34

Wilber-Clatonia  121084--34 
Johnson Co. Central  9112111--52 

Wilber-Clatonia--Homolka 1, Thompson 6, Sykes 6, Combs 3, Dos Santos 5, Whittington 6, Fritch 4, Kracke 3. 

Johnson County Central--Antholz 15, Holthus 5, Duncan 2, Waring 11, Cabrales 10, Ericson 6, Ortiz 3.

NORRIS 47, WAVERLY 39

Norris  1271216--47 
Waverly  710715--39 

Norris--Deveaux 3-6 1-1 7, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Oelke 0-3 1-2 1, Oerter 2-4 0-2 4, Pankoke 3-7 4-6 10, Rice 2-4 6-8 12, Price 5-5 12- 11, Champoux 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-33 13-21 47.

Waverly--Murray 4-7 0-0 10, Stoddard 3-19 2-2 9, Heffelfinger 5-9 0-0 10, Benes 0-2 1-2 1, Skrobecki 0-1 1-2 1, Tjaden 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-3 4-4 6, Wingrove 0-2 0-0 0, Cockerill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 8-10 39.

Three-point goals--Norris 2-11 (Hood 0-1, Oelke 0-3, Pankoke 0-3, Rice 2-3, Champoux 0-1), Waverly 3-15 (Murray 2-5, Stoddard 1-7, Benes 0-2, Cockerill 0-1). Total fouls--Norris 12, Waverly 19. Fouled out--Heffelfinger. Rebounds--Norris 29 (Deveaux 12), Waverly 21 (Miller 7). Turnovers--Norris 10, Waverly 6.

BENNINGTON 38, BISHOP NEUMANN 25

Bishop Neumann  211102--25 
Bennington  138107--38 

Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 4, Lilly 9, Kmiecik 4, Ahrens 4, Fisher 2, Miller 2.

Bennington--Wempen 2, Holtz 14, Bohn 4, Miller 2, Bluhm 4, Brown 4, Corrigan 8.

EAST BUTLER 64, COLLEGE VIEW 38

East Butler  13181122--64 
College View  94169--38 

East Butler--stats not provided.

College View--stats not provided.

BEATRICE 60, YORK 25

York  4769--25
Beatrice  1621176--60 

York--Haggadone 8, Erwin 4, Conner 2, Bartholomew 1, Olson 6, Malleck 2, Clark 2.

Beatrice--Jurgens 16, Crandall 16, Smith 7, Pethoud 6, Glynn 3, Murphy 10, Peterson 2.

JOHNSON-BROCK 66, PAWNEE CITY 31

Johnson-Brock  16 15 20 15 --66 
Pawnee City  12 --31 

Johnson-Brock--Hahn 22, Ko. Davis 10, Ka. Davis 13, Fossenbarger 8, Seay 2, Dazziott 7, Bohling 2, Behrends 2.

Pawnee City--Mawhiney 11, Lang 6, Koester 3, Robison 4, Horst 1, Willey 4, Gyhra 2.

STERLING 53, DORCHESTER 38

Dorchester  29918--38 
Sterling  2271212--53 

Dorchester--stats not provided.

Sterling--Boldt 12, Sterkel 8, Goracke 6, Richardson 5, Nielsen 5, Rathe 4, Masur 4, Harms 3, Peery 3, Blessing 2, McAuliffe 1.

PIERCE 41, AQUINAS 35

Pierce  129812--41 
Aquinas  761111--35 

Pierce--Moeller 4, Race 3, Larson 9, Brahmer 6, Watts 12, Oestreich 1, Freeman 4, Rohrich 2.

Aquinas--Thege 2, Cech 2, Smith 8, Davis 6, Chromy 11, Witter 4, Napier 2.

SUTTON 68, CROSS COUNTY 50

Cross County  1116185--50 
Sutton  15211517--68 

Cross County--Haug 1, Seim 5, Rystrom 7, Hollinger 27, Noyd 8, Harrington-Newton 2.

Sutton--Wiseman 7, Jones 15, C. Haight 11, Nunnenkamp 3, J. Haight 20, Skalka 2, Baldwin 10.

CENTRAL CITY 60, FILLMORE CENTRAL 53

Fillmore Central  16171212--53 
Central City  17121219--60 

Fillmore Central--B. Tatro 9, C. Tatro 12, Nichols 16, Hiatt 2, Theobald 9, Lauby 5.

Central City--Jensen 4, Ohlman 6, Twiss 19, Bukan 4, Lanz 6, Mab 19, Bladgett 2.

