Boys basketball summaries, 1/9

PALMYRA 55, MALCOLM 44
|Palmyra
|21
|13
|7
|14
|--
|55
|Malcolm
|6
|20
|10
|8
|--
|44
Palmyra--Darrah 8, Hammond 3, Waltke 5, Hall 3, David 11, Junker 4, Kempkes 21.
Malcolm--Little 16, Saltzman 10, Beach 7, Frank 5, Johnson 4, Nickel 2.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 59, CRETE 42
|Crete
|19
|4
|11
|10
|--
|42
|Lincoln Christian
|11
|19
|15
|14
|--
|59
Crete--Fye 2, Weyand 15, Kuntz 1, Rasgorshek 7, Gardiner 19.
Lincoln Christian--Schluckebier 3, Beukelman 10, Hohlen 2, Dworak 3, Carlson 13, Bubak 18, McGerr 2, Marshbanks 8.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 52, WILBER-CLATONIA 34
|Wilber-Clatonia
|12
|10
|8
|4
|--
|34
|Johnson Co. Central
|9
|11
|21
|11
|--
|52
Wilber-Clatonia--Homolka 1, Thompson 6, Sykes 6, Combs 3, Dos Santos 5, Whittington 6, Fritch 4, Kracke 3.
Johnson County Central--Antholz 15, Holthus 5, Duncan 2, Waring 11, Cabrales 10, Ericson 6, Ortiz 3.
NORRIS 47, WAVERLY 39
|Norris
|12
|7
|12
|16
|--
|47
|Waverly
|7
|10
|7
|15
|--
|39
Norris--Deveaux 3-6 1-1 7, Hood 0-2 0-0 0, Oelke 0-3 1-2 1, Oerter 2-4 0-2 4, Pankoke 3-7 4-6 10, Rice 2-4 6-8 12, Price 5-5 12- 11, Champoux 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-33 13-21 47.
Waverly--Murray 4-7 0-0 10, Stoddard 3-19 2-2 9, Heffelfinger 5-9 0-0 10, Benes 0-2 1-2 1, Skrobecki 0-1 1-2 1, Tjaden 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-3 4-4 6, Wingrove 0-2 0-0 0, Cockerill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 8-10 39.
Three-point goals--Norris 2-11 (Hood 0-1, Oelke 0-3, Pankoke 0-3, Rice 2-3, Champoux 0-1), Waverly 3-15 (Murray 2-5, Stoddard 1-7, Benes 0-2, Cockerill 0-1). Total fouls--Norris 12, Waverly 19. Fouled out--Heffelfinger. Rebounds--Norris 29 (Deveaux 12), Waverly 21 (Miller 7). Turnovers--Norris 10, Waverly 6.
BENNINGTON 38, BISHOP NEUMANN 25
|Bishop Neumann
|2
|11
|10
|2
|--
|25
|Bennington
|13
|8
|10
|7
|--
|38
Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 4, Lilly 9, Kmiecik 4, Ahrens 4, Fisher 2, Miller 2.
Bennington--Wempen 2, Holtz 14, Bohn 4, Miller 2, Bluhm 4, Brown 4, Corrigan 8.
EAST BUTLER 64, COLLEGE VIEW 38
|East Butler
|13
|18
|11
|22
|--
|64
|College View
|9
|4
|16
|9
|--
|38
East Butler--stats not provided.
College View--stats not provided.
BEATRICE 60, YORK 25
|York
|4
|7
|6
|9
|--
|25
|Beatrice
|16
|21
|17
|6
|--
|60
York--Haggadone 8, Erwin 4, Conner 2, Bartholomew 1, Olson 6, Malleck 2, Clark 2.
Beatrice--Jurgens 16, Crandall 16, Smith 7, Pethoud 6, Glynn 3, Murphy 10, Peterson 2.
JOHNSON-BROCK 66, PAWNEE CITY 31
|Johnson-Brock
|16
|15
|20
|15
|--
|66
|Pawnee City
|8
|5
|6
|12
|--
|31
Johnson-Brock--Hahn 22, Ko. Davis 10, Ka. Davis 13, Fossenbarger 8, Seay 2, Dazziott 7, Bohling 2, Behrends 2.
Pawnee City--Mawhiney 11, Lang 6, Koester 3, Robison 4, Horst 1, Willey 4, Gyhra 2.
STERLING 53, DORCHESTER 38
|Dorchester
|2
|9
|9
|18
|--
|38
|Sterling
|22
|7
|12
|12
|--
|53
Dorchester--stats not provided.
Sterling--Boldt 12, Sterkel 8, Goracke 6, Richardson 5, Nielsen 5, Rathe 4, Masur 4, Harms 3, Peery 3, Blessing 2, McAuliffe 1.
PIERCE 41, AQUINAS 35
|Pierce
|12
|9
|8
|12
|--
|41
|Aquinas
|7
|6
|11
|11
|--
|35
Pierce--Moeller 4, Race 3, Larson 9, Brahmer 6, Watts 12, Oestreich 1, Freeman 4, Rohrich 2.
Aquinas--Thege 2, Cech 2, Smith 8, Davis 6, Chromy 11, Witter 4, Napier 2.
SUTTON 68, CROSS COUNTY 50
|Cross County
|11
|16
|18
|5
|--
|50
|Sutton
|15
|21
|15
|17
|--
|68
Cross County--Haug 1, Seim 5, Rystrom 7, Hollinger 27, Noyd 8, Harrington-Newton 2.
Sutton--Wiseman 7, Jones 15, C. Haight 11, Nunnenkamp 3, J. Haight 20, Skalka 2, Baldwin 10.
CENTRAL CITY 60, FILLMORE CENTRAL 53
|Fillmore Central
|16
|17
|12
|12
|--
|53
|Central City
|17
|12
|12
|19
|--
|60
Fillmore Central--B. Tatro 9, C. Tatro 12, Nichols 16, Hiatt 2, Theobald 9, Lauby 5.
Central City--Jensen 4, Ohlman 6, Twiss 19, Bukan 4, Lanz 6, Mab 19, Bladgett 2.