Boys basketball summaries, 12/21

MALCOLM 54, RAYMOND CENTRAL 51
|Raymond Central
|10
|12
|10
|19
|--
|51
|Malcolm
|12
|15
|9
|18
|--
|54
Raymond Central--White 15, McCoy 8, Boyd 2, Potter 3, Otto 11, Fredrichson 10, Black 2.
Malcolm--Saltzman 13, Little 13, Beach 11, Johnson 11, Henson 3, Nickel 2, Frank 1.
OMAHA CENTRAL 67, GRAND ISLAND 58
|Omaha Central
|19
|12
|22
|14
|--
|67
|Grand Island
|15
|13
|13
|17
|--
|58
Omaha Central--Tut 1, Wrightsell 25, Polk 12, Germany 7, Diew 14, Dawson 3, Hoskins 2, Davis 3.
Grand Island--Gustafson 3, Leiting 10, Francl 9, Traudt 11, Koang 13, Byabato 12.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 64, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 39
|Lincoln Christian
|10
|15
|20
|19
|--
|64
|Archbishop Bergan
|10
|14
|2
|13
|--
|39
Lincoln Christian--Bubak 19, Marshbanks 10, Carlson 15, Beukelman 7, Schluckebier 6, Meberr 3, Dworak 4.
Archbishop Bergan--Boggs 2, Ridder 8, Sleister 8, Vance 2, Nosal 9, Hoyle 3, Gossett 2, Pruss 5.
BEATRICE 69, OMAHA RONCALLI 58
|Omaha Ronacalli
|9
|10
|17
|22
|--
|58
|Beatrice
|16
|17
|11
|25
|--
|69
Omaha Roncalli--stats not provided.
Beatrice--Crandall 20, Glynn 18, Jurgens 13, Murphy 10, Pethoud 6, Bayless 2.
WILBER-CLATONIA 42, SANDY CREEK 29
|Sandy Creek
|0
|9
|10
|10
|--
|29
|Wilber-Clatonia
|5
|7
|12
|18
|--
|42
Sandy Creek--Anderson 11, Shaw 7, Shuck 6, Mach 5.
Wilber-Clatonia--Sykes 12, Homolka 8, Combs 7, Whittington 6, Thompson 4, Zimmerman 2, Garcia 2, Fritch 1.
WAVERLY 66, NEBRASKA CITY 23
|Waverly
|18
|23
|14
|11
|--
|66
|Nebraska City
|4
|11
|6
|2
|--
|23
Waverly--Murray 12, Stoddard 7, Heffelfinger 14, Benes 8, Skrobecki 2, Tjaden 2, Marsh 4, Miller 8, Wingrove 8, Cockerill 1.
Nebraska City--stats not provided.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 83, LINCOLN HIGH 57
|Lincoln High
|8
|13
|18
|18
|--
|57
|Papillion-La Vista
|19
|20
|23
|21
|--
|83
Lincoln High--Barber 16, Perkins 12, Faines 6, Lott-Buzby 6, Dixon 5, Buchanan 5, Murrillo 4, Ramsey 3.
Papillion-La Vista--Adamek 13, Lindenmeyer 13, Lett 12, Ingwerson 11, Graham 10, McLaughlin 9, Kellogg 8, Hylok 7.
HASTINGS 72, YORK 56
|Hastings
|16
|16
|24
|16
|--
|72
|York
|0
|18
|18
|20
|--
|56
Hastings--Witte 6, Feezell 2, Synek 2, Creech 11, Schroeder 20, Cafferty 3, Hilgendorf 16, Boeve 10, Jacobus 2.
York--Haggadone 13, Wright 2, Erwin 1, Conner 5, Seevers 5, Olson 6, Malleck 13, Phinney 6, Clark 5.
ADAMS CENTRAL 65, FILLMORE CENTRAL 41
|Adams Central
|17
|22
|14
|12
|--
|65
|Fillmore Central
|9
|4
|14
|14
|--
|41
Adams Central--Slechta 8, Bohlen 13, Smith 3, Niemeyer 7, Eckhardt 3, Boelhower 7, Foster 6, Lipovsky 14, Lindblad 4.
Fillmore Central--B. Tatro 6, C, Tatro 6, Nichols 8, Hiatt 5, Morris 4, Uldrich 3, Theobald 4, Lauby 5.
PIUS X 66, OMAHA WESTSIDE 54
|Omaha Westside
|13
|11
|10
|20
|--
|54
|Pius X
|14
|15
|16
|21
|--
|66
Omaha Westside--Boothe 28, Ngambi 4, Meeks 6, Weidemann 1, Thomas 11, Gillespie 2, Wilson 2.
Pius X--S. Hoiberg 14, Sebek 4, Taubenheim 8, C. Hoiberg 7,S. Hastreiter 3, Rada 16, Greisen 8, Gentrup 6.
MILLARD NORTH 78, LINCOLN EAST 36
|Lincoln East
|16
|6
|11
|3
|--
|36
|Millard North
|23
|18
|19
|18
|--
|78
Lincoln East--Wirth 12, Glenn 9, Dak 5, Janssen 4, Spethman 2, Henrickson 1.
Millard North--Thomas 27, Sallis 22, Murrell 9, Sandoval 7, Johnson 4, Erickson 2, Monie 2, Green 2.
OMAHA SOUTH 78, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 45
|Omaha South
|20
|16
|23
|19
|--
|78
|Lincoln Northeast
|11
|4
|22
|8
|--
|45
Omaha South--Chagey 1-1 2-3 4, Wilson 7-13 3-4 18, Ty. Griggs 7-11 4-6 19, Forget 1-3 0-0 2, Saunders 8-12 1-1 18, Te. Griggs 1-2 0-0 3, McNeal-Lee 5-6 2-3 12, Nunn-Love 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-48 14-19 78.
Lincoln Northeast--Bard 0-3 0-0 0, Busch 6-12 0-2 14, Collier 0-1 0-0 0, Beard 2-2 0-0 4, Valdez 1-2 0-0 2, Bazil 3-10 5-6 13, Moerer 1-3 0-0 3, Renard 4-7 0-0 8, Fuchs 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 17-43 6-10 45.
Three-point goals--Omaha South 4-9 (Wilson 1-2, Ty. Griggs 1-2, Forget 0-1, Saunders 1-2, Te. Griggs 1-2), Northeast 5-20 (Bard 0-2, Busch 2-6, Collier 0-1, Bazil 2-6, Moerer 1-3, Jones 0-2). Totals foul--Omaha South 13, Northeast 14. Fouled out--none. Technical fouls--none. Rebounds--Omaha South 29 (Wilson, Ty. Griggs, McNeal-Lee 6), Northeast 17 (Busch 5). Turnovers--Omaha South 9, Northeast 13.
MILFORD 48, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 44, OT
|Milford
|9
|8
|14
|4
|13
|--
|48
|Ashland-Greenwood
|13
|4
|8
|10
|9
|--
|44
Milford--Yeackley 12, Hartwig 6, Jakub 5, Walker 6, Stauffer 6, Stutzman 11, Schluckebier 2.
Ashland-Greenwood--Kissinger 14, Jacobsen 13, Bergsten 5, vonRentzell 5, Lindley 6, Comstock 1.
CROSS COUNTY 64, HAMPTON 21
|Cross County
|28
|19
|13
|4
|--
|64
|Hampton
|2
|8
|7
|4
|--
|21
Cross County--Haug 2, Lundstrom 11, Seim 6, Hild 3, Rystrom 4, Hollinger 22, Noyd 6, Harrington-Newton 6, Waller 4.
Hampton--stats not provided.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 61, WEEPING WATER 38
|Weeping Water
|7
|5
|16
|10
|--
|38
|Elmwood-Murdock
|17
|14
|11
|19
|--
|61
Weeping Water--Neumeister 6, Patton 6, Smith 7, Mortimer 6, Beardsley 7, Hammons 6.
Elmwood-Murdock--Rust 9, Fletcher 6, Drake 5, Arent 7, Willey 17, Spohr 11, Marlatt 6.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 62, MILLARD SOUTH 53
|Lincoln Southwest
|15
|14
|18
|15
|--
|62
|Millard South
|12
|16
|6
|19
|--
|53
Lincoln Southwest--Hoehne 13, Bohrer 12, Christensen 11, Smith 7, Hunzeker 6, Wakefield 5, Focnt 4, Sellentin 2, Gebers 2.
Millard South--G. Stenger 15, B. Stenger 14, Harding 9, Cooper 6, Stratman 6, Albert 3.
CREIGHTON PREP 83, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 76, OT
|L. North Star
|17
|18
|10
|24
|7
|--
|76
|Creighton Prep
|7
|15
|23
|24
|14
|--
|83
Lincoln North Star--Brown 16, Abdelkarim 12, D. Edwards 1, Juracek 30, L. Edwards 3, McGarvie 13, Wie 1.
Creighton Prep--Trainer 2, Sitti 4, B. Buckley 13, C. Buckley 4, Schomers 16, Rollins 18, Wiley 16, Jungers 2, Manhart 8.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 50, AQUINAS 41
|Aquinas
|8
|11
|7
|15
|--
|41
|Lincoln Lutheran
|9
|14
|14
|13
|--
|50
Aquinas--Thege 2, Kozisek 6, Smith 9, Lavicky 4, Davis 9, Chromy 8, Witter 3.
Lincoln Lutheran--Losgren 3, Zager 8, Duitsman 9, Lebo 5, Jenkins 6, Hoess 2, Luebbe 4, Puelz 13.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 65, BELLEVUE EAST 60
|Bellevue East
|18
|13
|13
|16
|--
|60
|Lincoln Southeast
|20
|7
|16
|22
|--
|65
Bellevue East--Louis 4, Schuyler 3, Barnett 16, Skoff 20, Howard 5, Dengel 12.
Lincoln Southeast--Renn 11, Schneider 17, Shannon 11, Appleget 5, Hogan 21.