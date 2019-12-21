Boys basketball summaries, 12/21
View Comments

Boys basketball summaries, 12/21

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Omaha South vs. Lincoln Northeast, 12.21

Lincoln Northeast's Reece Fuchs (35) fights for a rebound against Omaha South's Muoch Chagey (0) and Tyrece Griggs (3) during a basketball game Saturday at Lincoln Northeast. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

MALCOLM 54, RAYMOND CENTRAL 51

Raymond Central  10 12 10 19 --51 
Malcolm  12 15 18 --54 

Raymond Central--White 15, McCoy 8, Boyd 2, Potter 3, Otto 11, Fredrichson 10, Black 2.

Malcolm--Saltzman 13, Little 13, Beach 11, Johnson 11, Henson 3, Nickel 2, Frank 1.

OMAHA CENTRAL 67, GRAND ISLAND 58

Omaha Central  19 12 22 14 --67 
Grand Island  15 13 13 17 --58 

Omaha Central--Tut 1, Wrightsell 25, Polk 12, Germany 7, Diew 14, Dawson 3, Hoskins 2, Davis 3.

Grand Island--Gustafson 3, Leiting 10, Francl 9, Traudt 11, Koang 13, Byabato 12.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 64, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 39

Lincoln Christian  10 15 20 19 --64 
Archbishop Bergan  10 14 13 --39 

Lincoln Christian--Bubak 19, Marshbanks 10, Carlson 15, Beukelman 7, Schluckebier 6, Meberr 3, Dworak 4.

Archbishop Bergan--Boggs 2, Ridder 8, Sleister 8, Vance 2, Nosal 9, Hoyle 3, Gossett 2, Pruss 5.

BEATRICE 69, OMAHA RONCALLI 58

Omaha Ronacalli  10 17 22 --58 
Beatrice  16 17 11 25 --69 

Omaha Roncalli--stats not provided.

Beatrice--Crandall 20, Glynn 18, Jurgens 13, Murphy 10, Pethoud 6, Bayless 2.

WILBER-CLATONIA 42, SANDY CREEK 29

Sandy Creek  10 10 --29 
Wilber-Clatonia  12 18 --42 

Sandy Creek--Anderson 11, Shaw 7, Shuck 6, Mach 5.

Wilber-Clatonia--Sykes 12, Homolka 8, Combs 7, Whittington 6, Thompson 4, Zimmerman 2, Garcia 2, Fritch 1.

WAVERLY 66, NEBRASKA CITY 23

Waverly  18 23 14 11 --66 
Nebraska City  11 --23 

Waverly--Murray 12, Stoddard 7, Heffelfinger 14, Benes 8, Skrobecki 2, Tjaden 2, Marsh 4, Miller 8, Wingrove 8, Cockerill 1.

Nebraska City--stats not provided.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA 83, LINCOLN HIGH 57

Lincoln High  13 18 18 --57 
Papillion-La Vista  19 20 23 21 --83 

Lincoln High--Barber 16, Perkins 12, Faines 6, Lott-Buzby 6, Dixon 5, Buchanan 5, Murrillo 4, Ramsey 3.

Papillion-La Vista--Adamek 13, Lindenmeyer 13, Lett 12, Ingwerson 11, Graham 10, McLaughlin 9, Kellogg 8, Hylok 7.

HASTINGS 72, YORK 56

Hastings  16 16 24 16 --72 
York  18 18 20 --56 

Hastings--Witte 6, Feezell 2, Synek 2, Creech 11, Schroeder 20, Cafferty 3, Hilgendorf 16, Boeve 10, Jacobus 2.

York--Haggadone 13, Wright 2, Erwin 1, Conner 5, Seevers 5, Olson 6, Malleck 13, Phinney 6, Clark 5.

ADAMS CENTRAL 65, FILLMORE CENTRAL 41

Adams Central  17 22 14 12 --65 
Fillmore Central  14 14 --41 

Adams Central--Slechta 8, Bohlen 13, Smith 3, Niemeyer 7, Eckhardt 3, Boelhower 7, Foster 6, Lipovsky 14, Lindblad 4.

Fillmore Central--B. Tatro 6, C, Tatro 6, Nichols 8, Hiatt 5, Morris 4, Uldrich 3, Theobald 4, Lauby 5.

PIUS X 66, OMAHA WESTSIDE 54

Omaha Westside  13 11 10 20 --54 
Pius X  14 15 16 21 --66 

Omaha Westside--Boothe 28, Ngambi 4, Meeks 6, Weidemann 1, Thomas 11, Gillespie 2, Wilson 2.

Pius X--S. Hoiberg 14, Sebek 4, Taubenheim 8, C. Hoiberg 7,S. Hastreiter 3, Rada 16, Greisen 8, Gentrup 6.

MILLARD NORTH 78, LINCOLN EAST 36

Lincoln East  16 11 --36 
Millard North  23 18 19 18 --78 

Lincoln East--Wirth 12, Glenn 9, Dak 5, Janssen 4, Spethman 2, Henrickson 1.

Millard North--Thomas 27, Sallis 22, Murrell 9, Sandoval 7, Johnson 4, Erickson 2, Monie 2, Green 2.

OMAHA SOUTH 78, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 45

Omaha South  20 16 23 19 --78 
Lincoln Northeast  11 22 --45 

Omaha South--Chagey 1-1 2-3 4, Wilson 7-13 3-4 18, Ty. Griggs 7-11 4-6 19, Forget 1-3 0-0 2, Saunders 8-12 1-1 18, Te. Griggs 1-2 0-0 3, McNeal-Lee 5-6 2-3 12, Nunn-Love 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-48 14-19 78.

Lincoln Northeast--Bard 0-3 0-0 0, Busch 6-12 0-2 14, Collier 0-1 0-0 0, Beard 2-2 0-0 4, Valdez 1-2 0-0 2, Bazil 3-10 5-6 13, Moerer 1-3 0-0 3, Renard 4-7 0-0 8, Fuchs 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 17-43 6-10 45.

Three-point goals--Omaha South 4-9 (Wilson 1-2, Ty. Griggs 1-2, Forget 0-1, Saunders 1-2, Te. Griggs 1-2), Northeast 5-20 (Bard 0-2, Busch 2-6, Collier 0-1, Bazil 2-6, Moerer 1-3, Jones 0-2). Totals foul--Omaha South 13, Northeast 14. Fouled out--none. Technical fouls--none. Rebounds--Omaha South 29 (Wilson, Ty. Griggs, McNeal-Lee 6), Northeast 17 (Busch 5). Turnovers--Omaha South 9, Northeast 13.

MILFORD 48, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 44, OT

Milford 14 13 --48
Ashland-Greenwood 13 10 9--44 

Milford--Yeackley 12, Hartwig 6, Jakub 5, Walker 6, Stauffer 6, Stutzman 11, Schluckebier 2.

Ashland-Greenwood--Kissinger 14, Jacobsen 13, Bergsten 5, vonRentzell 5, Lindley 6, Comstock 1.

CROSS COUNTY 64, HAMPTON 21

Cross County  28 19 13 --64 
Hampton  --21 

Cross County--Haug 2, Lundstrom 11, Seim 6, Hild 3, Rystrom 4, Hollinger 22, Noyd 6, Harrington-Newton 6, Waller 4.

Hampton--stats not provided.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 61, WEEPING WATER 38

Weeping Water  16 10 --38 
Elmwood-Murdock  17 14 11 19 --61 

Weeping Water--Neumeister 6, Patton 6, Smith 7, Mortimer 6, Beardsley 7, Hammons 6.

Elmwood-Murdock--Rust 9, Fletcher 6, Drake 5, Arent 7, Willey 17, Spohr 11, Marlatt 6.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 62, MILLARD SOUTH 53

Lincoln Southwest  15 14 18 15 --62 
Millard South  12 16 19 --53 

Lincoln Southwest--Hoehne 13, Bohrer 12, Christensen 11, Smith 7, Hunzeker 6, Wakefield 5, Focnt 4, Sellentin 2, Gebers 2.

Millard South--G. Stenger 15, B. Stenger 14, Harding 9, Cooper 6, Stratman 6, Albert 3.

CREIGHTON PREP 83, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 76, OT

L. North Star 17 18 10 24 --76 
Creighton Prep 15 23 24 14 --83 

Lincoln North Star--Brown 16, Abdelkarim 12, D. Edwards 1, Juracek 30, L. Edwards 3, McGarvie 13, Wie 1.

Creighton Prep--Trainer 2, Sitti 4, B. Buckley 13, C. Buckley 4, Schomers 16, Rollins 18, Wiley 16, Jungers 2, Manhart 8.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 50, AQUINAS 41

Aquinas  11 15 --41 
Lincoln Lutheran  14 14 13 --50 

Aquinas--Thege 2, Kozisek 6, Smith 9, Lavicky 4, Davis 9, Chromy 8, Witter 3.

Lincoln Lutheran--Losgren 3, Zager 8, Duitsman 9, Lebo 5, Jenkins 6, Hoess 2, Luebbe 4, Puelz 13.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 65, BELLEVUE EAST 60

Bellevue East  18 13 13 16 --60 
Lincoln Southeast  20 16 22 --65 

Bellevue East--Louis 4, Schuyler 3, Barnett 16, Skoff 20, Howard 5, Dengel 12.

Lincoln Southeast--Renn 11, Schneider 17, Shannon 11, Appleget 5, Hogan 21.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News