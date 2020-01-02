Boys basketball summaries, 1/2

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 72, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 69
|L. Northeast
|14
|15
|21
|22
|--
|72
|L. Southwest
|15
|11
|15
|28
|--
|69
L. Northeast--Bard 6-10 4-6 19, Busch 7-9 4-4 20, Beard 0-4 5-5 5, Valdez 0-2 0-0 0, Bazil 7-13 5-6 22, Moerer 1-4 0-0 3, Renard 0-1 0-0 0, Fuchs 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-44 19-23 72.
L. Southwest--Hunzeker 2-3 0-0 4, Bohrer 5-13 5-6 17, Smith 4-4 1-2 9, Sellentin 0-1 0-0 0, Wakefield 2-3 0-0 4, Riedmiller 3-5 2-2 8, Christensen 3-6 1-2 8, Hoehne 4-9 2-2 11, Gebers 1-1 0-2 2, Focht 1-1 4-4 6. Totals 25-46 15-20 69.
Three-point goals--Northeast 9-18 (Bard 3-5, Busch 2-3, Beard 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Bazil 3-6, Moerer 1-2), Southwest 4-10 (Bohrer 2-7, Christensen 1-2, Hoehne 1-1). Total fouls--Northeast 18, Southwest 18. Fouled out--Hunzeker. Technical fouls--none. Rebounds--Northeast 23 (Howard 5), Southwest 22 (Wakefield 6). Turnovers--Northeast 11, Southwest 9.
FALLS CITY 50, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 44
|Ashland-Greenwood
|15
|8
|7
|14
|--
|44
|Falls City
|14
|14
|2
|20
|--
|50
Ashland-Greenwood--Jacobson 17, Nafzinger 7, Bigsten 5, vonRentzel 5, Lindley 2, Kitrel 4, Comstock 4.
Falls City--Bredemeier 18, Crawford 13, Arnold 7, C. Simoth 5, Vitosh 3, McAfee 2, Hogue 2.
BEATRICE 57, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 40
|Beatrice
|15
|12
|12
|16
|--
|57
|Kearney Catholic
|8
|15
|12
|5
|--
|40
Beatrice--Crandall 4, Jurgens 8, Smith 11, Pethoud 8, Glynn 12, Murphy 13, Timmerman 1.
Kearney Catholic--O'Brien 7, Bosshamer 2, Florell 2, Thiele 9, Mahony 20.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 43, FILLMORE CENTRAL 33
|Hastings SC
|7
|17
|14
|8
|--
|43
|Fillmore Central
|10
|14
|2
|7
|--
|33
Hastings SC--Starr 6, Fago 12, Daly 2, Driscoll 15, Schropp 6, Sabatka.
Fillmore Central--B. Tatro 5, C. Tatro 8, Nicols 6, Morris 4, Uldrich 2, Lauby 8.
GRAND ISLAND 53, KEARNEY 49
|Kearney
|14
|16
|11
|8
|--
|49
|Grand Island
|16
|12
|12
|13
|--
|53
Kearney--Bruce 11, Stroh 10, Pearson 4, Murray 2, Johnson 12, Jacobsen 10.
Grand Island--Gustafson 5, Francl 5, Byabato 16, Traudt 6, Koang 21.
AUBURN 57, MILFORD 34
|Milford
|6
|2
|10
|16
|--
|34
|Auburn
|11
|19
|13
|14
|--
|57
Milford--Stuzman 15, Schluckebier 5, Yeackley 5, Tuckor 3, Miller 2, Toovey 2, Stauffer 2.
Auburn--C. Binder 13, Hughes 13, Patzel 12, Lambert 6, Hall 5, Frary 4, Leslie 3, R. Binder 1.
CRETE 40, WAVERLY 35
|Waverly
|13
|5
|8
|9
|--
|35
|Crete
|11
|10
|9
|10
|--
|40
Waverly--Murray 7, Heffelfinger 10, Benes 7, Tjaden 1, Miller 6, Wingrove 4.
Crete--Fye 9, Weyland 11, Kuntz 4, . Rasgorshek 6, Vertin 2, Gardiner 10.
BISHOP NEUMANN 56, OMAHA GROSS 28
|Bishop Neumann
|8
|12
|23
|13
|--
|56
|Omaha Gross
|6
|10
|5
|7
|--
|28
Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 16, Haberman 2, Lilly 3, Sander 2, Ahrens 13, Cada 2, Fisher 10, Kenney 2, Miller 2, Woita 4.
Omaha Gross--K. Capece 3, Mandolfo 5, Magnussen 6, Higginbotham 5, Ciurej 2, C. Capece 5, McMollin 2.
WAHOO 53, YUTAN 50
|Yutan
|9
|14
|14
|13
|--
|50
|Wahoo
|19
|5
|12
|17
|--
|53
Yutan--Knudsen 16, Hays 9, Timm 12, Kube 1, Tichota 12.
Wahoo--Madrid 3, Keeney 6, Hancock 8, Harris 6, Scheef 18, Kasischke 7, Waido 5.