Boys basketball summaries, 1/2
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Northeast, 1.2

Lincoln Southwest's Ben Hunzeker (10) is defended by Lincoln Northeast's Zander Beard in the second half of the HAC Tournament's seventh-place game at Lincoln North Star High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 72, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 69

L. Northeast  14152122--72
L. Southwest  15111528--69

L. Northeast--Bard 6-10 4-6 19, Busch 7-9 4-4 20, Beard 0-4 5-5 5, Valdez 0-2 0-0 0, Bazil 7-13 5-6 22, Moerer 1-4 0-0 3, Renard 0-1 0-0 0, Fuchs 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-44 19-23 72.

L. Southwest--Hunzeker 2-3 0-0 4, Bohrer 5-13 5-6 17, Smith 4-4 1-2 9, Sellentin 0-1 0-0 0, Wakefield 2-3 0-0 4, Riedmiller 3-5 2-2 8, Christensen 3-6 1-2 8, Hoehne 4-9 2-2 11, Gebers 1-1 0-2 2, Focht 1-1 4-4 6. Totals 25-46 15-20 69.

Three-point goals--Northeast 9-18 (Bard 3-5, Busch 2-3, Beard 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Bazil 3-6, Moerer 1-2), Southwest 4-10 (Bohrer 2-7, Christensen 1-2, Hoehne 1-1). Total fouls--Northeast 18, Southwest 18. Fouled out--Hunzeker. Technical fouls--none. Rebounds--Northeast 23 (Howard 5), Southwest 22 (Wakefield 6). Turnovers--Northeast 11, Southwest 9.

FALLS CITY 50, ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 44

Ashland-Greenwood  15 14 --44 
Falls City  14 14 20 --50 

Ashland-Greenwood--Jacobson 17, Nafzinger 7, Bigsten 5, vonRentzel 5, Lindley 2, Kitrel 4, Comstock 4.

Falls City--Bredemeier 18, Crawford 13, Arnold 7, C. Simoth 5, Vitosh 3, McAfee 2, Hogue 2.

BEATRICE 57, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 40

Beatrice  15 12 12 16 --57 
Kearney Catholic  15 12 --40 

Beatrice--Crandall 4, Jurgens 8, Smith 11, Pethoud 8, Glynn 12, Murphy 13, Timmerman 1.

Kearney Catholic--O'Brien 7, Bosshamer 2, Florell 2, Thiele 9, Mahony 20.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 43, FILLMORE CENTRAL 33

Hastings SC  17 14 --43 
Fillmore Central  10 14 --33 

Hastings SC--Starr 6, Fago 12, Daly 2, Driscoll 15, Schropp 6, Sabatka.

Fillmore Central--B. Tatro 5, C. Tatro 8, Nicols 6, Morris 4, Uldrich 2, Lauby 8.

GRAND ISLAND 53, KEARNEY 49 

Kearney  14 16 11 --49 
Grand Island  16 12 12 13 --53 

Kearney--Bruce 11, Stroh 10, Pearson 4, Murray 2, Johnson 12, Jacobsen 10.

Grand Island--Gustafson 5, Francl 5, Byabato 16, Traudt 6, Koang 21.

AUBURN 57, MILFORD 34

Milford  10 16 --34 
Auburn  11 19 13 14 --57 

Milford--Stuzman 15, Schluckebier 5, Yeackley 5, Tuckor 3, Miller 2, Toovey 2, Stauffer 2.

Auburn--C. Binder 13, Hughes 13, Patzel 12, Lambert 6, Hall 5, Frary 4, Leslie 3, R. Binder 1.

CRETE 40, WAVERLY 35

Waverly  13 --35 
Crete  11 10 10 --40 

Waverly--Murray 7, Heffelfinger 10, Benes 7, Tjaden 1, Miller 6, Wingrove 4.

Crete--Fye 9, Weyland 11, Kuntz 4, . Rasgorshek 6, Vertin 2, Gardiner 10. 

BISHOP NEUMANN 56, OMAHA GROSS 28

Bishop Neumann 12 23 13  --56 
Omaha Gross 10  --28 

Bishop Neumann--Pospisil 16, Haberman 2, Lilly 3, Sander 2, Ahrens 13, Cada 2, Fisher 10, Kenney 2, Miller 2, Woita 4.

Omaha Gross--K. Capece 3, Mandolfo 5, Magnussen 6, Higginbotham 5, Ciurej 2, C. Capece 5, McMollin 2.

WAHOO 53, YUTAN 50

Yutan  14 14 13 --50 
Wahoo  19 12 17 --53 

Yutan--Knudsen 16, Hays 9, Timm 12, Kube 1, Tichota 12.

Wahoo--Madrid 3, Keeney 6, Hancock 8, Harris 6, Scheef 18, Kasischke 7, Waido 5.

