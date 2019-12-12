Boys basketball summaries, 12/12

CENTENNIAL 46, SAND CREEK 29
|Sandy Creek
|15
|2
|5
|7
|--
|29
|Centennial
|15
|12
|10
|9
|--
|46
Sandy Creek--Crubliss 4, Mach 12, Anderson 8, Biltoft 2, Mueller 2, Shaw 1.
Centennial--Ja. Bargen 21, Gierhan 8, Horne 7, Jo. Bargen 3, Zimmer 7.
COLLEGE VIEW 45, LEWISTON 43
|College View
|12
|12
|14
|7
|--
|45
|Lewiston
|8
|11
|12
|12
|--
|43
College View--Lopez 2, Sigowa 2, Halfhill 4, Fortney 31, Trumble 6.
Lewiston--A. Gonzalez 3, Barker 6, Janssen 9, Meybrunn 5, D. Gonzalez 6, Christen 11.
BEATRICE 42, CRETE 31
|Beatrice
|9
|10
|13
|10
|--
|42
|Crete
|10
|8
|6
|7
|--
|31
Beatrice--Crandall 11, Jurgens 13, Smith 6, Pethoud 9, Murphy 3.
Crete--Fye 2, Weyand 12, Kuntz 2, Gardlner 10, Rasgorshek 5.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 47, SYRACUSE 24
|Johnson CC
|10
|15
|16
|6
|--
|47
|Syracuse
|6
|10
|3
|5
|--
|24
Johnson County Central--Waring 17, Erickson 9, Ortiz 8, Cabrales 6, Holthus 4, Duncan 2, Schuster 1.
Syracuse--Cavanaugh 8, Carlson 7, Goering 3, Stubbendeck 3, Leefers 2, Thompson 1.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 69, LINCOLN HIGH 58
|Lincoln North Star
|21
|14
|16
|18
|--
|69
|Lincoln High
|5
|19
|16
|18
|--
|58
North Star – Brown 5-8 5-7 16, Abdelkarim 11-21 7-10 29, D. Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Juracek 4-11 2-2 11, L. Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, McGarvie 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, Wie 0-1 0-0 0, Seip 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-54 14-19 69.
Lincoln High – Dixon 4-6 0-1 10, Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Perkins 5-11 0-0 10, Lott-Buzby 3-8 0-0 6, Barber 5-10 8-8 18, Murrillo 3-6 1-2 9, Eddie 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Ramsey 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-52 10-13 58.
Three-point goals – North Star 3-15 (Brown 1-3, Abdelkarim 0-2, Juracek 1-6, L. Edwards 1-3, McGarvie 0-1), Lincoln High 4-15 (Dixon 2-4, Perkins 0-1, Lott-Buzby 0-2, Barber 0-2, Murrillo 2-3, Eddie 0-3). Total fouls – North Star 16, Lincoln High 19. Fouled out – Ramsey. Technical fouls – none. Rebounds – North Star 28 (Brown 8), Lincoln High 30 (Barber 8). Turnovers – North Star 13, Lincoln High 19.
LINCOLN PIUS X 56, OMAHA NORTH 54
|Lincoln Pius X
|13
|15
|15
|13
|--
|56
|Omaha North
|13
|12
|15
|14
|--
|54
Lincoln Pius X--C. Hoiberg 21, S. Hoiberg 10, Gentrup 6, Sebek 6, Rada 5, Greisen 4, Taubenheim 2, Hastreiter 2.
Omaha North--Ogba 15, Chuol 12, Williams 11, Decker 7, Lewis 6, Bennett 3.
BLUE HILL 57, SUPERIOR 53, OT
|Superior
|14
|9
|11
|12
|7
|--
|53
|Blue Hill
|10
|14
|8
|13
|12
|--
|57
Superior--Healey 19, Gilbert 8, Leibel 6, Miller 6, Blackstone 6, Schnackenberg 4, Meyer 2, Whitmore 2.
Blue Hill--Coffey 17, Seeman 12, Schmidt 9, Bonifas 7, Karr 7, Hubl 5.
WAVERLY 52, YORK 26
|Waverly
|9
|14
|11
|18
|--
|52
|York
|10
|6
|4
|6
|--
|26
Waverly--Murray 2, Stoddard 18, Heffelfinger 7, Hoos 2, Benes 7, Skrobecki 3, Tjaden 2, Miller 11.
York--stats not provided.
WILBER-CLATONIA 46, RAYMOND CENTRAL 28
|Wilber-Clatonia
|10
|11
|11
|14
|--
|46
|Raymond Central
|3
|10
|5
|10
|--
|28
Wilber-Clatonia--Homolka 7, Thomson 9, Broz 3, Sykes 3, Combs 3, Zimmerman 5, Garcia 2, Whittington 11, Fritch 3.
Raymond Central--E. White 3, Stover 2, Walla 4, Boyd 6, Otto 1, Fredrickson 2, Black 8, I. White 2.