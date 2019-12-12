Boys basketball summaries, 12/12
Boys basketball summaries, 12/12

  • Updated
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln High, 12.12

Lincoln North Star's Josh Brown (1) celebrates with teammate Luke Juracek (10) after hitting a three-pointer, giving the Gators a 16-1 lead over the Links in the first half Thursday at Lincoln High.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

CENTENNIAL 46, SAND CREEK 29

Sandy Creek  15257--29 
Centennial  1512109--46 

Sandy Creek--Crubliss 4, Mach 12, Anderson 8, Biltoft 2, Mueller 2, Shaw 1.

Centennial--Ja. Bargen 21, Gierhan 8, Horne 7, Jo. Bargen 3, Zimmer 7.

COLLEGE VIEW 45, LEWISTON 43

College View  1212147--45 
Lewiston  8111212--43 

College View--Lopez 2, Sigowa 2, Halfhill 4, Fortney 31, Trumble 6.

Lewiston--A. Gonzalez 3, Barker 6, Janssen 9, Meybrunn 5, D. Gonzalez 6, Christen 11.

BEATRICE 42, CRETE 31

Beatrice  9101310--42
Crete  10867--31 

Beatrice--Crandall 11, Jurgens 13, Smith 6, Pethoud 9, Murphy 3.

Crete--Fye 2, Weyand 12, Kuntz 2, Gardlner 10, Rasgorshek 5.

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 47, SYRACUSE 24

Johnson CC  1015166--47 
Syracuse  61035--24 

Johnson County Central--Waring 17, Erickson 9, Ortiz 8, Cabrales 6, Holthus 4, Duncan 2, Schuster 1.

Syracuse--Cavanaugh 8, Carlson 7, Goering 3, Stubbendeck 3, Leefers 2, Thompson 1.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 69, LINCOLN HIGH 58

Lincoln North Star  21141618--69 
Lincoln High  5191618--58 

North Star – Brown 5-8 5-7 16, Abdelkarim 11-21 7-10 29, D. Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Juracek 4-11 2-2 11, L. Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, McGarvie 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-3 0-0 4, Wie 0-1 0-0 0, Seip 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 26-54 14-19 69.

Lincoln High – Dixon 4-6 0-1 10, Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Perkins 5-11 0-0 10, Lott-Buzby 3-8 0-0 6, Barber 5-10 8-8 18, Murrillo 3-6 1-2 9, Eddie 1-5 0-0 2, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Ramsey 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 22-52 10-13 58.

Three-point goals – North Star 3-15 (Brown 1-3, Abdelkarim 0-2, Juracek 1-6, L. Edwards 1-3, McGarvie 0-1), Lincoln High 4-15 (Dixon 2-4, Perkins 0-1, Lott-Buzby 0-2, Barber 0-2, Murrillo 2-3, Eddie 0-3). Total fouls – North Star 16, Lincoln High 19. Fouled out – Ramsey. Technical fouls – none. Rebounds – North Star 28 (Brown 8), Lincoln High 30 (Barber 8). Turnovers – North Star 13, Lincoln High 19.

LINCOLN PIUS X 56, OMAHA NORTH 54

Lincoln Pius X  13151513--56 
Omaha North  13121514--54 

Lincoln Pius X--C. Hoiberg 21, S. Hoiberg 10, Gentrup 6, Sebek 6, Rada 5, Greisen 4, Taubenheim 2, Hastreiter 2.

Omaha North--Ogba 15, Chuol 12, Williams 11, Decker 7, Lewis 6, Bennett 3.

BLUE HILL 57, SUPERIOR 53, OT

Superior 14 911127--53
Blue Hill 10 1481312--57 

Superior--Healey 19, Gilbert 8, Leibel 6, Miller 6, Blackstone 6, Schnackenberg 4, Meyer 2, Whitmore 2.

Blue Hill--Coffey 17, Seeman 12, Schmidt 9, Bonifas 7, Karr 7, Hubl 5.

WAVERLY 52, YORK 26

Waverly  9141118--52
York  10646--26

Waverly--Murray 2, Stoddard 18, Heffelfinger 7, Hoos 2, Benes 7, Skrobecki 3, Tjaden 2, Miller 11.

York--stats not provided.

WILBER-CLATONIA 46, RAYMOND CENTRAL 28

Wilber-Clatonia  10111114--46 
Raymond Central  310510--28 

Wilber-Clatonia--Homolka 7, Thomson 9, Broz 3, Sykes 3, Combs 3, Zimmerman 5, Garcia 2, Whittington 11, Fritch 3.

Raymond Central--E. White 3, Stover 2, Walla 4, Boyd 6, Otto 1, Fredrickson 2, Black 8, I. White 2.

