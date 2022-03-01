Boys basketball summaries, 3/1

DUNDY CO.-STRATTON 38, JOHNSON-BROCK 27
|Johnson-Brock
|10
|8
|2
|7
|--
|27
|Dundy Co.-Stratton
|10
|5
|10
|13
|--
|38
Johnson-Brock--Fossenbarger 12, Dalinghaus 4, Parriott 5, Bohling 5.
Dundy Co.-Stratton--An. Englot 3, Nelms 15, Lutz 4, Al. Englot 2, Burrell 1, Kerchal 11, Myers 2.
FALLS CITY SH 65, LAWRENCE-NELSON 41
|Lawrence-Nelson
|6
|10
|12
|13
|--
|41
|Falls City SH
|16
|14
|24
|11
|--
|65
Lawrence-Nelson--Bargen 3, Zikmund 2, Kathman 2, Kucera 17, Janda 5, Menke 8, Mazour 4.
Falls City SH--Jordan 4, Dunn 9, Jak. Froeschl 9, Keithley 9, Simon 10, Jam. Froeschl 2, Nachtigal 20, Schawang 2.
PARKIVIEW CHRISTIAN 66, HUMPHREY SF 40
|Humphrey SF
|10
|8
|8
|14
|--
|40
|Parkview Christian
|16
|17
|14
|19
|--
|66
Humphrey St. Francis--T. Classen 3, Kosch 10, I. Classen 1, Pfeifer 20, Wieseld 6.
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 10, Ault 4, Pittman 2, Ulrich 2, Stabler 2, Curry 17, Reide 29.