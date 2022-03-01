 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys basketball summaries, 3/1

  • Updated
  • 0

DUNDY CO.-STRATTON 38, JOHNSON-BROCK 27

Johnson-Brock 10 --27 
Dundy Co.-Stratton 10 10 13 --38 

Johnson-Brock--Fossenbarger 12, Dalinghaus 4, Parriott 5, Bohling 5.

Dundy Co.-Stratton--An. Englot 3, Nelms 15, Lutz 4, Al. Englot 2, Burrell 1, Kerchal 11, Myers 2.

FALLS CITY SH 65, LAWRENCE-NELSON 41

Lawrence-Nelson6101213--41
Falls City SH16142411--65

People are also reading…

Lawrence-Nelson--Bargen 3, Zikmund 2, Kathman 2, Kucera 17, Janda 5, Menke 8, Mazour 4.

Falls City SH--Jordan 4, Dunn 9, Jak. Froeschl 9, Keithley 9, Simon 10, Jam. Froeschl 2, Nachtigal 20, Schawang 2.

PARKIVIEW CHRISTIAN 66, HUMPHREY SF 40

Humphrey SF 10 14 --40 
Parkview Christian 16 17 14 19 --66 

Humphrey St. Francis--T. Classen 3, Kosch 10, I. Classen 1, Pfeifer 20, Wieseld 6.

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 10, Ault 4, Pittman 2, Ulrich 2, Stabler 2, Curry 17, Reide 29.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News