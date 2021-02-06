Boys basketball summaries, 2/6

Rounding up the stats from Saturday's action on the prep boys basketball hardwood.
OMAHA NORTHWEST 72, LINCOLN HIGH 63, 2OT
|Lincoln High
|11
|17
|9
|19
|5
|2
|--
|63
|Omaha Northwest
|14
|9
|16
|17
|5
|11
|--
|72
Lincoln High--Gaines 8, Gatnoor 8, Gatnoor, Montgomery 5, Ramsey 17, Murrillo.
Omaha Northwest--Marks 11, Curtis-Sayers 18, Chotyiel 9, Johnson 3, Busby 9, Broer 12, Forte-Williams 5, Marks 5.
MILLARD NORTH 96, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 68
|Millard North
|19
|25
|22
|30
|--
|96
|Lincoln Southwest
|19
|8
|14
|27
|--
|68
Millard North--Thomas 17, Harmon 7, Johnson 4, Sallis 29, McMorris 8, Crandell 2, Dolezal 2, Monie 2, Lootens 3, Green 18, Sandoval 4.
Lincoln Southwest--Bohrer 16, Smith 8, Balfany 3, Hunzeker 16, Mielak 3, Focht 4, Decker 1, Riedmiller 6, Vercellino 1, Helms 4, Hoehne 2, Sellentin 4.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 81, OMAHA BRYAN 70
|Lincoln Southeast
|22
|19
|19
|21
|--
|81
|Omaha Bryan
|25
|15
|12
|18
|--
|70
Lincoln Southeast--Krueger 8, Branch 3, Schneider 15, Haire 2, Yagub 8, Appleget 16, Hogan 25, Gottula 4.
Omaha Bryan--Terrell 7, Loftin 14, Spears 15, Bashir 3, Back 3, Cullum 14, Kuany 14.
CREIGHTON PREP 54, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 36
|Lincoln Northeast
|8
|6
|17
|5
|--
|36
|Creighton Prep
|15
|12
|8
|19
|--
|54
Lincoln Northeast--Moerer 5, Beard 4, Pi. Bazil 14, Po. Bazil 9, Renard 4.
Creighton Prep--Sitti 4, B. Buckley 3, C. Buckley 2, O'Malley 3, Rollins 12, Wiley 11, Evans 2, Jungers 17.
CONESTOGA 59, RAYMOND CENTRAL 43
|Raymond Central
|7
|8
|15
|13
|--
|43
|Conestoga
|15
|13
|15
|16
|--
|59
Raymond Central--White 11, Fredrickson 15, Buresh 2, Masek 6, Potter 3, Otto 6.
Conestoga--L. Fox 38, Vogler 6, Welch 2, T. Fox 2, Nolting 5, Michel 6.
BELLEVUE WEST 84, LINCOLN EAST 54
|Lincoln East
|10
|8
|15
|21
|--
|54
|Bellevue West
|13
|23
|24
|24
|--
|84
Lincoln East--Henrickson 6, Glenn 26, Adams 4, McPhail 6, Marfisi 8, Witherby 2, Tempelmeyer 2.
Bellevue West--Stueve 6, Brown 10, Inselman 9, Jackson 3, Fiedler 17, Amees 2, Dotzler 10, Hepburn 14, Kyle 13.