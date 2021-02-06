 Skip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 2/6
Boys basketball summaries, 2/6

Rounding up the stats from Saturday's action on the prep boys basketball hardwood.

OMAHA NORTHWEST 72, LINCOLN HIGH 63, 2OT

Lincoln High 11 17 19 --63 
Omaha Northwest 14 16 17 11 --72 

Lincoln High--Gaines 8, Gatnoor 8, Gatnoor, Montgomery 5, Ramsey 17, Murrillo.

Omaha Northwest--Marks 11, Curtis-Sayers 18, Chotyiel 9, Johnson 3, Busby 9, Broer 12, Forte-Williams 5, Marks 5.

MILLARD NORTH 96, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 68

Millard North 19 25 22 30 --96 
Lincoln Southwest 19 14 27 --68 

Millard North--Thomas 17, Harmon 7, Johnson 4, Sallis 29, McMorris 8, Crandell 2, Dolezal 2, Monie 2, Lootens 3, Green 18, Sandoval 4.

Lincoln Southwest--Bohrer 16, Smith 8, Balfany 3, Hunzeker 16, Mielak 3, Focht 4, Decker 1, Riedmiller 6, Vercellino 1, Helms 4, Hoehne 2, Sellentin 4.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 81, OMAHA BRYAN 70

Lincoln Southeast 22 19 19 21 --81 
Omaha Bryan 25 15 12 18 --70 

Lincoln Southeast--Krueger 8, Branch 3, Schneider 15, Haire 2, Yagub 8, Appleget 16, Hogan 25, Gottula 4.

Omaha Bryan--Terrell 7, Loftin 14, Spears 15, Bashir 3, Back 3, Cullum 14, Kuany 14.

CREIGHTON PREP 54, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 36

Lincoln Northeast 86175--36
Creighton Prep 15 12 19 --54 

Lincoln Northeast--Moerer 5, Beard 4, Pi. Bazil 14, Po. Bazil 9, Renard 4.

Creighton Prep--Sitti 4, B. Buckley 3, C. Buckley 2, O'Malley 3, Rollins 12, Wiley 11, Evans 2, Jungers 17.

CONESTOGA 59, RAYMOND CENTRAL 43

Raymond Central15 13 --43 
Conestoga 15 13 15 16 --59 

Raymond Central--White 11, Fredrickson 15, Buresh 2, Masek 6, Potter 3, Otto 6.

Conestoga--L. Fox 38, Vogler 6, Welch 2, T. Fox 2, Nolting 5, Michel 6.

BELLEVUE WEST 84, LINCOLN EAST 54

Lincoln East 10 15 21 --54 
Bellevue West 13 23 24 24 --84 

Lincoln East--Henrickson 6, Glenn 26, Adams 4, McPhail 6, Marfisi 8, Witherby 2, Tempelmeyer 2.

Bellevue West--Stueve 6, Brown 10, Inselman 9, Jackson 3, Fiedler 17, Amees 2, Dotzler 10, Hepburn 14, Kyle 13.

AUBURN 41, FREEMAN 27

Freeman 12 --27 
Auburn 12 10 10 --41 

Freeman--Niles 2, Vetrovsky 8, H. Ruse 10, C Ruse 7.

Auburn--C. Binder 8, M. Binder 4, R. Binder 5, Patzel 10, Frary 14.

