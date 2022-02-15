 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 2/15

A look at stats from Tuesday's area games on the prep hardwood.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 73, LINCOLN HIGH 66

Lincoln Southwest 14 20 18 21 --73 
Lincoln High 12 13 20 21 --66 

Lincoln Southwest--Smith 13, Hunzeker 21, Love 9, Mielak 12, Focht 5, Welch 4, Helms 7, Frager 2.

Lincoln High--Gaines 5, Nguyen 20, Garrett Jr. 16, Nick 15, Diu 8, Senton-Young 2.

LINCOLN PIUS X 50, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 39

Lincoln Southeast 11 10 10 --39 
Lincoln Pius X 14 14 14 --50 

Lincoln Southeast--Schumaker 8, Bradford 2, Dak 3, Moore 9, Martin 7, Voss 7, Schafer 3.

Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 10, Resling 2, Christiansen 6, S. Hastreiter 13, J. Hastreiter 15, Kessler 4.

SEWARD 84, LEXINGTON 59

Lexington 12 17 21 --59 
Seward 28 21 21 14 --84 

Lexington--David 10, West 3, Strauss 15, Truax 7, Castellanos 12, Ellingston 2, Scharff 10.

Seward--T. Schaefer 8, Trost 15, Covalt 20, Dyek 2, T. Schaefer 2, Limback 27, Schroeder 8.

MILFORD 76, BOYS TOWN 66

Boys Town 15 23 19 --66 
Milford 22 29 13 12 --76 

Boys Town--Poteet 12, Covinston 7, Gomes 3, Taylor 24, Washington 20.

Milford--Weyand 24, Hartwig 22, Roth 3, Baack 3, Nitzsche 2, Girmus 7, Stutzman 11, Hauder 4.

BLAIR 67, CRETE 59, OT

Crete21121196--59
Blair112161514--67

Crete--Tebrink 2, McDowell 22, Svitak 2, Vertin 2, Crumbliss 14, Wendelin 3, Gardiner 14.

Blair--Slominski 7, Tupa 11, Ladwig 13, Czapla 9, Kay 3, Lawton 11, Unger 13.

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 77, BISHOP NEUMANN 32

Ashland-Greenwood 21 26 16 14 --77 
Bishop Neumann --32 

Ashland-Greenwood--D. Jacobsen 4, Bridges 13, Grell 2, C. Jacobsen 11, Shepard 10, Zimmerman 2, Kissinger 11, Clark 4, Hill 3, Konzem 7, Parker 10.

Bishop Neumann--Ahrens 3, Polacek 4, Lynch 5, Stuhr 10, Spicka 4 Cada 4, Schutt 2.

LINCOLN EAST 76, OMAHA NORTHWEST 34

Omaha Northwest911410--34
Lincoln East2217298--76

Omaha Northwest--Colman 6, Forte-Williams 9, Johnson 2, Marks 10, Biesendorf 7.

Lincoln East--Melessa 6, Mick 6, Coleman 6, Townsley 8, Mickle 6, McPhail 7, Hamilton 4, Tempelmeyer 15, Marfisi 5, Van Genderen 4, Storer 5, Shirk 4.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

