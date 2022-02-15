Boys basketball summaries, 2/15

A look at stats from Tuesday's area games on the prep hardwood.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 73, LINCOLN HIGH 66
|Lincoln Southwest
|14
|20
|18
|21
|--
|73
|Lincoln High
|12
|13
|20
|21
|--
|66
Lincoln Southwest--Smith 13, Hunzeker 21, Love 9, Mielak 12, Focht 5, Welch 4, Helms 7, Frager 2.
Lincoln High--Gaines 5, Nguyen 20, Garrett Jr. 16, Nick 15, Diu 8, Senton-Young 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X 50, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 39
|Lincoln Southeast
|8
|11
|10
|10
|--
|39
|Lincoln Pius X
|8
|14
|14
|14
|--
|50
Lincoln Southeast--Schumaker 8, Bradford 2, Dak 3, Moore 9, Martin 7, Voss 7, Schafer 3.
Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 10, Resling 2, Christiansen 6, S. Hastreiter 13, J. Hastreiter 15, Kessler 4.
SEWARD 84, LEXINGTON 59
|Lexington
|12
|9
|17
|21
|--
|59
|Seward
|28
|21
|21
|14
|--
|84
Lexington--David 10, West 3, Strauss 15, Truax 7, Castellanos 12, Ellingston 2, Scharff 10.
Seward--T. Schaefer 8, Trost 15, Covalt 20, Dyek 2, T. Schaefer 2, Limback 27, Schroeder 8.
MILFORD 76, BOYS TOWN 66
|Boys Town
|15
|23
|19
|9
|--
|66
|Milford
|22
|29
|13
|12
|--
|76
Boys Town--Poteet 12, Covinston 7, Gomes 3, Taylor 24, Washington 20.
Milford--Weyand 24, Hartwig 22, Roth 3, Baack 3, Nitzsche 2, Girmus 7, Stutzman 11, Hauder 4.
BLAIR 67, CRETE 59, OT
|Crete
|21
|12
|11
|9
|6
|--
|59
|Blair
|11
|21
|6
|15
|14
|--
|67
Crete--Tebrink 2, McDowell 22, Svitak 2, Vertin 2, Crumbliss 14, Wendelin 3, Gardiner 14.
Blair--Slominski 7, Tupa 11, Ladwig 13, Czapla 9, Kay 3, Lawton 11, Unger 13.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 77, BISHOP NEUMANN 32
|Ashland-Greenwood
|21
|26
|16
|14
|--
|77
|Bishop Neumann
|9
|8
|6
|9
|--
|32
Ashland-Greenwood--D. Jacobsen 4, Bridges 13, Grell 2, C. Jacobsen 11, Shepard 10, Zimmerman 2, Kissinger 11, Clark 4, Hill 3, Konzem 7, Parker 10.
Bishop Neumann--Ahrens 3, Polacek 4, Lynch 5, Stuhr 10, Spicka 4 Cada 4, Schutt 2.
LINCOLN EAST 76, OMAHA NORTHWEST 34
|Omaha Northwest
|9
|11
|4
|10
|--
|34
|Lincoln East
|22
|17
|29
|8
|--
|76
Omaha Northwest--Colman 6, Forte-Williams 9, Johnson 2, Marks 10, Biesendorf 7.
Lincoln East--Melessa 6, Mick 6, Coleman 6, Townsley 8, Mickle 6, McPhail 7, Hamilton 4, Tempelmeyer 15, Marfisi 5, Van Genderen 4, Storer 5, Shirk 4.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.