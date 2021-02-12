 Skip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 2/12
Boys basketball summaries, 2/12

A look at Friday's high school boys basketball box scores.

AURORA 54, CRETE 27

Aurora11 27 --54 
Crete 13 --27 

Aurora--Nachtigal 13, Herzberg 16, Cay. Phillips 9, Barger 3, Pachta 6, Ramaekers 7.

Crete--McDowell 11, Schmeckpeper 4, TeBrink 3, Crumbliss 1, Martinez 1, Beitz 2, Gardiner 5.

CONESTOGA 76, SYRACUSE 56

Syracuse 20 20 --56 
Conestoga19 18 15 24 --76 

Syracuse--Carlson 14, Leefers 15, Brinkman 12, Brammier 7, Voorhees 5, Shanks 2, Goering 1.

Conestoga--J. Welch 25, B. Welch 18, T. Fox 16, L. Fox 6, Bogler 6, Michel 5.

CROSS COUNTY 69, EXETER-MILLIGAN 69

Exeter-Milligan 10 12 12 --41 
Cross County 15 16 17 21 --69 

Exeter-Milligan--Due 1, Svec 4, Payne 7, Beethe 20, Pribyl 5, Kallhoff 2, Harrison 2.

Cross County--Seim 2, Haug 2, Lundstrom 5, Hild 12, Rystrom 6, Hollinger 21, Noyd 9, Mickey 6, Noyd 2.

KEARNEY 55, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 53, OT

Kearney13 10 12 14 --55 
Lincoln North Star 15 11 12 11 --53 

Kearney--Pearson 24, Bruce 5, Mundorf 5, Dahlgren 6, Miller 3, Vanderbeek 6, Johnson 6.

Lincoln North Star--Brown 11, Abdelkarim 17, McGarvie 6, Clemmons Jr. 13, Seip 2, Hilkemann 4.

LAWWRENCE-NELSON 44, SUPERIOR 33

Lawrence-Nelson 15 12 12 --44 
Superior 14 10--33 

Lawrence-Nelson--Miller 4, Biltoft 7, Kucera 10, Menke 20, Wroughler 2.

Superior--Lebal 6, Miller 3, Meyer 8, Blackstone 7, Whitmore 5, Schnakenberg 4.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 58, BELLEVUE EAST 48 

Lincoln Northeast 13 13 17 15 --58 
Bellevue East 12 13 12 11 --48 

Lincoln Northeast--Valdez 2, Moerer 2, Jones 3, Beard 6, Pi. Bazil 20, Po. Bazil 14, Renard 11.

Bellevue East--Louis 6, Schuyler 10, Barnett 19, Dige 9, Foster 4.

LINCOLN PIUS X 54, OMAHA SOUTH 34

Lincoln Pius X21 14 11 --54 
Omaha South 13 --34 

Lincoln Pius X--S. Hastreiter 11, Easley 10, J. Hastreiter 7, C. Hoiberg 4, Taubenheim 2, Lindermann 2, Christiansen 2, Daberkow 5, S. Hoiberg 11.

Omaha South--Loftin 2, Griggs 6, Jackson 4, Martin 10, Nunn-Love 7, Thomas 3, Woodard 2.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 71, LINCOLN HIGH 45

Lincoln Southeast23 20 21 --71 
Lincoln High 14 16 11 --45 

Lincoln Southeast--Hogan 19, Appleget 13, Haire 13, Krueger 9, Yagub 5, Voss 4, Schneider 3, Branch 2, Lauterbach 2, Gottula 1.

Lincoln High--Ramsey 15, Murrillo 9, Gaines 7, G. Gatnoor 5, Montgomery 4, J. Gatnoor 2, Nick 2, Faines 1.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 71, LINCOLN EAST 63

Southwest 16 10 14 31 --71 
East 18 11 27 --63 

Southwest--Bohrer 5-9 3-3 17, Smith 4-9 3-4 13, Hunzaker 5-9 5-6 15, Mielak 1-1 0-0 3, Focht 3-3 4-4 10, Hoehne 2-3 6-7 10, Sellentin 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 21-39 22-26 71.

East--Henrickson 2-3 0-1 4, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Glenn 10-22 3-3 25, Adams 2-7 0-1 4, McPhail 4-15 0-0 10, Shirk 0-1 0-0 0, Marfisi 4-7 1-1 11, Tempelmeyer 1-2 0-0 3, Witherby 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-63 4-6 63.

Three-point goals--Southwest 7-10 (Bohrer 4-5, Smith 2-2, Mielak 1-1, Sellentin 0-2), East 9-33 (Edwards 1-5, Glenn 2-6, Adams 0-4, McPhail 2-9, Shirk 0-1, Marfisi 2-5, Tempelmeyer 1-2, Witherby 1-1). Total fouls – Southwest 10, East 22. Fouled out – Henrickson. Technical fouls – none. Rebounds – Southwest 31 (Sellentin 9), East 31 (Henrickson 7). Turnovers – Southwest 7, East 7.

MCCOOL JUNCTION 64, DORCHESTER 27

Dorchester 10 --27 
McCool Junction 15 20 14 15 --64 

Dorchester--stats not provided.

McCool Junction--stats not provided.

MILFORD 62, SANDY CREEK 36

Sandy Creek651411--36
Milford17111618--62

Sandy Creek--Brockman 1, Biltoft 2, Kluver 1, H. Shuck 10, Anderson 8, Shaw 14.

Milford--Yeackley 19, Hartwig 8, Jakub 2, Weyand 20, Miller 4, Stutzman 9.

MILLARD SOUTH 67, COLUMBUS 25

Columbus --25 
Millard South 24 18 16 --67

Columbus--Bell 9, Luebbe 2, Eickhoff 3, Mickey 2, Kritech 2, Kwapnioski 6, Martinez 1.

Millard South--Rucker 24, Stenger 16, Moseman 4, Cannon 4, Harding 12, W. Cooper 3, J. Cooper 4.

NORFOLK 74 CATHOLIC, AQUINAS 52

Aquinas 14 13 12 13 --52 
Norfolk Catholic 19 18 15 22 --74 

Aquinas--Napier 11, Thege 2, Jakub 14, Lavicky 9, Davis 14, Chromy 2.

Norfolk Catholic--Kelly 13, Burbach 10, Hammond 20, Michaelson 11, Kautz 3, Piper 13, Fennessy 4.

NORRIS 76, ELKHORN 51

Elkhorn North19 23 16 18 --51 
Norris 19 23 16 18 --76 

Elkhorn North--Orgilbold 12, Ripley 11, Hendryx 7, Piatkowski 4, Harahill 2, Nowaczyk 3, Cunningham 4, Tillman 1, Lusk 3, Dryak 2, Ergashev 2.

Norris--Deveaux 24, Hood 12, Mueller 12, Small 9, Pankoke-Johnson 7, Behrends 3, Rice 3, Hausmann 3, Brodersen 1, Wubbels 2.

SCHUYLER 48, FAIRBURY 42

Fairbury1210128--42
Schuyler1291215--48

Fairbury--Smith 14, Robertson 2, Biehl 4, Martin 4, Novotny 2, Starr 16.

Schuyler--stats not available.

SILVER LAKE 55, MERIDIAN 34

Meridian 10 --34 
Silver Lake 12 20 14 --55 

Meridian--Escobar 8, Niederklein 5, Herrera 2, Rut 2, Dennis 10, Sones 7.

Silver Lake--O. Rosno 13, Kerr 2, Q. Rosno 9, Simonta 8, Hanson 6, Knehans 6, Grenough 11.

SUTTON 57, FILLMORE CENTRAL 18

Sutton 17 21 13 --57 
Fillmore Central --18

Sutton--Wiseman 16, Jones 7, Haight 13, Buescher 3, Ladchaff 2, Heindon 7, Baldwin 9.

Fillmore Central--Kimbrough 4, Theobald 2, Nichols 7, Hiatt 2, Myers 2, Stutzman 1.

WILBER-CLATONIA 47, DAVID CITY 34

Wilber-Clatonia 24 11 --47 
David City 11 12 --34 

Wilber-Clatonia--Haever 6, Thompson 8, Wenz 5, Combs 2, Homolka 20, Kracke 6.

David City--Kracl 12, Navrkal 3, Golden 2, Dubbs 6, Denker 11.

YORK 56, SEWARD 40

Seward 10 15 --40 
York 20 12 15 --56 

Seward--Haggedone 23, Erwin 15, Bartholomew 1, Collingham 2, Olson 6, Phinney 5, Hale 4.

York--Covalt 8, Schaefer 4, Trost 4, Sukop 6, Limback 8, Schraeder 10.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
