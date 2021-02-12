Boys basketball summaries, 2/12

A look at Friday's high school boys basketball box scores.
AURORA 54, CRETE 27
|Aurora
|8
|11
|27
|8
|--
|54
|Crete
|13
|2
|3
|9
|--
|27
Aurora--Nachtigal 13, Herzberg 16, Cay. Phillips 9, Barger 3, Pachta 6, Ramaekers 7.
Crete--McDowell 11, Schmeckpeper 4, TeBrink 3, Crumbliss 1, Martinez 1, Beitz 2, Gardiner 5.
CONESTOGA 76, SYRACUSE 56
|Syracuse
|20
|20
|7
|9
|--
|56
|Conestoga
|19
|18
|15
|24
|--
|76
Syracuse--Carlson 14, Leefers 15, Brinkman 12, Brammier 7, Voorhees 5, Shanks 2, Goering 1.
Conestoga--J. Welch 25, B. Welch 18, T. Fox 16, L. Fox 6, Bogler 6, Michel 5.
CROSS COUNTY 69, EXETER-MILLIGAN 69
|Exeter-Milligan
|10
|7
|12
|12
|--
|41
|Cross County
|15
|16
|17
|21
|--
|69
Exeter-Milligan--Due 1, Svec 4, Payne 7, Beethe 20, Pribyl 5, Kallhoff 2, Harrison 2.
Cross County--Seim 2, Haug 2, Lundstrom 5, Hild 12, Rystrom 6, Hollinger 21, Noyd 9, Mickey 6, Noyd 2.
KEARNEY 55, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 53, OT
|Kearney
|13
|10
|12
|14
|6
|--
|55
|Lincoln North Star
|15
|11
|12
|11
|4
|--
|53
Kearney--Pearson 24, Bruce 5, Mundorf 5, Dahlgren 6, Miller 3, Vanderbeek 6, Johnson 6.
Lincoln North Star--Brown 11, Abdelkarim 17, McGarvie 6, Clemmons Jr. 13, Seip 2, Hilkemann 4.
LAWWRENCE-NELSON 44, SUPERIOR 33
|Lawrence-Nelson
|15
|12
|5
|12
|--
|44
|Superior
|14
|2
|10
|7
|--
|33
Lawrence-Nelson--Miller 4, Biltoft 7, Kucera 10, Menke 20, Wroughler 2.
Superior--Lebal 6, Miller 3, Meyer 8, Blackstone 7, Whitmore 5, Schnakenberg 4.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 58, BELLEVUE EAST 48
|Lincoln Northeast
|13
|13
|17
|15
|--
|58
|Bellevue East
|12
|13
|12
|11
|--
|48
Lincoln Northeast--Valdez 2, Moerer 2, Jones 3, Beard 6, Pi. Bazil 20, Po. Bazil 14, Renard 11.
Bellevue East--Louis 6, Schuyler 10, Barnett 19, Dige 9, Foster 4.
LINCOLN PIUS X 54, OMAHA SOUTH 34
|Lincoln Pius X
|21
|14
|11
|8
|--
|54
|Omaha South
|9
|6
|6
|13
|--
|34
Lincoln Pius X--S. Hastreiter 11, Easley 10, J. Hastreiter 7, C. Hoiberg 4, Taubenheim 2, Lindermann 2, Christiansen 2, Daberkow 5, S. Hoiberg 11.
Omaha South--Loftin 2, Griggs 6, Jackson 4, Martin 10, Nunn-Love 7, Thomas 3, Woodard 2.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 71, LINCOLN HIGH 45
|Lincoln Southeast
|23
|20
|21
|7
|--
|71
|Lincoln High
|4
|14
|16
|11
|--
|45
Lincoln Southeast--Hogan 19, Appleget 13, Haire 13, Krueger 9, Yagub 5, Voss 4, Schneider 3, Branch 2, Lauterbach 2, Gottula 1.
Lincoln High--Ramsey 15, Murrillo 9, Gaines 7, G. Gatnoor 5, Montgomery 4, J. Gatnoor 2, Nick 2, Faines 1.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 71, LINCOLN EAST 63
|Southwest
|16
|10
|14
|31
|--
|71
|East
|18
|7
|11
|27
|--
|63
Southwest--Bohrer 5-9 3-3 17, Smith 4-9 3-4 13, Hunzaker 5-9 5-6 15, Mielak 1-1 0-0 3, Focht 3-3 4-4 10, Hoehne 2-3 6-7 10, Sellentin 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 21-39 22-26 71.
East--Henrickson 2-3 0-1 4, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Glenn 10-22 3-3 25, Adams 2-7 0-1 4, McPhail 4-15 0-0 10, Shirk 0-1 0-0 0, Marfisi 4-7 1-1 11, Tempelmeyer 1-2 0-0 3, Witherby 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-63 4-6 63.
Three-point goals--Southwest 7-10 (Bohrer 4-5, Smith 2-2, Mielak 1-1, Sellentin 0-2), East 9-33 (Edwards 1-5, Glenn 2-6, Adams 0-4, McPhail 2-9, Shirk 0-1, Marfisi 2-5, Tempelmeyer 1-2, Witherby 1-1). Total fouls – Southwest 10, East 22. Fouled out – Henrickson. Technical fouls – none. Rebounds – Southwest 31 (Sellentin 9), East 31 (Henrickson 7). Turnovers – Southwest 7, East 7.
MCCOOL JUNCTION 64, DORCHESTER 27
|Dorchester
|8
|6
|3
|10
|--
|27
|McCool Junction
|15
|20
|14
|15
|--
|64
Dorchester--stats not provided.
McCool Junction--stats not provided.
MILFORD 62, SANDY CREEK 36
|Sandy Creek
|6
|5
|14
|11
|--
|36
|Milford
|17
|11
|16
|18
|--
|62
Sandy Creek--Brockman 1, Biltoft 2, Kluver 1, H. Shuck 10, Anderson 8, Shaw 14.
Milford--Yeackley 19, Hartwig 8, Jakub 2, Weyand 20, Miller 4, Stutzman 9.
MILLARD SOUTH 67, COLUMBUS 25
|Columbus
|3
|6
|7
|9
|--
|25
|Millard South
|24
|18
|16
|9
|--
|67
Columbus--Bell 9, Luebbe 2, Eickhoff 3, Mickey 2, Kritech 2, Kwapnioski 6, Martinez 1.
Millard South--Rucker 24, Stenger 16, Moseman 4, Cannon 4, Harding 12, W. Cooper 3, J. Cooper 4.
NORFOLK 74 CATHOLIC, AQUINAS 52
|Aquinas
|14
|13
|12
|13
|--
|52
|Norfolk Catholic
|19
|18
|15
|22
|--
|74
Aquinas--Napier 11, Thege 2, Jakub 14, Lavicky 9, Davis 14, Chromy 2.
Norfolk Catholic--Kelly 13, Burbach 10, Hammond 20, Michaelson 11, Kautz 3, Piper 13, Fennessy 4.
NORRIS 76, ELKHORN 51
|Elkhorn North
|19
|23
|16
|18
|--
|51
|Norris
|19
|23
|16
|18
|--
|76
Elkhorn North--Orgilbold 12, Ripley 11, Hendryx 7, Piatkowski 4, Harahill 2, Nowaczyk 3, Cunningham 4, Tillman 1, Lusk 3, Dryak 2, Ergashev 2.
Norris--Deveaux 24, Hood 12, Mueller 12, Small 9, Pankoke-Johnson 7, Behrends 3, Rice 3, Hausmann 3, Brodersen 1, Wubbels 2.
SCHUYLER 48, FAIRBURY 42
|Fairbury
|12
|10
|12
|8
|--
|42
|Schuyler
|12
|9
|12
|15
|--
|48
Fairbury--Smith 14, Robertson 2, Biehl 4, Martin 4, Novotny 2, Starr 16.
Schuyler--stats not available.
SILVER LAKE 55, MERIDIAN 34
|Meridian
|8
|7
|10
|9
|--
|34
|Silver Lake
|12
|20
|14
|9
|--
|55
Meridian--Escobar 8, Niederklein 5, Herrera 2, Rut 2, Dennis 10, Sones 7.
Silver Lake--O. Rosno 13, Kerr 2, Q. Rosno 9, Simonta 8, Hanson 6, Knehans 6, Grenough 11.
SUTTON 57, FILLMORE CENTRAL 18
|Sutton
|17
|6
|21
|13
|--
|57
|Fillmore Central
|7
|2
|4
|5
|--
|18
Sutton--Wiseman 16, Jones 7, Haight 13, Buescher 3, Ladchaff 2, Heindon 7, Baldwin 9.
Fillmore Central--Kimbrough 4, Theobald 2, Nichols 7, Hiatt 2, Myers 2, Stutzman 1.
WILBER-CLATONIA 47, DAVID CITY 34
|Wilber-Clatonia
|6
|6
|24
|11
|--
|47
|David City
|2
|11
|9
|12
|--
|34
Wilber-Clatonia--Haever 6, Thompson 8, Wenz 5, Combs 2, Homolka 20, Kracke 6.
David City--Kracl 12, Navrkal 3, Golden 2, Dubbs 6, Denker 11.
YORK 56, SEWARD 40
|Seward
|10
|15
|6
|9
|--
|40
|York
|20
|9
|12
|15
|--
|56
Seward--Haggedone 23, Erwin 15, Bartholomew 1, Collingham 2, Olson 6, Phinney 5, Hale 4.