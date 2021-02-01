Boys basketball summaries, 2/1

A look at Monday's high school boys basketball summaries.
THAYER CENTRAL 50, FILLMORE CENTRAL 48, OT
|Fillmore Central
|14
|10
|13
|8
|3
|--
|48
|Thayer Central
|17
|12
|8
|8
|5
|--
|50
Fillmore Central--Maciel 2, Theobald 6, Nichols 9, Hiatt 12, Uldrich 8, Lauby 11.
Thayer Central--Heinrichs 7, Fischer 14, Hissong 5, G. Wiedel 5, Heitmann 5, L. Wiedel 13, Kayser 1.
FRIEND 49, LEWISTON 28
|Lewiston
|9
|9
|4
|6
|--
|28
|Friend
|12
|12
|11
|14
|--
|49
Lewiston--Gonzalez 7, Janssen 1, Barker 5, McHenry 2, Christen 11, Horne 2.
Friend--Collier 9, Schluter 7, Girmus 6, Knollenberg 2, Weber 4, Svehla 21.