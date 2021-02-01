 Skip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 2/1
Boys basketball summaries, 2/1

A look at Monday's high school boys basketball summaries.

THAYER CENTRAL 50, FILLMORE CENTRAL 48, OT

Fillmore Central14 10 13 --48 
Thayer Central17 12 --50 

Fillmore Central--Maciel 2, Theobald 6, Nichols 9, Hiatt 12, Uldrich 8, Lauby 11.

Thayer Central--Heinrichs 7, Fischer 14, Hissong 5, G. Wiedel 5, Heitmann 5, L. Wiedel 13, Kayser 1.

FRIEND 49, LEWISTON 28

Lewiston--28 
Friend12 12 11 14 --49 

Lewiston--Gonzalez 7, Janssen 1, Barker 5, McHenry 2, Christen 11, Horne 2.

Friend--Collier 9, Schluter 7, Girmus 6, Knollenberg 2, Weber 4, Svehla 21.

FAIRBURY 62, DAVID CITY 38

David City619 --38 
Fairbury21 21 14 --62 

David City--Kracl 3, Navrkal 2, Golden 2, Dubbs 4, McKay 3, Denker 24.

Fairbury--Zabokrtsky 2, Smith 20, Robertson 4, Grizzle 9, Au. Novotny 3, Martin 13, An. Novotny 4, Starr 7.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
