Boys basketball summaries, 12/30
agate

Boys basketball summaries, 12/30

Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln Pius X, 12.30

Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hastreiter (center) is defended by Lincoln Northeast's Zander Beard (left) and Carlos Valdez during the first half of the HAC boys basketball championship Thursday at Southeast High School.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Boys basketball

AUBURN 42, PIERCE 33

Auburn591315--42
Pierce10959--33

Auburn--Dixon 6, M. Binder 12, R. Binder 6, Hudson 2, Roybal 12, Lavigne 4.

Pierce--Croghan 2, Anderson 3, Brahmer 13, Watts 5, Scholting 10.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC 56, YORK 44

York11111111--44
Kearney Catholic14112011--56

York--Ivey 11, Snodgrass 7, Seevers 15, A. Phinney 4, Collingham 4, Alexander 3.

Kearney Catholic--Schmaderer 4, Plugge 13, Seier 2, Mandernach 9, Merz 6, Mahony 22.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 51, LINCOLN PIUS X 48

Lincoln Northeast919149--51
Lincoln Pius X12131211--48

Lincoln Northeast--Valdez 2, Lang 6, Jones 2, Beard 6, Winn 9, Bazil 7, Gatnoor 19.

Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 8, Dworak 6, Christensen 11, S. Hastreiter 10, J. Hastreiter 11, Kessler 2.

RED CLOUD 44, EXETER-MILLIGAN 40

Red Cloud14 15 --44 
Exeter-Milligan 12 10 12 --40 

Red Cloud--Ely 22, Mahon 1, Dilley 3, Basco 11, Simpson 1, Horne 6.

Exeter-Milligan--Bartu 8, Due 5, Pribyl 12, Krupicka 12, Vavra 3.

WAHOO 39, YUTAN 32

Yutan101246--32
Wahoo810912--39

Yutan--Peterson 9, Daniel 3, Denly 7, Richmond 8, Tichota 5.

Wahoo--Glock 8, Hancock 7, Nelson 5, M. Simon 4, Grandgennett 7, Kasischke 2, A. Simon 6.

