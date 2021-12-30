Boys basketball summaries, 12/30

Boys basketball
AUBURN 42, PIERCE 33
|Auburn
|5
|9
|13
|15
|--
|42
|Pierce
|10
|9
|5
|9
|--
|33
Auburn--Dixon 6, M. Binder 12, R. Binder 6, Hudson 2, Roybal 12, Lavigne 4.
Pierce--Croghan 2, Anderson 3, Brahmer 13, Watts 5, Scholting 10.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC 56, YORK 44
|York
|11
|11
|11
|11
|--
|44
|Kearney Catholic
|14
|11
|20
|11
|--
|56
York--Ivey 11, Snodgrass 7, Seevers 15, A. Phinney 4, Collingham 4, Alexander 3.
Kearney Catholic--Schmaderer 4, Plugge 13, Seier 2, Mandernach 9, Merz 6, Mahony 22.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 51, LINCOLN PIUS X 48
|Lincoln Northeast
|9
|19
|14
|9
|--
|51
|Lincoln Pius X
|12
|13
|12
|11
|--
|48
Lincoln Northeast--Valdez 2, Lang 6, Jones 2, Beard 6, Winn 9, Bazil 7, Gatnoor 19.
Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 8, Dworak 6, Christensen 11, S. Hastreiter 10, J. Hastreiter 11, Kessler 2.
RED CLOUD 44, EXETER-MILLIGAN 40
|Red Cloud
|14
|6
|15
|9
|--
|44
|Exeter-Milligan
|12
|6
|10
|12
|--
|40
Red Cloud--Ely 22, Mahon 1, Dilley 3, Basco 11, Simpson 1, Horne 6.
Exeter-Milligan--Bartu 8, Due 5, Pribyl 12, Krupicka 12, Vavra 3.
WAHOO 39, YUTAN 32
|Yutan
|10
|12
|4
|6
|--
|32
|Wahoo
|8
|10
|9
|12
|--
|39
Yutan--Peterson 9, Daniel 3, Denly 7, Richmond 8, Tichota 5.
Wahoo--Glock 8, Hancock 7, Nelson 5, M. Simon 4, Grandgennett 7, Kasischke 2, A. Simon 6.