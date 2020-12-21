 Skip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 12/21
Boys basketball summaries, 12/21

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 78, LEWISTON 48

Lewiston1410159--48
Parkview Christian2620239--78

Lewiston--Salts 2, Bledsaw 5, Gonzalez 6, Barker 12, Janssen 5, Rule 2, Christen 16.

Parkview Christian--Matthews 3, Lual 21, Ault 19, Rossi 5, Ulrich 1, Moore 15, Godwin 8, Kraan 4, TEAM 2.

MILFORD 59, BDS 34

BDS 11 --34 
Milford 14 17 15 13 --59 

BDS--Kleinschmidt 7, Grote 2, Carlson 2, Hoins 8, Noel 7, Ardissono 4, Norder 2, Stengel 2.

Milford--Yeackley 2, Hartwig 13, Baack 3, Weyand 19, Roth 2, Miller 4, Stutzman 12, Schluckebierhs 4.

WEEPING WATER 44, PAWNEE CITY 39

Weeping Water 12 13 13 --44 
Pawnee City 14 12 10 --39 

Weeping Water--Neumeister 5, Smith 17, Beardsley 10, Mogensen 2, Zeeb 6, Hammons 4.

Pawnee City--K. Ghyra 19, Lang 5, Lytle 3, B. Gyhra 8, Osborne 4.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
