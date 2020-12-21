Boys basketball summaries, 12/21

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 78, LEWISTON 48
|Lewiston
|14
|10
|15
|9
|--
|48
|Parkview Christian
|26
|20
|23
|9
|--
|78
Lewiston--Salts 2, Bledsaw 5, Gonzalez 6, Barker 12, Janssen 5, Rule 2, Christen 16.
Parkview Christian--Matthews 3, Lual 21, Ault 19, Rossi 5, Ulrich 1, Moore 15, Godwin 8, Kraan 4, TEAM 2.
MILFORD 59, BDS 34
|BDS
|11
|7
|7
|9
|--
|34
|Milford
|14
|17
|15
|13
|--
|59
BDS--Kleinschmidt 7, Grote 2, Carlson 2, Hoins 8, Noel 7, Ardissono 4, Norder 2, Stengel 2.
Milford--Yeackley 2, Hartwig 13, Baack 3, Weyand 19, Roth 2, Miller 4, Stutzman 12, Schluckebierhs 4.
WEEPING WATER 44, PAWNEE CITY 39
|Weeping Water
|12
|13
|6
|13
|--
|44
|Pawnee City
|3
|14
|12
|10
|--
|39
Weeping Water--Neumeister 5, Smith 17, Beardsley 10, Mogensen 2, Zeeb 6, Hammons 4.
Pawnee City--K. Ghyra 19, Lang 5, Lytle 3, B. Gyhra 8, Osborne 4.
