Boys basketball summaries, 1/7
Boys basketball summaries, 1/7

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest boys, 1.7

Lincoln Southwest's Grant Mielak (12) looks for an open teammate as Pius X's Jackson Kessler (35) defends Friday at Southwest.

 JEREMY BUSS, For the Journal Star

ARLINGTON 55, RAYMOND CENTRAL 37

Arlington14141215--55
Raymond Central12988--37

Arlington--Kirk 18, Grefe 14, Kaup 6, Chamberlain 1, Smith 5, Nielsen 7, Faust 2, Olson 2.

Raymond Central--White 2, Potter 3, R. Otto 2, Stover 2, Fredrickson 10, Masek 4, Roubal 3, Svoboda 7, Keifer 4.

BEATRICE 58, SEWARD 54

Beatrice 15 20 18 --58 
Seward 10 14 21 --54 

Beatrice--Crawford 18, Loomis 2, Jurgens 14, Meints 13, Feist 6, Timmerman 5.

Seward--Schaefer 6, Trost 5, Covalt 19, Sukup 2, Limback 18, Schroeder 4.

BOYS TOWN 77, BISHOP NEUMANN 73

Bishop Neumann6142924--73
Boys Town23171621--77

Bishop Neumann--Stuhr 20, Meis 18, Ahrens 12, Lynch 11, Cada 7, Palacek 5.

Boys Town--Taylor 26, Covington 21, Washington 15, Poteet 7, Izzard 6, Daniels 2.

CENTENNIAL 40, SUTTON 26

Centennial1012117--40
Sutton4769--26

Centennial--Bargen 18, Haberman 9, Slawnyk 1, Zimmer 3, Gumaer 9.

Sutton--Haight 9, Baumert 3, Claus 3, Herndon 6, Skalka 5.

EXETER-MILLIGAN 40, SHELBY-RISING CITY 35

Exeter-Milligan79177--40
Shelby-Rising City551411--35

Exeter-Milligan--Milton 4, Bartu 4, Svec 5, Payne 3, Due 4, Pribyl 14, Krupicka 6.

Shelby-Rising City--Whitmore 6, Schultz 2, White 5, Gav. Dutton-Mofford 16, Gab. Dutton-Moffrd 6.

FALLS CITY 45, LOURDES CC 34

Lourdes CC 12 --34 
Falls City 12 10 17 --45 

Lourdes CC--Beccard 2, Miller 13, Lee 10, Kearney 2, Tesarek 7.

Falls City--Butrick 8, Bredemeier 17, Strauss 3, Eickhoff 1, Craig 16.

FALLS CITY SH 73, DILLER-ODELL 25

Falls City SH18251416--73
Diller-Odell5389--25

Falls City SH--Dunn 14, Simon 11, Jordan 10, Keithley 10, Nachtigal 10, Froeschl 6, Schaweng 3, Stice 3, Nelson 2.

Diller-Odell--Vitosh 7, Sutton 5, Ebeling 4, Lyons 3, Morgan 2, Engelman 2, Warren 1, Arnold 1.

KEARNEY 63, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 59

Lincoln Southeast 19 13 19 --59 
Kearney 19 16 19 --63 

Lincoln Southeast--Shomaker 3, Bradford 12, Dok 10, Klein 19, Voss 9, Woods 4, Shafer 2.

Kearney--Miller 7, Dahlgren 16, Mundorf 12, Vanderbeek 16, Wise 6, Lee 4, Johnson 2.

LINCOLN HIGH 41, GRAND ISLAND 39

Lincoln High121388--41
Grand Island12108--39

Lincoln High--Gaines 5, Nguyen 12, Garrett 6, Wick 12, Diu 4, Fenton-Young 2.

Grand Island--Sextro 8, Fyfe 7, Olson 9, Traudt 9, Evans 2, Nesvara 4.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 60, LINCOLN EAST 47

Lincoln East 16 10 13 --47 
Lincoln Northeast 11 15 21 13 --60 

Lincoln East--Marfisi 15, Townsley 10, Melessa 7, McPhail 6, Hamilton 5, Tempelmeyer 4.

Lincoln Northeast--Winn 14, Gatnoor 13, Beard 12, Lang 6, Bazil 6, Jones 5, Valdez 4.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 66, LINCOLN PIUS X 64

Lincoln Pius X 11 18 16 19 --64 
Lincoln Southwest 18 21 19 --66 

Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 2, Dworak, 3, Christiansen 14, S. Hastreiter 24, J. Hastreiter 14, Kessler 5, Anderson 2. 

Lincoln Southwest--Smith 23, Buom 5, Hunzeker 14, Love 3, Mielak 10, Focht 6, Welch 2, Helms 3. 

LOUISVILLE 56, SYRACUSE 42

Louisville 14 12 12 18 --56 
Syracuse 10 11 12 --42 

Louisville--Ahl 6, Luellen 20, Heard 9, Hoefner 3, Klein 4, Biesterfeld 9, Albert 5.

Syracuse--Shanks 8, Brammier 11, Carlson 14, Zeller 3, Voorhees 2, Swanson 2, Werner 2.

MILFORD 57, MALCOLM 55

Malcolm12141316--55
Milford9181812--57

Malcolm--H. Frank 14, Meyer 7, Christensen 3, Boehle 14, Johnson 9, Zegar 6, Kouma 2.

Milford--Weyand 13, Hartwig 8, R. Stutzman 2, Roth 2, S. Stutzman 21, Schluckebier 11.

OMAHA CONCORDIA 69, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 41

Omaha Concordia 18 19 23 --69 
Lincoln Lutheran 11 11 13 --41 

Omaha Concordia--Olson 5, Kulus 16, McCafferty 8, Wilson 8, Otten 4, Mathsen 15, Strater 2, Alharithy 8, Eckman 3.

Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 2, Schlueter 6, DeBoer 2, Pella 5, Bartels 4, Zager 3, Schmidt 2, Ringler 2, Puelz 7, May 4, L'Heureux 4.

