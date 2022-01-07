Boys basketball summaries, 1/7

ARLINGTON 55, RAYMOND CENTRAL 37
|Arlington
|14
|14
|12
|15
|--
|55
|Raymond Central
|12
|9
|8
|8
|--
|37
Arlington--Kirk 18, Grefe 14, Kaup 6, Chamberlain 1, Smith 5, Nielsen 7, Faust 2, Olson 2.
Raymond Central--White 2, Potter 3, R. Otto 2, Stover 2, Fredrickson 10, Masek 4, Roubal 3, Svoboda 7, Keifer 4.
BEATRICE 58, SEWARD 54
|Beatrice
|5
|15
|20
|18
|--
|58
|Seward
|9
|10
|14
|21
|--
|54
Beatrice--Crawford 18, Loomis 2, Jurgens 14, Meints 13, Feist 6, Timmerman 5.
Seward--Schaefer 6, Trost 5, Covalt 19, Sukup 2, Limback 18, Schroeder 4.
BOYS TOWN 77, BISHOP NEUMANN 73
|Bishop Neumann
|6
|14
|29
|24
|--
|73
|Boys Town
|23
|17
|16
|21
|--
|77
Bishop Neumann--Stuhr 20, Meis 18, Ahrens 12, Lynch 11, Cada 7, Palacek 5.
Boys Town--Taylor 26, Covington 21, Washington 15, Poteet 7, Izzard 6, Daniels 2.
CENTENNIAL 40, SUTTON 26
|Centennial
|10
|12
|11
|7
|--
|40
|Sutton
|4
|7
|6
|9
|--
|26
Centennial--Bargen 18, Haberman 9, Slawnyk 1, Zimmer 3, Gumaer 9.
Sutton--Haight 9, Baumert 3, Claus 3, Herndon 6, Skalka 5.
EXETER-MILLIGAN 40, SHELBY-RISING CITY 35
|Exeter-Milligan
|7
|9
|17
|7
|--
|40
|Shelby-Rising City
|5
|5
|14
|11
|--
|35
Exeter-Milligan--Milton 4, Bartu 4, Svec 5, Payne 3, Due 4, Pribyl 14, Krupicka 6.
Shelby-Rising City--Whitmore 6, Schultz 2, White 5, Gav. Dutton-Mofford 16, Gab. Dutton-Moffrd 6.
FALLS CITY 45, LOURDES CC 34
|Lourdes CC
|5
|8
|9
|12
|--
|34
|Falls City
|12
|10
|6
|17
|--
|45
Lourdes CC--Beccard 2, Miller 13, Lee 10, Kearney 2, Tesarek 7.
Falls City--Butrick 8, Bredemeier 17, Strauss 3, Eickhoff 1, Craig 16.
FALLS CITY SH 73, DILLER-ODELL 25
|Falls City SH
|18
|25
|14
|16
|--
|73
|Diller-Odell
|5
|3
|8
|9
|--
|25
Falls City SH--Dunn 14, Simon 11, Jordan 10, Keithley 10, Nachtigal 10, Froeschl 6, Schaweng 3, Stice 3, Nelson 2.
Diller-Odell--Vitosh 7, Sutton 5, Ebeling 4, Lyons 3, Morgan 2, Engelman 2, Warren 1, Arnold 1.
KEARNEY 63, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 59
|Lincoln Southeast
|19
|13
|8
|19
|--
|59
|Kearney
|19
|9
|16
|19
|--
|63
Lincoln Southeast--Shomaker 3, Bradford 12, Dok 10, Klein 19, Voss 9, Woods 4, Shafer 2.
Kearney--Miller 7, Dahlgren 16, Mundorf 12, Vanderbeek 16, Wise 6, Lee 4, Johnson 2.
LINCOLN HIGH 41, GRAND ISLAND 39
|Lincoln High
|12
|13
|8
|8
|--
|41
|Grand Island
|9
|12
|10
|8
|--
|39
Lincoln High--Gaines 5, Nguyen 12, Garrett 6, Wick 12, Diu 4, Fenton-Young 2.
Grand Island--Sextro 8, Fyfe 7, Olson 9, Traudt 9, Evans 2, Nesvara 4.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 60, LINCOLN EAST 47
|Lincoln East
|16
|8
|10
|13
|--
|47
|Lincoln Northeast
|11
|15
|21
|13
|--
|60
Lincoln East--Marfisi 15, Townsley 10, Melessa 7, McPhail 6, Hamilton 5, Tempelmeyer 4.
Lincoln Northeast--Winn 14, Gatnoor 13, Beard 12, Lang 6, Bazil 6, Jones 5, Valdez 4.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 66, LINCOLN PIUS X 64
|Lincoln Pius X
|11
|18
|16
|19
|--
|64
|Lincoln Southwest
|8
|18
|21
|19
|--
|66
Lincoln Pius X--Bohrer 2, Dworak, 3, Christiansen 14, S. Hastreiter 24, J. Hastreiter 14, Kessler 5, Anderson 2.
Lincoln Southwest--Smith 23, Buom 5, Hunzeker 14, Love 3, Mielak 10, Focht 6, Welch 2, Helms 3.
LOUISVILLE 56, SYRACUSE 42
|Louisville
|14
|12
|12
|18
|--
|56
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|11
|12
|--
|42
Louisville--Ahl 6, Luellen 20, Heard 9, Hoefner 3, Klein 4, Biesterfeld 9, Albert 5.
Syracuse--Shanks 8, Brammier 11, Carlson 14, Zeller 3, Voorhees 2, Swanson 2, Werner 2.
MILFORD 57, MALCOLM 55
|Malcolm
|12
|14
|13
|16
|--
|55
|Milford
|9
|18
|18
|12
|--
|57
Malcolm--H. Frank 14, Meyer 7, Christensen 3, Boehle 14, Johnson 9, Zegar 6, Kouma 2.
Milford--Weyand 13, Hartwig 8, R. Stutzman 2, Roth 2, S. Stutzman 21, Schluckebier 11.
OMAHA CONCORDIA 69, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 41
|Omaha Concordia
|18
|19
|23
|9
|--
|69
|Lincoln Lutheran
|11
|6
|11
|13
|--
|41
Omaha Concordia--Olson 5, Kulus 16, McCafferty 8, Wilson 8, Otten 4, Mathsen 15, Strater 2, Alharithy 8, Eckman 3.
Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 2, Schlueter 6, DeBoer 2, Pella 5, Bartels 4, Zager 3, Schmidt 2, Ringler 2, Puelz 7, May 4, L'Heureux 4.