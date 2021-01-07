 Skip to main content
Boys basketball summaries, 1/7
Rounding up the stats from the boys basketball hardwood Thursday night.

JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 35, WILBER-CLATIONIA 26

Wilber-Clatonia 14 --26 
Johnso Co. Central 13 10 --35 

Wilber-Clatonia--Thompson 4, Combs 7, Kracke 7, Kreshel 4, Knasnicka 2.

Johnson Co. Central--Antholz 9, Holthus 8, Haughton 7, Speckmann 5, Schuster 4, Rivera 2.

SOUTHERN 63, FRIEND 41

Southern 10 21 19 13 --63
Friend 11 13 --41 

Southern--Retherford 6, Borzekofski 18, Saathoff 8, Adams 19, Baehr 6, Belding-Ames 3, Swearinger 3.

Friend--Schluter 5, Girmus 6, Weber 5, Hausman 5, Svehla 20.

JOHNSON-BROCK 67, PAWNEE CITY 22

Johnson-Brock17221810--67
Pawnee City5764--22

Johnson-Brock--Buchmeier 3, Pelican 18, Fossenbarger 16, Cash 5, J. Behrends 2, Parriott 11, L. Behrends 6, Bohling 6.

Pawnee City--K. Gyhra 4, Horst 2, Lang 2, B. Gyhra 6, Osborne 5, Marteney 3.

BEATRICE 59, YORK 37

Beatrice 14 11 --37 
York 15 12 13 19 --59 

Beatrice--Crandall 11, Loomis 2, Jurgens 10, Smith 10, Pethoud 13, Glenn 9, Zimmerman 4.

York--Haggedone 9, Erwin 11, Seevers 3, Collingham 1, Olson 9, Phinney 4.

CRETE 51, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48

Lincoln Christian1214166--48
Crete1491810--51

Lincoln Christian--Beukelman 12, Hohlen 5, Dworak 9, G. McGerr 9, Burgher 1, B. McGerr 8, Hollenbeck 4.

Crete--Kracl 4, McDowell 13, Schmeckpeper 9, Tebrink 8, Crumbliss 5, Beitz 2, Gardiner 10.

PIERCE 48, AQUINAS 32

Aquinas 12 --32 
Pierce 13 15 10 10 --48 

Aquinas--Napier 7, Thege 6, Lavicky 5, Davis 9, Cech 3, Chromy 2.

Pierce--Moeller 16, Brahmer 11, Watts 15, Roth 3, Scholting 3.

CROSS COUNTY 44, SUTTON 29

Sutton --29 
Cross County 11 12 19 --44 

Sutton--Wiseman 7, Jones 8, Haight 1, Perrien 2, Anderson 5, Herndon 6.

Cross County--Lundstrom 2, Seim 12, Rystrom 4, Hollinger 12, Noyd 12, Mickey 2.

TRI COUNTY 59, FAIRBURY 47

Fairbury 14 13 13 --47 
Tri County 15 17 19 --59 

Fairbury--Zabortsky 5, Smith 11, Robertson 5, Grizzle 2, Biehl 3, Martin 2, Starr 19.

Tri County--Ca. Sims 15, Larson 2, Jantzen 11, Co. Sims 25, Weichel 4, Jannsen 2.

CENTRAL CITY 67, FILLMORE CENTRAL 38

Central City 27 14 15 11 --67 
Fillmore Central 13 11 --38 

Central City--Gragg 3, Carroll 1, Zikmuud 18, Kearney 4, Pfeifer 5, Glass 3, Twiss 2, Pfeifer 1, Lenz 6, Nelson 8, Bladpeh 16.

Fillmore Central--Kimbrough 6, Varhage 5, Nichols 3, Hiatt 5, Myers 3, Lauby 10.

EAST BUTLER 56, COLLEGE VIEW 44

College View8101214--44
East Butler18101513--56

College View--Lopez 2, Ockenga 6, Halfhill 1, Fortney 22, Trumble 13.

East Butler--Borgman 8, Pierce 8, Bouc 19, DeWitt 6, Malina 11, Maxwell 4.

PALMYRA 64, MALCOLM 47

Malcolm1012718--47
Palmyra2216188--64

Malcolm--Frank 12, Saltzman 10, Boehle 2, Beach 9, Schweitzer 4, Johnson 7, Zegar 3.

Palmyra--Pope 5, Hatcher 7, Waltke 15, David 16, Fitzpatrick 12, Dillon 7, Brekel 2.

High school boys basketball logo 2
