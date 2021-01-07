Boys basketball summaries, 1/7

Rounding up the stats from the boys basketball hardwood Thursday night.
JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 35, WILBER-CLATIONIA 26
|Wilber-Clatonia
|2
|14
|5
|5
|--
|26
|Johnso Co. Central
|13
|8
|4
|10
|--
|35
Wilber-Clatonia--Thompson 4, Combs 7, Kracke 7, Kreshel 4, Knasnicka 2.
Johnson Co. Central--Antholz 9, Holthus 8, Haughton 7, Speckmann 5, Schuster 4, Rivera 2.
SOUTHERN 63, FRIEND 41
|Southern
|10
|21
|19
|13
|--
|63
|Friend
|9
|8
|11
|13
|--
|41
Southern--Retherford 6, Borzekofski 18, Saathoff 8, Adams 19, Baehr 6, Belding-Ames 3, Swearinger 3.
Friend--Schluter 5, Girmus 6, Weber 5, Hausman 5, Svehla 20.
JOHNSON-BROCK 67, PAWNEE CITY 22
|Johnson-Brock
|17
|22
|18
|10
|--
|67
|Pawnee City
|5
|7
|6
|4
|--
|22
Johnson-Brock--Buchmeier 3, Pelican 18, Fossenbarger 16, Cash 5, J. Behrends 2, Parriott 11, L. Behrends 6, Bohling 6.
Pawnee City--K. Gyhra 4, Horst 2, Lang 2, B. Gyhra 6, Osborne 5, Marteney 3.
BEATRICE 59, YORK 37
|Beatrice
|14
|9
|11
|3
|--
|37
|York
|15
|12
|13
|19
|--
|59
Beatrice--Crandall 11, Loomis 2, Jurgens 10, Smith 10, Pethoud 13, Glenn 9, Zimmerman 4.
York--Haggedone 9, Erwin 11, Seevers 3, Collingham 1, Olson 9, Phinney 4.
CRETE 51, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 48
|Lincoln Christian
|12
|14
|16
|6
|--
|48
|Crete
|14
|9
|18
|10
|--
|51
Lincoln Christian--Beukelman 12, Hohlen 5, Dworak 9, G. McGerr 9, Burgher 1, B. McGerr 8, Hollenbeck 4.
Crete--Kracl 4, McDowell 13, Schmeckpeper 9, Tebrink 8, Crumbliss 5, Beitz 2, Gardiner 10.
PIERCE 48, AQUINAS 32
|Aquinas
|12
|6
|8
|6
|--
|32
|Pierce
|13
|15
|10
|10
|--
|48
Aquinas--Napier 7, Thege 6, Lavicky 5, Davis 9, Cech 3, Chromy 2.
Pierce--Moeller 16, Brahmer 11, Watts 15, Roth 3, Scholting 3.
CROSS COUNTY 44, SUTTON 29
|Sutton
|6
|8
|9
|6
|--
|29
|Cross County
|11
|2
|12
|19
|--
|44
Sutton--Wiseman 7, Jones 8, Haight 1, Perrien 2, Anderson 5, Herndon 6.
Cross County--Lundstrom 2, Seim 12, Rystrom 4, Hollinger 12, Noyd 12, Mickey 2.
TRI COUNTY 59, FAIRBURY 47
|Fairbury
|14
|13
|13
|7
|--
|47
|Tri County
|15
|8
|17
|19
|--
|59
Fairbury--Zabortsky 5, Smith 11, Robertson 5, Grizzle 2, Biehl 3, Martin 2, Starr 19.
Tri County--Ca. Sims 15, Larson 2, Jantzen 11, Co. Sims 25, Weichel 4, Jannsen 2.
CENTRAL CITY 67, FILLMORE CENTRAL 38
|Central City
|27
|14
|15
|11
|--
|67
|Fillmore Central
|8
|13
|6
|11
|--
|38
Central City--Gragg 3, Carroll 1, Zikmuud 18, Kearney 4, Pfeifer 5, Glass 3, Twiss 2, Pfeifer 1, Lenz 6, Nelson 8, Bladpeh 16.
Fillmore Central--Kimbrough 6, Varhage 5, Nichols 3, Hiatt 5, Myers 3, Lauby 10.
EAST BUTLER 56, COLLEGE VIEW 44
|College View
|8
|10
|12
|14
|--
|44
|East Butler
|18
|10
|15
|13
|--
|56
College View--Lopez 2, Ockenga 6, Halfhill 1, Fortney 22, Trumble 13.
East Butler--Borgman 8, Pierce 8, Bouc 19, DeWitt 6, Malina 11, Maxwell 4.
PALMYRA 64, MALCOLM 47
|Malcolm
|10
|12
|7
|18
|--
|47
|Palmyra
|22
|16
|18
|8
|--
|64
Malcolm--Frank 12, Saltzman 10, Boehle 2, Beach 9, Schweitzer 4, Johnson 7, Zegar 3.
Palmyra--Pope 5, Hatcher 7, Waltke 15, David 16, Fitzpatrick 12, Dillon 7, Brekel 2.