 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball summaries, 1/19
View Comments

Boys basketball summaries, 1/19

{{featured_button_text}}
Norris vs. York, 1.19

Norris' Trey Deveaux drives past York's Jake Erwin (5) and Ryan Seevers (23) for a first-half basket Tuesday in York.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Rounding up the stats from Tuesday's action on the prep boys basketball hardwood.

PLATTSMOUTH 72, SYRACUSE 65

Plattsmouth17162019--72
Syracuse13211120--65

Plattsmouth--Eggert 24, Wehrbein 11, Winscot 10, Prince 9, Stromsodt 9, Campin 6, Alexander 3.

Syracuse--Brammier 19, Leefers 14, Carlson 11, Voorhees 11, Shanks 8, Goering 2.

CONESTOGA 60, PALMYRA 58

Conestoga 14 20 14 12 --60 
Palmyra 23 13 11 11 --58 

Conestoga--L. Fox 16, J. Welch 5, Vogler 6, B. Welch 23, T. Fox 4, Nolting 4, Simones 2.

Palmyra--Pope 1, Hatcher 12, Waltke 11, David 10, Fitzpatrick 13, Dillon 3, Sweney 5, Brekel 3.

NORRIS 78, YORK 61

Norris20 26 16 16 --78 
York19 10 23 --61 

Norris--Deveaux 21, Hood 8, Mueller 8, Small 4, Pankoke-Johnson 12, Behrends 5, Rice 15, Hausmann 3, Crawford 2.

York--Haggadone 5, Ivey 4, Erwin 23, Bartholomew 3, Benjamin 2, Seevers 6, Collingham 2, Olson 8, Phinney 4, Jensen 2, Hale 2.

SOUTHERN 58, DILLER-ODELL 43

Diller-Odell 19 11 --43 
Southern 21 12 17 --58

Diller-Odell--stats not provided.

Southern--stats not provided.

BDS 52, MCCOOL JUNCTION 43

BDS 12 17 16 --52 
McCool Junction 12 10 12 --43 

BDS--Kleinschmidt 6, Grote 16, C. Hoins 11, Noel 11, Ardissono 8.

McCool Junction--sNeville 14, McDonald 12, Vodicka 3, Wilkinson 6, Stark 2, Kirkpatrick 6.

KEARNEY 68, LINCOLN EAST 57

Lincoln East 13 16 21 --57 
Kearney 18 11 20 19 --68 

Lincoln East--Henricksen 4, Edwards 3, Glenn 28, Adams 6, McPhail 4, Marfisi 12.

Kearney--Bruce 15, Mundorf 6, Miller 5, Pearson 10, Dahlgren 6, Luthens 2, Vandberbeck 13, Johnson 11.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 71, OMAHA NORTHWEST 55

Lincoln Northeast 15 11 13 32 --71 
Omaha Northwest12 13 12 18 --55 

Lincoln Northeast--Moerer 15, Jones 4, Beard 6, Pi. Bazil 28, Pa. Bazil 2, Renard 16.

Omaha Northwest--Marks 10, Curtis-Sayers 12, Johnson 12, Broer 10, Forke- Williams 5, Marks 6.

MEAD 54, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 40

Parkview Christian127129--40
Mead713925--54

Parkview Christian--Curry 12, Lual 18, Ault 2, Moore 3, Braatz-Morris 3, Kraan 2.

Mead--L. Carritt 4, T. Pickworth 7, H. Pickworth 12, Couch 6, Be. La Croix 5, AJ Carritt 15, Ba. La Criox 5.

FREEMAN 49, MALCOLM 34

Freeman 15 19 --49 
Malcolm 10 13 --34 

Freeman--Wallman 1, Niles 4, Vetrovsky 12, H. Ruse 17, C. Ruse 15.

Malcolm--Frank 8, Saltzman 4, Beach 5, Johnson 12, Zegar 3, Christensen 2.

COLLEGE VIEW 59, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN, IOWA 45

College View 20 24 --59 
Heartland Christian 11 20 12 --45 

College View--Lopez 2, Ockenga 9, Halfhill 6, Fortney 26, Trumble 16.

Heartland Christian--Kunkle 6, Glasnapp 2, Brennan 10, McLord 8, Kennedy 17, Stile 2.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 44, SUPERIOR 36

Hastings SC12 12 10 10 --44 
Superior 12 14 --36 

Hastings St. Cecilia--Starr 5, Demoth 9, Schropp 14, Parr 9, Rossow 3, Krikac 4.

Superior--Miller 2, Meyer 6, Blackstone 17, Whitmore 8, Schnokenverg 3.

JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 52, WEEPING WATER 46

Weeping Water 611 21 --46 
Johnson County Central14 14 17 --52 

Weeping Water--Neumeister 8, Smith 7, Mortimer 3, Beardsley 13, Morgensen 3, Zeeb 8, Hammons 4.

Johnson County Central--Antholz 13, Holthus 13, Haughton 5, Speckmann 6, Barras 5, Schuster 6, Rivera 4.

EAST BUTLER 46, GILTNER 40

Giltner107815--40
East Butler1411147--46

Giltner--Roth 13, Leichty 2, Humphrey 8, Craig 3, Smith 12, Wiles 2.

East Butler--Borgman 8, Pierce 10, Bouc 12, DeWitt 3, Malina 7, Maxwell 6.

LINCOLN CHRISITAN 44, ELKHORN 38

Elkhorn 14 --38 
Lincoln Christian 13 18 --44 

Elkhorn--Kline 2, Reynolds 3, Gragert 3, Uhing 14, Christo 15, Pedersen 1.

Lincoln Christian--Beukelman 23, Hohlen 2, Dworak 6, G. McGerr 4, B. McGerr 3, Marshbanks 6.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 37, GRAND ISLAND 35

Grand Island91079--35
Lincoln Southeast941212--37

Grand Island--Traudt 3-8 5-5 11, Klemme 2-6 0-0 6, Sextro 3-5 2-2 8, Fyfe 2-6 2-3 6, Hinken 0-1 0-0 0, Nesvara 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 12-29 9-11 35.

Lincoln Southeast--Krueger 0-2 0-0 0, Branch 0-2 0-0 0, Schneider 3-12 3-3 10, Haire 2-2 0-0 5, Yagub 0-1 0-0 0, Voss 1-1 0-0 2, Appleget 1-6 2-4 5, Hogan 7-13 1-2 15, France 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 6-9 37.

Three-point goals--Grand Island 2-8 (Traudt 0-2, Klemme 2-5, Fyfe 0-1), Southeast 3-15 (Krueger 0-1, Schneider 1-8, Haire 1-1, Yagub 0-1, Appleget 1-2, Hogan 0-2). Total fouls--Grand Island 11, Southeast 15. Fouled out – none. Rebounds--Grand Island 22 (Traudt 8), Southeast 26 (Voss 6). Turnovers--Grand Island 12, Southeast 8.

WAHOO 79, RALSTON 75

Wahoo 22 15 18 24 --79 
Ralston 19 12 14 30 --75 

Wahoo--Glock 9, Hancock 14, Keeney 3, M. Simon 11, Grandgenett 18, T. Simon 2, Kasischke 22.

Ralston--McEvoy 22, Kilzer 15, Long 7, Buttenback 8, Terkelsen 7, O'Brien 3, Strittmatter 13.

EXETER-MILLIGAN 53, MERIDIAN 35

Meridian1391219--53
Exeter-Milligan79712--35

Meridian--Paul 4, Escobar 5, Neiderklein 2, Herrera 9, Dennis 11, Sones 4.

Exeter-Milligan--Due 2, Svec 13, Beethe 24, Pribyl 4, Krupicka 10.

SHELBY-RISING CITY 43, DAVID CITY 41

Shelby-Rising City 12 14 --43 
David City 15 10 --41 

Shelby-Rising City--Branting 3, Long 2, Hoatson 4, Dutton 2, Wingard 32.

David City--Navrkal 11, Golden 3, Dubbs 5, Denker 22.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 77, NORFOLK 73

Norfolk23141818--73
Lincoln North Star27121721--77

Norfolk--King 3, Heimes 7, Herman 26, Price 13, Stoltz 5, James 17, Taylor 2.

Lincoln North Star--Brown 20, Abdelkarim 35, Hicklemann 2, McGarvie 9, Clemmons 11.

AUBURN 59, FALLS CITY SH 37

Auburn2411168--59
Falls City SH1021015--37

Auburn--C. Binder 17, M. Binder 6, R. Binder 3, Patzel 7, Matteen 2, Frary 14, Roybal 8, Baltensperger 2.

Falls City SH--Jordan 14, Jak. Froeschl 3, Keithley 3, Casteel 4, Jam. Froeschl 3, Fiegener 5, Nachtigal 3, Dunn 2.

CONESTOGA 60, PALMYRA 58

Conestoga14201412--60
Palmyra23131111--58

Conestoga--L. Fox 16, J. Welch 5, Vogler 6, B. Welch 23, T. Fox 4, Nolting 4, Simones 2.

Palmyra--Pope 1, Hatcher 12, Waltke 11, David 10, Fitzpatrick 13, Dillon 3, Sweney 5, Brekel 3.

MILFORD 66, COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 44

Milford 23 15 17 11 --66 
Columbus Lakeview 11 17 --44 

Milford--Yeackley 4, Hartwig 11, Baack 3, Weyand 17, Roth 1, Stutzman 24, Schluckerier 6.

Columbus Lakeview--Klug 3, VanCleave 3, Tessendorf 5, Halvorsen 4, Koch 2, Elaser 2, Anderson 4, Osten 21.

PLATTEVIEW 88, NEBRASKA CITY 68

Platteview21262714--88
Nebraska City13241417--68

Platteview--Stewart 9, Millikan 31, Wiebelhaus 16, Draper 22, Riley 8, Swanson 2.

Nebraska City--Stovall 27, Macarri 3, Brown 12, Nelson 2, Thuokok 10, Thompson 12, Fritch 2.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News