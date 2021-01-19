Boys basketball summaries, 1/19

Rounding up the stats from Tuesday's action on the prep boys basketball hardwood.
PLATTSMOUTH 72, SYRACUSE 65
|Plattsmouth
|17
|16
|20
|19
|--
|72
|Syracuse
|13
|21
|11
|20
|--
|65
Plattsmouth--Eggert 24, Wehrbein 11, Winscot 10, Prince 9, Stromsodt 9, Campin 6, Alexander 3.
Syracuse--Brammier 19, Leefers 14, Carlson 11, Voorhees 11, Shanks 8, Goering 2.
CONESTOGA 60, PALMYRA 58
|Conestoga
|14
|20
|14
|12
|--
|60
|Palmyra
|23
|13
|11
|11
|--
|58
Conestoga--L. Fox 16, J. Welch 5, Vogler 6, B. Welch 23, T. Fox 4, Nolting 4, Simones 2.
Palmyra--Pope 1, Hatcher 12, Waltke 11, David 10, Fitzpatrick 13, Dillon 3, Sweney 5, Brekel 3.
NORRIS 78, YORK 61
|Norris
|20
|26
|16
|16
|--
|78
|York
|19
|10
|9
|23
|--
|61
Norris--Deveaux 21, Hood 8, Mueller 8, Small 4, Pankoke-Johnson 12, Behrends 5, Rice 15, Hausmann 3, Crawford 2.
York--Haggadone 5, Ivey 4, Erwin 23, Bartholomew 3, Benjamin 2, Seevers 6, Collingham 2, Olson 8, Phinney 4, Jensen 2, Hale 2.
SOUTHERN 58, DILLER-ODELL 43
|Diller-Odell
|4
|9
|19
|11
|--
|43
|Southern
|21
|8
|12
|17
|--
|58
Diller-Odell--stats not provided.
Southern--stats not provided.
BDS 52, MCCOOL JUNCTION 43
|BDS
|12
|17
|7
|16
|--
|52
|McCool Junction
|12
|10
|9
|12
|--
|43
BDS--Kleinschmidt 6, Grote 16, C. Hoins 11, Noel 11, Ardissono 8.
McCool Junction--sNeville 14, McDonald 12, Vodicka 3, Wilkinson 6, Stark 2, Kirkpatrick 6.
KEARNEY 68, LINCOLN EAST 57
|Lincoln East
|5
|13
|16
|21
|--
|57
|Kearney
|18
|11
|20
|19
|--
|68
Lincoln East--Henricksen 4, Edwards 3, Glenn 28, Adams 6, McPhail 4, Marfisi 12.
Kearney--Bruce 15, Mundorf 6, Miller 5, Pearson 10, Dahlgren 6, Luthens 2, Vandberbeck 13, Johnson 11.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 71, OMAHA NORTHWEST 55
|Lincoln Northeast
|15
|11
|13
|32
|--
|71
|Omaha Northwest
|12
|13
|12
|18
|--
|55
Lincoln Northeast--Moerer 15, Jones 4, Beard 6, Pi. Bazil 28, Pa. Bazil 2, Renard 16.
Omaha Northwest--Marks 10, Curtis-Sayers 12, Johnson 12, Broer 10, Forke- Williams 5, Marks 6.
MEAD 54, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 40
|Parkview Christian
|12
|7
|12
|9
|--
|40
|Mead
|7
|13
|9
|25
|--
|54
Parkview Christian--Curry 12, Lual 18, Ault 2, Moore 3, Braatz-Morris 3, Kraan 2.
Mead--L. Carritt 4, T. Pickworth 7, H. Pickworth 12, Couch 6, Be. La Croix 5, AJ Carritt 15, Ba. La Criox 5.
FREEMAN 49, MALCOLM 34
|Freeman
|15
|6
|9
|19
|--
|49
|Malcolm
|8
|3
|10
|13
|--
|34
Freeman--Wallman 1, Niles 4, Vetrovsky 12, H. Ruse 17, C. Ruse 15.
Malcolm--Frank 8, Saltzman 4, Beach 5, Johnson 12, Zegar 3, Christensen 2.
COLLEGE VIEW 59, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN, IOWA 45
|College View
|20
|24
|8
|7
|--
|59
|Heartland Christian
|11
|20
|2
|12
|--
|45
College View--Lopez 2, Ockenga 9, Halfhill 6, Fortney 26, Trumble 16.
Heartland Christian--Kunkle 6, Glasnapp 2, Brennan 10, McLord 8, Kennedy 17, Stile 2.
HASTINGS ST. CECILIA 44, SUPERIOR 36
|Hastings SC
|12
|12
|10
|10
|--
|44
|Superior
|12
|7
|3
|14
|--
|36
Hastings St. Cecilia--Starr 5, Demoth 9, Schropp 14, Parr 9, Rossow 3, Krikac 4.
Superior--Miller 2, Meyer 6, Blackstone 17, Whitmore 8, Schnokenverg 3.
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL 52, WEEPING WATER 46
|Weeping Water
|6
|11
|8
|21
|--
|46
|Johnson County Central
|14
|14
|7
|17
|--
|52
Weeping Water--Neumeister 8, Smith 7, Mortimer 3, Beardsley 13, Morgensen 3, Zeeb 8, Hammons 4.
Johnson County Central--Antholz 13, Holthus 13, Haughton 5, Speckmann 6, Barras 5, Schuster 6, Rivera 4.
EAST BUTLER 46, GILTNER 40
|Giltner
|10
|7
|8
|15
|--
|40
|East Butler
|14
|11
|14
|7
|--
|46
Giltner--Roth 13, Leichty 2, Humphrey 8, Craig 3, Smith 12, Wiles 2.
East Butler--Borgman 8, Pierce 10, Bouc 12, DeWitt 3, Malina 7, Maxwell 6.
LINCOLN CHRISITAN 44, ELKHORN 38
|Elkhorn
|9
|8
|7
|14
|--
|38
|Lincoln Christian
|13
|5
|18
|8
|--
|44
Elkhorn--Kline 2, Reynolds 3, Gragert 3, Uhing 14, Christo 15, Pedersen 1.
Lincoln Christian--Beukelman 23, Hohlen 2, Dworak 6, G. McGerr 4, B. McGerr 3, Marshbanks 6.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 37, GRAND ISLAND 35
|Grand Island
|9
|10
|7
|9
|--
|35
|Lincoln Southeast
|9
|4
|12
|12
|--
|37
Grand Island--Traudt 3-8 5-5 11, Klemme 2-6 0-0 6, Sextro 3-5 2-2 8, Fyfe 2-6 2-3 6, Hinken 0-1 0-0 0, Nesvara 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 12-29 9-11 35.
Lincoln Southeast--Krueger 0-2 0-0 0, Branch 0-2 0-0 0, Schneider 3-12 3-3 10, Haire 2-2 0-0 5, Yagub 0-1 0-0 0, Voss 1-1 0-0 2, Appleget 1-6 2-4 5, Hogan 7-13 1-2 15, France 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 6-9 37.
Three-point goals--Grand Island 2-8 (Traudt 0-2, Klemme 2-5, Fyfe 0-1), Southeast 3-15 (Krueger 0-1, Schneider 1-8, Haire 1-1, Yagub 0-1, Appleget 1-2, Hogan 0-2). Total fouls--Grand Island 11, Southeast 15. Fouled out – none. Rebounds--Grand Island 22 (Traudt 8), Southeast 26 (Voss 6). Turnovers--Grand Island 12, Southeast 8.
WAHOO 79, RALSTON 75
|Wahoo
|22
|15
|18
|24
|--
|79
|Ralston
|19
|12
|14
|30
|--
|75
Wahoo--Glock 9, Hancock 14, Keeney 3, M. Simon 11, Grandgenett 18, T. Simon 2, Kasischke 22.
Ralston--McEvoy 22, Kilzer 15, Long 7, Buttenback 8, Terkelsen 7, O'Brien 3, Strittmatter 13.
EXETER-MILLIGAN 53, MERIDIAN 35
|Meridian
|13
|9
|12
|19
|--
|53
|Exeter-Milligan
|7
|9
|7
|12
|--
|35
Meridian--Paul 4, Escobar 5, Neiderklein 2, Herrera 9, Dennis 11, Sones 4.
Exeter-Milligan--Due 2, Svec 13, Beethe 24, Pribyl 4, Krupicka 10.
SHELBY-RISING CITY 43, DAVID CITY 41
|Shelby-Rising City
|12
|8
|9
|14
|--
|43
|David City
|15
|10
|9
|7
|--
|41
Shelby-Rising City--Branting 3, Long 2, Hoatson 4, Dutton 2, Wingard 32.
David City--Navrkal 11, Golden 3, Dubbs 5, Denker 22.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 77, NORFOLK 73
|Norfolk
|23
|14
|18
|18
|--
|73
|Lincoln North Star
|27
|12
|17
|21
|--
|77
Norfolk--King 3, Heimes 7, Herman 26, Price 13, Stoltz 5, James 17, Taylor 2.
Lincoln North Star--Brown 20, Abdelkarim 35, Hicklemann 2, McGarvie 9, Clemmons 11.
AUBURN 59, FALLS CITY SH 37
|Auburn
|24
|11
|16
|8
|--
|59
|Falls City SH
|10
|2
|10
|15
|--
|37
Auburn--C. Binder 17, M. Binder 6, R. Binder 3, Patzel 7, Matteen 2, Frary 14, Roybal 8, Baltensperger 2.
Falls City SH--Jordan 14, Jak. Froeschl 3, Keithley 3, Casteel 4, Jam. Froeschl 3, Fiegener 5, Nachtigal 3, Dunn 2.
MILFORD 66, COLUMBUS LAKEVIEW 44
|Milford
|23
|15
|17
|11
|--
|66
|Columbus Lakeview
|11
|7
|17
|9
|--
|44
Milford--Yeackley 4, Hartwig 11, Baack 3, Weyand 17, Roth 1, Stutzman 24, Schluckerier 6.
Columbus Lakeview--Klug 3, VanCleave 3, Tessendorf 5, Halvorsen 4, Koch 2, Elaser 2, Anderson 4, Osten 21.
PLATTEVIEW 88, NEBRASKA CITY 68
|Platteview
|21
|26
|27
|14
|--
|88
|Nebraska City
|13
|24
|14
|17
|--
|68
Platteview--Stewart 9, Millikan 31, Wiebelhaus 16, Draper 22, Riley 8, Swanson 2.
Nebraska City--Stovall 27, Macarri 3, Brown 12, Nelson 2, Thuokok 10, Thompson 12, Fritch 2.