Boys basketball summaries, 1/18
Boys basketball summaries, 1/18

  • Updated
Rounding up the stats from Monday's action on the prep boys basketball hardwood.

COLLEGE VIEW 50, LEWISTON 35

Lewiston 10 10 --35 
College View 10 13 19 --50 

Lewiston--Gonzalez 12, Barker 10, Janssen 1, McHenry 4, Christen 8.

College View--Lopez 3, Ockenga 3, Halfhill 10, Fortney 8, Trumble 26.

LOURDES CC 51, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 48, OT

Lincoln Lutheran 17 10 11 --48 
Lourdes CC 15 16 5--51 

Lincoln Lutheran--Duitsman 2, Schlueter 2, Bartels 15, Schmidt 2, Jon. Puelz 4, Jos. Puelz 23.

Lourdes CC--Miller 8, Lee 12, Kearney 8, Baumert 7, Tesarek 7, Walton 7, Funke 2.

BISHOP NEUMANN 64, BOYS TOWN 57

Boys Town 19 13 12 13 --57 
Bishop Neumann 16 11 30 --64 

Boys Town--Covington 13, Miller 10, Murray 1, Taylor 6, Kendal 7, Bolton 20.

Bishop Neumann--Sander 8, Cada 18, Polacek 5, Stuhr 17, Vedral 5, Meis 6, Schutt 5.

JOHNSON-BROCK 38, STERLING 27

Johnson-Brock 17 --38 
Sterling --27 

Johnson-Brock--stats not provided.

Sterling--stats not provided.

ARLINGTON 57, RAYMOND CENTRAL 45

Raymond Central 12 17 --45 
Arlington 15 11 15 16 --57 

Raymond Central--E. White 13, Stover 2, Fredrickson 14, Buresh 2, Masek 4, Potter 2, Otto 8.

Arlington--Grefe 12, Kaup 6, Kirk 14, Smith 4, Foreman 21.

High school boys basketball logo 2
