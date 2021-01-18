Boys basketball summaries, 1/18

Rounding up the stats from Monday's action on the prep boys basketball hardwood.
COLLEGE VIEW 50, LEWISTON 35
|Lewiston
|10
|10
|8
|7
|--
|35
|College View
|10
|8
|13
|19
|--
|50
Lewiston--Gonzalez 12, Barker 10, Janssen 1, McHenry 4, Christen 8.
College View--Lopez 3, Ockenga 3, Halfhill 10, Fortney 8, Trumble 26.
LOURDES CC 51, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 48, OT
|Lincoln Lutheran
|17
|10
|8
|11
|2
|--
|48
|Lourdes CC
|15
|16
|8
|7
|5
|--
|51
Lincoln Lutheran--Duitsman 2, Schlueter 2, Bartels 15, Schmidt 2, Jon. Puelz 4, Jos. Puelz 23.
Lourdes CC--Miller 8, Lee 12, Kearney 8, Baumert 7, Tesarek 7, Walton 7, Funke 2.
BISHOP NEUMANN 64, BOYS TOWN 57
|Boys Town
|19
|13
|12
|13
|--
|57
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|16
|11
|30
|--
|64
Boys Town--Covington 13, Miller 10, Murray 1, Taylor 6, Kendal 7, Bolton 20.
Bishop Neumann--Sander 8, Cada 18, Polacek 5, Stuhr 17, Vedral 5, Meis 6, Schutt 5.
JOHNSON-BROCK 38, STERLING 27
|Johnson-Brock
|17
|8
|6
|7
|--
|38
|Sterling
|8
|8
|6
|5
|--
|27
Johnson-Brock--stats not provided.
Sterling--stats not provided.
ARLINGTON 57, RAYMOND CENTRAL 45
|Raymond Central
|12
|7
|17
|9
|--
|45
|Arlington
|15
|11
|15
|16
|--
|57