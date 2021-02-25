 Skip to main content
Boys basketball subdistrict scores
agate

Boys basketball subdistrict scores

  • Updated
Boys basketball

SUBDISTRICTS

Thursday's games; all finals

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Auburn

Auburn 47, Fairbury 36

C1-2 at Milford

Milford 64, Lincoln Christian 53

C1-3 at Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Louisville 24

C1-4 at Arlington

Omaha Concordia 52, DC West 50

C1-5 at Wahoo

Wahoo 78, North Bend Central 66

C1-6 at Boone Central

Boone Central 57, Columbus Lakeview 41

C1-7 at Wayne

Wayne 57, Logan View-SS 43

C1-8 at Pierce

Pierce 54, Battle Creek 35

C1-9 at Adams Central

Adams Central 63, Gibbon 35

C1-10 at St. Paul

St. Paul 74, Central City 71

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 27

C1-12 at Ogallala

Ogallala 66, Mitchell 51

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman 53, Tri County 48

C2-2 at Yutan

Yutan 75, Palmyra 52

C2-3 at Oakland-Craig

Oakland-Craig 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45

C2-4 at Lyons-Decatur

BRLD 61, Wakefield 49

C2-5 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC 52, Lutheran High Northeast 39

C2-6 at Neligh-Oakdale

West Holt 63, West Holt 57

C2-7 at Sutton

Sutton 60, Hastings SC 39

C2-8 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC 59, Centennial 44

C2-9 at Cross County

Twin River 46, Cross County 37

C2-10 at Amherst

Amherst 76, Cambridge 43

C2-11 at Hershey

Chase County 60, Hershey 51

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 75, Bayard 39

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Lourdes CC

Lourdes CC 37, Johnson-Brock 36

D1-2 at Mead

Mead 37, Omaha Christian 19

D1-4 at Laurel-C-C

Walthill 65, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 61

D1-5 at Niobrara

Creighton 42, Osmond 38

D1-6 at Davenport 

BDS 40, Deshler 24

D1-7 at Kenesaw

Kenesaw 41, Blue Hill 33

D1-8 at Central Valley

Central Valley 61, Fullerton 53

D1-9 at Elm Creek

Southern Valley 56, Elm Creek 40

D1-10 at Burwell

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Burwell 63, Ansley-Litchfield 61

D1-11 at North Platte

North Platte St. Pat's 75, Maxwell 34

D1-12 at Perkins County

Perkins County 52, Leyton 45

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH 67, Sterling 35

D2-2 at Diller-Odell

Diller-Odell 45, Friend 31

D2-3 at Osceola 

Parkview Christian 70, Osceola 53

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Humphrey SF 71, Pender 45

D2-5 at Elgin

Elgin/PJ 67, Spalding Academy 54

D2-6 at St Mary's 

Wynot 42, St. Mary's 38

D2-7 at Giltner

Heartland 30, Silver Lake 28

D2-8 at Loomis

Loomis 56, S-E-M 54 OT

D2-9 at Wallace

Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 40

D2-10 at Mullen

Mullen 49, Paxton 36

D2-11 at South Platte

Potter-Dix 80, South Platte 53

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Hay Springs 49, Crawford 21

