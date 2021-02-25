Boys basketball subdistrict scores

Boys basketball
SUBDISTRICTS
Thursday's games; all finals
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Auburn
Auburn 47, Fairbury 36
C1-2 at Milford
Milford 64, Lincoln Christian 53
C1-3 at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Louisville 24
C1-4 at Arlington
Omaha Concordia 52, DC West 50
C1-5 at Wahoo
Wahoo 78, North Bend Central 66
C1-6 at Boone Central
Boone Central 57, Columbus Lakeview 41
C1-7 at Wayne
Wayne 57, Logan View-SS 43
C1-8 at Pierce
Pierce 54, Battle Creek 35
C1-9 at Adams Central
Adams Central 63, Gibbon 35
C1-10 at St. Paul
St. Paul 74, Central City 71
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic
Kearney Catholic 59, Cozad 27
C1-12 at Ogallala
Ogallala 66, Mitchell 51
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman 53, Tri County 48
C2-2 at Yutan
Yutan 75, Palmyra 52
C2-3 at Oakland-Craig
Oakland-Craig 53, Clarkson/Leigh 45
C2-4 at Lyons-Decatur
BRLD 61, Wakefield 49
C2-5 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC 52, Lutheran High Northeast 39
C2-6 at Neligh-Oakdale
West Holt 63, West Holt 57
C2-7 at Sutton
Sutton 60, Hastings SC 39
C2-8 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC 59, Centennial 44
C2-9 at Cross County
Twin River 46, Cross County 37
C2-10 at Amherst
Amherst 76, Cambridge 43
C2-11 at Hershey
Chase County 60, Hershey 51
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport 75, Bayard 39
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Lourdes CC
Lourdes CC 37, Johnson-Brock 36
D1-2 at Mead
Mead 37, Omaha Christian 19
D1-4 at Laurel-C-C
Walthill 65, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 61
D1-5 at Niobrara
Creighton 42, Osmond 38
D1-6 at Davenport
BDS 40, Deshler 24
D1-7 at Kenesaw
Kenesaw 41, Blue Hill 33
D1-8 at Central Valley
Central Valley 61, Fullerton 53
D1-9 at Elm Creek
Southern Valley 56, Elm Creek 40
D1-10 at Burwell
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Burwell 63, Ansley-Litchfield 61
D1-11 at North Platte
North Platte St. Pat's 75, Maxwell 34
D1-12 at Perkins County
Perkins County 52, Leyton 45
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH 67, Sterling 35
D2-2 at Diller-Odell
Diller-Odell 45, Friend 31
D2-3 at Osceola
Parkview Christian 70, Osceola 53
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
Humphrey SF 71, Pender 45
D2-5 at Elgin
Elgin/PJ 67, Spalding Academy 54
D2-6 at St Mary's
Wynot 42, St. Mary's 38
D2-7 at Giltner
Heartland 30, Silver Lake 28
D2-8 at Loomis
Loomis 56, S-E-M 54 OT
D2-9 at Wallace
Medicine Valley 47, Wallace 40
D2-10 at Mullen
Mullen 49, Paxton 36
D2-11 at South Platte
Potter-Dix 80, South Platte 53
D2-12 at Hay Springs
Hay Springs 49, Crawford 21