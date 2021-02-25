Boys basketball subdistrict scores, 2/25

Boys basketball
DISTRICTS
CLASS B
B-1: Blair (10-11) at Alliance (19-5), 1 MT.
B-2: Elkhorn North (8-13) at Norris (17-2), 2.
B-3: Bennington (11-10) at Omaha Skutt (18-4), 3.
B-4: Sidney (12-11) at Mount Michael (19-3), 1.
B-5: Omaha Roncalli (12-11) at Platteview (19-4), 3.
B-6: Aurora (16-9) at Beatrice (15-6), 2.
B-7: Northwest (15-6) at Elkhorn (16-7), 3.
B-8: Scottsbluff (13-9) at Waverly (14-6), 1.
SUBDISTRICTS
Thursday's games; all finals
CLASS C-1
C1-1 at Auburn
Auburn vs. Fairbury, 6.
C1-2 at Milford
Lincoln Christian vs. Milford, 7.
C1-3 at Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Louisville, 7.
C1-4 at Arlington
DC West vs. Omaha Concordia, 7.
C1-5 at Wahoo
Wahoo vs. North Bend Central, 6.
C1-6 at Boone Central
Boone Central vs. Columbus Lakeview, 7.
C1-7 at Wayne
Logan View-SS vs. Wayne, 7.
C1-8 at Pierce
Battle Creek vs. Pierce, 7.
C1-9 at Adams Central
Adams Central vs. Gibbon, 6:30.
C1-10 at St. Paul
Central City vs. St. Paul, 7.
C1-11 at Kearney Catholic
Cozad vs. Kearney Catholic, 7.
C1-12 at Ogallala
Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6 MT.
CLASS C-2
C2-1 at Freeman
Freeman vs. Tri County, 6:30.
C2-2 at Yutan
Palmyra vs. Yutan, 6:30.
C2-3 at Oakland-Craig
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Oakland-Craig, 7.
C2-4 at Lyons-Decatur
BRLD vs. Wakefield, 7.
C2-5 at Hartington CC
Hartington CC vs. Lutheran High Northeast, 7.
C2-6 at Neligh-Oakdale
Neligh-Oakdale vs. West Holt, 7.
C2-7 at Sutton
Hastings SC vs. Sutton, 7.
C2-8 at Grand Island CC
Grand Island CC vs. Centennial, 7.
C2-9 at Cross County
Cross County vs. Twin River, 7.
C2-10 at Amherst
Amherst vs. Cambridge, 6:30.
C2-11 at Hershey
Hershey vs. Chase County, 6:30.
C2-12 at Bridgeport
Bridgeport vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT.
CLASS D-1
D1-1 at Lourdes CC
Lourdes CC vs. Johnson-Brock, 7.
D1-2 at Mead
Mead vs. Omaha Christian, 6:30.
D1-4 at Laurel-C-C
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Walthill, 7.
D1-5 at Niobrara
Creighton vs. Osmond, 7.
D1-6 at Davenport
BDS vs. Deshler, 6:30.
D1-7 at Kenesaw
Blue Hill vs. Kenesaw, 7.
D1-8 at Central Valley
Central Valley vs. Fullerton, 7.
D1-9 at Elm Creek
Elm Creek vs. Southern Valley, 7.
D1-10 at Burwell
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Burwell, 7.
D1-11 at North Platte
North Platte St. Pat's vs. Maxwell, 7.
D1-12 at Perkins County
Perkins County vs. Leyton, 6 MT.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Falls City SH
Falls City SH vs. Sterling, 7.
D2-2 at Diller-Odell
Diller-Odell vs. Friend, 7.
D2-3 at Osceola
Osceola vs. Parkview Christian, 7.
D2-4 at Humphrey SF
Humphrey SF vs. Pender, 7.
D2-5 at Elgin
Elgin/PJ vs. Spalding Academy, 7.
D2-6 at St Mary's
St. Mary's vs. Wynot, 6:30.
D2-7 at Giltner
Heartland vs. Silver Lake, 7.