 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball subdistrict scores, 2/25
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball subdistrict scores, 2/25

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

DISTRICTS

CLASS B

B-1: Blair (10-11) at Alliance (19-5), 1 MT.

B-2: Elkhorn North (8-13) at Norris (17-2), 2.

B-3: Bennington (11-10) at Omaha Skutt (18-4), 3.

B-4: Sidney (12-11) at Mount Michael (19-3), 1.

B-5: Omaha Roncalli (12-11) at Platteview (19-4), 3.

B-6: Aurora (16-9) at Beatrice (15-6), 2.

B-7: Northwest (15-6) at Elkhorn (16-7), 3.

B-8: Scottsbluff (13-9) at Waverly (14-6), 1.

SUBDISTRICTS

Thursday's games; all finals

CLASS C-1

C1-1 at Auburn

Auburn vs. Fairbury, 6.

C1-2 at Milford

Lincoln Christian vs. Milford, 7.

C1-3 at Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Louisville, 7.

C1-4 at Arlington

DC West vs. Omaha Concordia, 7.

C1-5 at Wahoo

Wahoo vs. North Bend Central, 6.

C1-6 at Boone Central

Boone Central vs. Columbus Lakeview, 7.

C1-7 at Wayne

Logan View-SS vs. Wayne, 7.

C1-8 at Pierce

Battle Creek vs. Pierce, 7.

C1-9 at Adams Central

Adams Central vs. Gibbon, 6:30.

C1-10 at St. Paul

Central City vs. St. Paul, 7.

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Cozad vs. Kearney Catholic, 7.

C1-12 at Ogallala

Mitchell vs. Ogallala, 6 MT.

CLASS C-2

C2-1 at Freeman

Freeman vs. Tri County, 6:30.

C2-2 at Yutan

Palmyra vs. Yutan, 6:30.

C2-3 at Oakland-Craig

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Oakland-Craig, 7.

C2-4 at Lyons-Decatur

BRLD vs. Wakefield, 7.

C2-5 at Hartington CC

Hartington CC vs. Lutheran High Northeast, 7.

C2-6 at Neligh-Oakdale

Neligh-Oakdale vs. West Holt, 7.

C2-7 at Sutton

Hastings SC vs. Sutton, 7.

C2-8 at Grand Island CC

Grand Island CC vs. Centennial, 7.

C2-9 at Cross County

Cross County vs. Twin River, 7.

C2-10 at Amherst

Amherst vs. Cambridge, 6:30.

C2-11 at Hershey

Hershey vs. Chase County, 6:30.

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport vs. Bayard, 6:30 MT.

CLASS D-1

D1-1 at Lourdes CC

Lourdes CC vs. Johnson-Brock, 7.

D1-2 at Mead

Mead vs. Omaha Christian, 6:30.

D1-4 at Laurel-C-C

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Walthill, 7.

D1-5 at Niobrara

Creighton vs. Osmond, 7.

D1-6 at Davenport 

BDS vs. Deshler, 6:30.

D1-7 at Kenesaw

Blue Hill vs. Kenesaw, 7.

D1-8 at Central Valley

Central Valley vs. Fullerton, 7.

D1-9 at Elm Creek

Elm Creek vs. Southern  Valley, 7.

D1-10 at Burwell

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Burwell, 7.

D1-11 at North Platte

North Platte St. Pat's vs. Maxwell, 7.

D1-12 at Perkins County

Perkins County vs. Leyton, 6 MT.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Falls City SH

Falls City SH vs. Sterling, 7.

D2-2 at Diller-Odell

Diller-Odell vs. Friend, 7.

D2-3 at Osceola 

Osceola vs. Parkview Christian, 7.

D2-4 at Humphrey SF

Humphrey SF vs. Pender, 7.

D2-5 at Elgin

Elgin/PJ vs. Spalding Academy, 7.

D2-6 at St Mary's 

St. Mary's vs. Wynot, 6:30.

D2-7 at Giltner

Heartland vs. Silver Lake, 7.

D2-8 at Loomis

Loomis vs. S-E-M, 7.

D2-9 at Wallace

Wallace vs. Medicine Valley, 7.

D2-10 at Mullen

Mullen vs. Paton, 6 MT.

D2-11 at South Platte

South Platte vs. Potter-Dix, 5 MT.

D2-12 at Hay Springs

Hay Springs vs. Crawford, 5 MT.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News