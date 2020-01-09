Boys basketball scores, 1/9
Boys basketball scores, 1/9

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

East Butler 64, College View 38

Lincoln Christian 59, Crete 44

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 56, Omaha Concordia 40

Beatrice 60, York 27

Bennington 38, Bishop Neumann 25

Central City 60, Fillmore Central 53

Friend at Southern

Hastings SC 50, Sandy Creek 37

Johnson-Brock 66, Pawnee City 31

Johnson Co. Central 51, Wilber-Clatonia 34

Norris 47, Waverly 39

Palmyra 55, Malcolm 44

Pierce 41, Aquinas 35

Sidney, Iowa at Falls City SH

Sterling 53, Dorchester 38

Sutton 68, Cross County 50

Tri County 50, Fairbury 48

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 59, Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 48

Alma 51, Franklin 33

Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 56

Arcadia/Loup City 48, Wood River 46

Battle Creek 62, Crofton 47

Boyd County 48, Stuart 25, OT

Central Valley 54, Burwell 37

DC West 46, Columbus Lakeview 45

Fullerton 74, Nebraska Christian 41

Hartington-Newcastle 59, Winside 19

High Plains 49, Hampton 34

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 77, Hartington CC 59

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Giltner 32

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 93, Omaha Nation 91

Oelrichs, S.D. 72, Hay Springs 48

Omaha Skutt 73, Ralston 60

Pierce 41, Aquinas Catholic 35

Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 43

Wayne 78, Norfolk Catholic 57

Yutan 68, Brownell Talbot 26

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

