Boys basketball scores, 1/9

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
East Butler 64, College View 38
Lincoln Christian 59, Crete 44
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 56, Omaha Concordia 40
Beatrice 60, York 27
Bennington 38, Bishop Neumann 25
Central City 60, Fillmore Central 53
Friend at Southern
Hastings SC 50, Sandy Creek 37
Johnson-Brock 66, Pawnee City 31
Johnson Co. Central 51, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Norris 47, Waverly 39
Palmyra 55, Malcolm 44
Pierce 41, Aquinas 35
Sidney, Iowa at Falls City SH
Sterling 53, Dorchester 38
Sutton 68, Cross County 50
Tri County 50, Fairbury 48
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 59, Casper Kelly Walsh, Wyo. 48
Alma 51, Franklin 33
Amherst 58, Ansley-Litchfield 56
Arcadia/Loup City 48, Wood River 46
Battle Creek 62, Crofton 47
Boyd County 48, Stuart 25, OT
Central Valley 54, Burwell 37
DC West 46, Columbus Lakeview 45
Fullerton 74, Nebraska Christian 41
Hartington-Newcastle 59, Winside 19
High Plains 49, Hampton 34
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 77, Hartington CC 59
Lawrence-Nelson 46, Giltner 32
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 93, Omaha Nation 91
Oelrichs, S.D. 72, Hay Springs 48
Omaha Skutt 73, Ralston 60
Pierce 41, Aquinas Catholic 35
Ravenna 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 43
Wayne 78, Norfolk Catholic 57
Yutan 68, Brownell Talbot 26