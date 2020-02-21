Boys basketball scores, 2/21

Boys basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm
Boys Town at Lincoln Lutheran
Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia
Clarkson/Leigh at David City
Dorchester at Exeter-Milligan
Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville
Fairbury at Falls City
Fillmore Central at Thayer Central
Freeman at Sterling
Fremont at Lincoln North Star
Friend at Cross County
Giltner at McCool Junction
HTRS at Palmyra
Kearney at Omaha Burke
Johnson-Brock at Mead
Johnson County Central at Auburn
Lawrence-Nelson at Deshler
Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann
Lincoln High at Omaha North
Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Bryan
Milford at Syracuse
Nebraska City at Crete
Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southeast
Parkview Christian at Diller-Odell
Schuyler at Raymond Central
Shelby-Rising City at East Butler
Southern at Pawnee City
Sutton at Superior
Tri County at Lewiston