Boys basketball scores, 2/21
Boys basketball scores, 2/21

Boys basketball

FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES

Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm

Boys Town at Lincoln Lutheran

Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia

Clarkson/Leigh at David City

Dorchester at Exeter-Milligan

Elmwood-Murdock at Louisville

Fairbury at Falls City

Fillmore Central at Thayer Central

Freeman at Sterling

Fremont at Lincoln North Star

Friend at Cross County

Giltner at McCool Junction

HTRS at Palmyra

Kearney at Omaha Burke

Johnson-Brock at Mead

Johnson County Central at Auburn

Lawrence-Nelson at Deshler

Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann

Lincoln High at Omaha North

Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Bryan

Milford at Syracuse

Nebraska City at Crete

Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southeast

Parkview Christian at Diller-Odell

Schuyler at Raymond Central

Shelby-Rising City at East Butler

Southern at Pawnee City

Sutton at Superior

Tri County at Lewiston

High school boys basketball logo 2014
