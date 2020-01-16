Boys basketball scores, 1/16

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56
College View 54, Hampton 31
Lincoln East at Omaha Central
Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47
Tri County vs. Falls City SH, 8 p.m.
B Division
Exeter-Milligan vs. Southern, 6:30 p.m.
HTRS vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central
Aurora 64, Beatrice 50
Bennington 59, Waverly 51
East Butler 65, Dorchester 29
Fairbury 40, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Friend at Osceola
Gretna 73, Grand Island 41
Heartland at Fillmore Central
Norris 70, Ralston 35
Sutton 57, Wood River 25
Twin River 43, Cross County 29
Wahoo 68, Platteview 61