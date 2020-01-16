Boys basketball scores, 1/16
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/16

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 74, Lincoln Pius X 56

College View 54, Hampton 31

Lincoln East at Omaha Central

Lincoln Southwest 83, Fremont 45

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

Palmyra 63, Parkview Christian 47

Tri County vs. Falls City SH, 8 p.m.

B Division

Exeter-Milligan vs. Southern, 6:30 p.m.

HTRS vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central

Aurora 64, Beatrice 50

Bennington 59, Waverly 51

East Butler 65, Dorchester 29

Fairbury 40, Wilber-Clatonia 34

Friend at Osceola

Gretna 73, Grand Island 41

Heartland at Fillmore Central

Norris 70, Ralston 35

Sutton 57, Wood River 25

Twin River 43, Cross County 29

Wahoo 68, Platteview 61

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News