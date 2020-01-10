Boys basketball scores, 1/10

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High at Grand Island
Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln East 54
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southwest 47
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington at Raymond Central
Beatrice at Seward, ppd. to Sat.
Blair at Nebraska City, ppd.
Boys Town 53, Bishop Neumann 44
Centennial at Sutton
David City at Twin River
Deshler 53, Shelton 40
Falls City SH at Diller-Odell
Freeman at Pawnee City
Giltner at BDS
Kearney at Norfolk
Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs
Lourdes CC at Falls City, ppd.
Malcolm at Milford
Meridian at McCool Junction
Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola
Sandy Creek at St. Paul
Shelby-Rising City 69, Exeter-Milligan 31
Sterling at HTRS, ppd.
Superior at Thayer Central
Wahoo at Syracuse, ppd. to Feb. 3
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 58, Natrona County 44
BRLDN 55, Pierce 28