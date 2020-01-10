Boys basketball scores, 1/10
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/10

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High at Grand Island

Lincoln Northeast 69, Lincoln East 54

Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southwest 47

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington at Raymond Central

Beatrice at Seward, ppd. to Sat.

Blair at Nebraska City, ppd.

Boys Town 53, Bishop Neumann 44

Centennial at Sutton

David City at Twin River

Deshler 53, Shelton 40

Falls City SH at Diller-Odell

Freeman at Pawnee City

Giltner at BDS

Kearney at Norfolk

Lewiston at Cedar Bluffs

Lourdes CC at Falls City, ppd.

Malcolm at Milford

Meridian at McCool Junction

Nebraska Lutheran at Osceola

Sandy Creek at St. Paul

Shelby-Rising City 69, Exeter-Milligan 31

Sterling at HTRS, ppd.

Superior at Thayer Central

Wahoo at Syracuse, ppd. to Feb. 3

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Alliance 58, Natrona County 44

BRLDN 55, Pierce 28

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

