Boys basketball scores, 1/14

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Brownell-Talbot 64, College View 28
Lincoln Christian 69, Boys Town 55
Lincoln Lutheran 69, Elmwood-Murdock 41
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 43, Twin River 41, OT
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Platteview 56, OT
Auburn 64, Lourdes CC 29
David City 55, Raymond Central 50
East Butler 67, Nebraska Lutheran 49
Friend 62, Dorchester 54
Grand Island CC 77, York 60
Heartland 71, Superior 65
Malcolm 65, Fillmore Central 47
McCool Junction 49, Harvard 33
Nebraska City 66, Conestoga 62
Sandy Creek 33, Deshler 24
Shelby-Rising City 53, Centennial 51
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A DIVISION
Tri County 69, BDS 32
Falls City SH 65, Johnson Co. Central 39
Parkview Christian 64, Johnson-Brock 43
Palmyra 41, Freeman 25
Thursday's games
Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.
Tri County vs. Falls City SH, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
Johnson-Brock vs. Freeman, 11:45 a.m.
BDS vs. Johnson Co. Central, 1:15 p.m.
B DIVISION
HTRS 47, Pawnee City 44
Diller-Odell 54, Lewiston 53
Exeter-Milligan 58, Meridian 32
Southern 54, Sterling 35
Thursday's games
Exeter-Milligan vs. Southern, 6:30 p.m.
HTRS vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.
Saturday's games
Meridian vs. Sterling, 11:45 a.m.
Pawnee City vs. Lewiston, 1:15 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 61, Alma 22
Battle Creek 62, West Point-Beemer 29
Boyd County 53, Ainsworth 39
Bridgeport 78, Leyton 22
CB St. Albert, IA 51, Mount Michael Benedictine 48
Chadron 57, Hemingford 33
Chase County 59, Southern Valley 51
Columbus Scotus 66, Norfolk Catholic 60
Creighton 77, Summerland 49
Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hitchcock County 40
Fullerton 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 39
Gibbon 49, Blue Hill 35
Hastings 49, Aurora 45
Homer 55, Pender 40
Kenesaw 34, Giltner 33
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 68, Madison 42
Mead 53, Weeping Water 39
Nebraska Christian 54, Osceola 51
North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Mullen 37
Northwest 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 48
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 71, Blair 38
Osmond 68, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Palmer 61, High Plains Community 36
Pleasanton 61, Central Valley 48
Ponca 68, Wakefield 56
Ravenna 52, Minden 33
Riverside 72, Burwell 45
Sandhills Valley 63, Medicine Valley 62
Shelton 37, Arcadia/Loup City 35
Stanton 55, Plainview 54
Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 35
West Holt 59, Crofton 51
Winnebago 80, Emerson-Hubbard 30
Yutan 52, Douglas County West 37