Boys basketball scores, 1/14
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/14

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Brownell-Talbot 64, College View 28

Lincoln Christian 69, Boys Town 55

Lincoln Lutheran 69, Elmwood-Murdock 41 

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 43, Twin River 41, OT

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Platteview 56, OT

Auburn 64, Lourdes CC 29

David City 55, Raymond Central 50

East Butler 67, Nebraska Lutheran 49

Friend 62, Dorchester 54

Grand Island CC 77, York 60

Heartland 71, Superior 65

Malcolm 65, Fillmore Central 47

McCool Junction 49, Harvard 33

Nebraska City 66, Conestoga 62

Sandy Creek 33, Deshler 24

Shelby-Rising City 53, Centennial 51

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A DIVISION

Tri County 69, BDS 32

Falls City SH 65, Johnson Co. Central 39

Parkview Christian 64, Johnson-Brock 43

Palmyra 41, Freeman 25

Thursday's games

Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 6:30 p.m.

Tri County vs. Falls City SH, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

Johnson-Brock vs. Freeman, 11:45 a.m.

BDS vs. Johnson Co. Central, 1:15 p.m.

B DIVISION

HTRS 47, Pawnee City 44

Diller-Odell 54, Lewiston 53

Exeter-Milligan 58, Meridian 32

Southern 54, Sterling 35

Thursday's games

Exeter-Milligan vs. Southern, 6:30 p.m.

HTRS vs. Diller-Odell, 8 p.m.

Saturday's games

Meridian vs. Sterling, 11:45 a.m.

Pawnee City vs. Lewiston, 1:15 p.m.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 61, Alma 22

Battle Creek 62, West Point-Beemer 29

Boyd County 53, Ainsworth 39

Bridgeport 78, Leyton 22

CB St. Albert, IA 51, Mount Michael Benedictine 48

Chadron 57, Hemingford 33

Chase County 59, Southern Valley 51

Columbus Scotus 66, Norfolk Catholic 60

Creighton 77, Summerland 49

Dundy County-Stratton 52, Hitchcock County 40

Fullerton 82, Elgin Public/Pope John 39

Gibbon 49, Blue Hill 35

Hastings 49, Aurora 45

Homer 55, Pender 40

Kenesaw 34, Giltner 33

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 68, Madison 42

Mead 53, Weeping Water 39

Nebraska Christian 54, Osceola 51

North Platte St. Patrick's 62, Mullen 37

Northwest 51, Hastings St. Cecilia 48

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 71, Blair 38

Osmond 68, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Palmer 61, High Plains Community 36

Pleasanton 61, Central Valley 48

Ponca 68, Wakefield 56

Ravenna 52, Minden 33

Riverside 72, Burwell 45

Sandhills Valley 63, Medicine Valley 62

Shelton 37, Arcadia/Loup City 35

Stanton 55, Plainview 54

Wayne 53, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 35

West Holt 59, Crofton 51

Winnebago 80, Emerson-Hubbard 30

Yutan 52, Douglas County West 37

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News