Boys basketball scores, 1/23

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.
College View 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58
Lincoln Christian 59, Omaha Concordia 41
Lincoln Northeast 68, Lincoln Southwest 53
Parkview Christian at Cedar Bluffs, ccd.
AREA SCHOOLS
Cross County 55, Giltner 32
Exeter-Milligan 52, BDS 50
Freeman 33, Wilber-Clatonia 28
HTRS at Johnson County Central, ppd.
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
McCool Junction at Osceola
Meridian at East Butler
Nebraska City at Crete, ppd.
Raymond Central at Logan View-SS
Shelby-Rising City 72, Dorchester 26
Sutton 55, Fairbury 42
Wahoo at Waverly, ppd.
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Omaha Roncalli 52, Mount Michael 51
Omaha Skutt 67, Beatrice 52
South Sioux City 64, Omaha Gross 54