Boys basketball scores, 1/23
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/23

{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, ppd.

College View 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58

Lincoln Christian 59, Omaha Concordia 41

Lincoln Northeast 68, Lincoln Southwest 53

Parkview Christian at Cedar Bluffs, ccd.

AREA SCHOOLS

Cross County 55, Giltner 32

Exeter-Milligan 52, BDS 50

Freeman 33, Wilber-Clatonia 28

HTRS at Johnson County Central, ppd.

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

McCool Junction at Osceola

Meridian at East Butler

Nebraska City at Crete, ppd.

Raymond Central at Logan View-SS

Shelby-Rising City 72, Dorchester 26

Sutton 55, Fairbury 42 

Wahoo at Waverly, ppd.

RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Omaha Roncalli 52, Mount Michael 51

Omaha Skutt 67, Beatrice 52

South Sioux City 64, Omaha Gross 54

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News