Boys basketball scores, 12/5

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Omaha Christian
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
Thursday's games
Kearney at Papillion-La Vista, 7:15 p.m.
Lincoln North Star at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's games games
At North Star
1st place, 2:45 p.m.
3rd place, 1 p.m.
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
Thursday's games
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, 7:30 p.m.
Elkhorn South at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Norfolk/Elkhorn South at Lincoln East, 4:45 p.m.
Norfolk/Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, 2:45 p.m.
EARLY BIRD CLASSIC
Thursday's games
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Pius X, 7:30 p.m.
Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
At Creighton Prep
1st place, 6:30 p.m.
3rd place, 5 p.m.
TOURNAMENT
Thursday's games
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m.
Fremont at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's games
At Lincoln Northeast
1st place, 2:45 p.m.
3rd place, 1 p.m.
TOURNAMENT
Thursday's games
Millard North at Lincoln High, 5:15 p.m.
Grand Island vs. Papillion-LV South, 7 p.m., Lincoln High
Saturday's games
At Millard North
1st place, 4:15 p.m.
3rd place, 12:45 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
Bennington at Wahoo
Centennial at David City
Columbus Lakeview at Crete
Deshler at Exeter-Milligan
East Butler at Cedar Bluffs
Friend at Lewiston
Hastings at Seward
McCool Junction at Cross County
Palmyra at Freeman
Pawnee City at Diller-Odell
Sidney, Iowa at Johnson-Brock
Thayer Central at Belleville-Republic Co., Kan.
Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia
Wood River at Sandy Creek
Wynot at Bloomfield
York at Ralston
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.