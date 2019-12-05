Boys basketball scores, 12/5
Boys basketball scores, 12/5

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Omaha Christian

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

Thursday's games

Kearney at Papillion-La Vista, 7:15 p.m.

Lincoln North Star at Bellevue East, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's games games

At North Star

1st place, 2:45 p.m.

3rd place, 1 p.m.

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

Thursday's games

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, 7:30 p.m.

Elkhorn South at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Norfolk/Elkhorn South at Lincoln East, 4:45 p.m.

Norfolk/Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast, 2:45 p.m.

EARLY BIRD CLASSIC

Thursday's games

Creighton Prep at Lincoln Pius X, 7:30 p.m.

Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Creighton Prep

1st place, 6:30 p.m.

3rd place, 5 p.m.

TOURNAMENT

Thursday's games

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Westside, 7:15 p.m.

Fremont at Bellevue West, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's games

At Lincoln Northeast

1st place, 2:45 p.m.

3rd place, 1 p.m.

TOURNAMENT

Thursday's games

Millard North at Lincoln High, 5:15 p.m.

Grand Island vs. Papillion-LV South, 7 p.m., Lincoln High

Saturday's games

At Millard North

1st place, 4:15 p.m.

3rd place, 12:45 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Bennington at Wahoo

Centennial at David City

Columbus Lakeview at Crete

Deshler at Exeter-Milligan

East Butler at Cedar Bluffs

Friend at Lewiston

Hastings at Seward

McCool Junction at Cross County

Palmyra at Freeman

Pawnee City at Diller-Odell

Sidney, Iowa at Johnson-Brock

Thayer Central at Belleville-Republic Co., Kan.

Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia

Wood River at Sandy Creek

Wynot at Bloomfield

York at Ralston

High school boys basketball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.

