Boys basketball scores, 2/7

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln High 78, Fremont 77
Lincoln North Star 73, Lincoln Northeast 53
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln East 30
Lincoln Southeast 63, Norfolk 61
Parkview Christian 56, Brownell Talbot 39
AREA SCHOOLS
Aurora 43, Waverly 37
Bishop Neumann 52, Columbus Scotus 40
Deshler 26, Kenesaw 23
DC West 69, Ashland-Greenwood 60
East Butler 66, High Plains 24
Exeter-Milligan 69, Hampton 40
Falls City 62, West Nodaway, MO 39
Giltner 58, Dorchester 39
Grand Island 74, Kearney 63
McCool Junction 72, Nebraska Lutheran 32
Norris 53, Nebraska City 34
Osceola 56, Meridian 44
Platteview 51, Syracuse 38
Seward 48, Blair 47
Shelby-Rising City 55, BDS 44
Wahoo 86, Arlington 51
York 55, Holdrege 36
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Southern 48, Diller-Odell 46
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 53
Axtell 75, Loomis 57
BRLD 40, Logan View S-S 31
Bellevue East 62, Omaha Benson 58
Bellevue West 58, Papillion-La Vista 47
Bennington 64, Plattsmouth 53
Bertrand 53, Medicine Valley 41
Brady 60, Arapahoe 18
Burwell 64, Spalding Academy 17
Cambridge 70, South Platte 34
Cedar Bluffs 49, St. Edward 36
Centura 51, St. Paul 45
Chase County 67, North Platte St. Patrick's 53
Columbus 58, Omaha Gross 48 (OT)
Creighton Prep 60, Omaha North 33
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Southwest 22
Elgin Public/PJ 45, Stuart 43
Elkhorn South 68, Omaha Burke 61
Grand Island CC 76, Lexington 70
Hastings 55, North Platte 37
Hitchcock County 70, Maywood-HCr 36
HTRS 49, Sterling 45
Millard North 66, Millard West 64 (OT)
Mitchell 48, Morrill 23
Norfolk Catholic 66, O'Neill 41
North Bend Central 35, Humphrey/LHF 34
Omaha Nation 66, Lutheran Northeast 61
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52, Ralston 51
Papillion-LaVista South 77, Omaha Bryan 64
Paxton 58, Sandhills Valley 24
Riverside 52, Nebraska Christian 40
Sioux County 57, Minatare 32
South Loup 59, Mullen 57
Southern Valley 50, Alma 33
Sutherland 48, Wauneta-Palisade 47
Wallace 66, Maxwell 49
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Stanton 45, West Point-Beemer 41
Wisner-Pilger 58, Howells/Dodge 57
FORT KEARNEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ansley-Litchfield 40, Pleasanton 37
LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 53, OT
MID STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Pierce 45, Battle Creek 24
TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Franklin 54, Silver Lake 53, 2OT
Shelton 58, Blue Hill 35