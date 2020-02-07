Boys basketball scores, 2/7
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln High 78, Fremont 77

Lincoln North Star 73, Lincoln Northeast 53

Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln East 30

Lincoln Southeast 63, Norfolk 61

Parkview Christian 56, Brownell Talbot 39

AREA SCHOOLS

Aurora 43, Waverly 37

Bishop Neumann 52, Columbus Scotus 40

Deshler 26, Kenesaw 23

DC West 69, Ashland-Greenwood 60

East Butler 66, High Plains 24

Exeter-Milligan 69, Hampton 40

Falls City 62, West Nodaway, MO 39

Giltner 58, Dorchester 39

Grand Island 74, Kearney 63

McCool Junction 72, Nebraska Lutheran 32

Norris 53, Nebraska City 34

Osceola 56, Meridian 44

Platteview 51, Syracuse 38

Seward 48, Blair 47

Shelby-Rising City 55, BDS 44

Wahoo 86, Arlington 51 

York 55, Holdrege 36

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Southern 48, Diller-Odell 46

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 53

Axtell 75, Loomis 57

BRLD 40, Logan View S-S 31

Bellevue East 62, Omaha Benson 58

Bellevue West 58, Papillion-La Vista 47

Bennington 64, Plattsmouth 53

Bertrand 53, Medicine Valley 41

Brady 60, Arapahoe 18

Burwell 64, Spalding Academy 17

Cambridge 70, South Platte 34

Cedar Bluffs 49, St. Edward 36

Centura 51, St. Paul 45

Chase County 67, North Platte St. Patrick's 53

Columbus 58, Omaha Gross 48 (OT)

Creighton Prep 60, Omaha North 33

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Southwest 22

Elgin Public/PJ 45, Stuart 43

Elkhorn South 68, Omaha Burke 61

Grand Island CC 76, Lexington 70

Hastings 55, North Platte 37

Hitchcock County 70, Maywood-HCr 36

HTRS 49, Sterling 45

Millard North 66, Millard West 64 (OT)

Mitchell 48, Morrill 23

Norfolk Catholic 66, O'Neill 41

North Bend Central 35, Humphrey/LHF 34

Omaha Nation 66, Lutheran Northeast 61

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 52, Ralston 51

Papillion-LaVista South 77, Omaha Bryan 64

Paxton 58, Sandhills Valley 24

Riverside 52, Nebraska Christian 40

Sioux County 57, Minatare 32

South Loup 59, Mullen 57

Southern Valley 50, Alma 33

Sutherland 48, Wauneta-Palisade 47

Wallace 66, Maxwell 49

EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Stanton 45, West Point-Beemer 41

Wisner-Pilger 58, Howells/Dodge 57

FORT KEARNEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Ansley-Litchfield 40, Pleasanton 37

LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 53, OT

MID STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Pierce 45, Battle Creek 24

TWIN VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Franklin 54, Silver Lake 53, 2OT

Shelton 58, Blue Hill 35

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

