Boys basketball scores, 1/31
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/31

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 65, Lincoln Northeast 60 

Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68 

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln Southwest 62 

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Lutheran 53 

Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 42 

Saturday's game

At Kearney Catholic

1st: Grand Island CC vs. Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 55, Falls City 40

Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 28 

Norfolk 66, Fremont 52

Gibbon 60, Fillmore Central 36 

Johnson-Brock at Southern

Lourdes CC at Tri County

Omaha Skutt 54, Beatrice 42 

Sterling at Lewiston

Thayer Central at Centennial

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Milford 50 

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Shelby-Rising City vs. Cross County, 8:15 p.m.

3rd: BDS 50, McCool Junction 45, OT

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Bennington 48, Norris 46 

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Wahoo 77, Platteview 54 

Ashland-Greenwood 63, DC West 42 

Fort Calhoun 58, Syracuse 43 

Arlington 59, Raymond Central 34 

Saturday's games

At Arlington

1st: Wahoo vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:15 p.m.

3rd: DC West vs. Platteview, 2:45 p.m.

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News