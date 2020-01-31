Boys basketball scores, 1/31

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 65, Lincoln Northeast 60
Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68
Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 46
Lincoln North Star 69, Lincoln Southwest 62
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Lutheran 53
Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 42
Saturday's game
At Kearney Catholic
1st: Grand Island CC vs. Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 55, Falls City 40
Freeman 55, Diller-Odell 28
Norfolk 66, Fremont 52
Gibbon 60, Fillmore Central 36
Johnson-Brock at Southern
You have free articles remaining.
Lourdes CC at Tri County
Omaha Skutt 54, Beatrice 42
Sterling at Lewiston
Thayer Central at Centennial
Wilber-Clatonia 55, Milford 50
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Shelby-Rising City vs. Cross County, 8:15 p.m.
3rd: BDS 50, McCool Junction 45, OT
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Bennington 48, Norris 46
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wahoo 77, Platteview 54
Ashland-Greenwood 63, DC West 42
Fort Calhoun 58, Syracuse 43
Arlington 59, Raymond Central 34
Saturday's games
At Arlington
1st: Wahoo vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 6:15 p.m.
3rd: DC West vs. Platteview, 2:45 p.m.